EB5 BRICS announces EB-5 visa events in India, Singapore, & Dubai in February 2025

EB5 BRICS CEO, Vivek Tandon, tours globally in Feb 2025 to discuss the U.S. EB-5 visa program with investors.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEO of EB5 BRICS — recognized by Silicon India as the Best Immigration Attorney Firm 2024, Vivek Tandon is embarking on a global tour in February 2025 for one-on-one meetings with individuals exploring the U.S. EB-5 visa.EB-5 is a U.S. immigrant investor visa program that enables investors and eligible dependents to qualify for U.S. permanent residency (green card) by fulfilling minimum investment and job creation requirements.An EB-5 financial professional (and also a lawyer), Vivek aims to educate investors in India, South-East Asia, and the Middle East about the EB-5 visa program and current regional center projects that have undergone a due diligence review.Tour Itinerary:India - Delhi: February 4-6, 2025India - Mumbai: February 8-9, 2025India - Chandigarh: February 7, 2025India - Mumbai: February 10-11, 2025India - Pune: February 12-13, 2025India - Bengaluru: February 14-16, 2025India - Chennai: February 17, 2025India - Hyderabad: February 18-19, 2025India - Delhi: February 20-21, 2025U.A.E - Abu Dhabi: February 23-25, 2025U.A.E - Dubai: February 26-27, 2025Singapore: February 28-March 2, 2025Mr. Tandon holds FINRA securities licenses and is associated with the securities broker-dealer, Sequence Financial Specialists LLC (member FINRA/SIPC) dba InvestAmerica – a boutique foreign direct investment marketing platform for alternative investments including EB-5.Explore the EB-5 LandscapeThe tour is designed to provide in-depth insights into the EB-5 process covering immigration considerations, investment opportunities, break down the complexities of the EB-5 program and enable investors to make informed decisions about their future in the U.S.Why Choose Vivek Tandon?Committed to transparency, ethical practices, and personalized guidance, Vivek Tandon has advised and assisted many investor clients over the past decade, Join us in an immersive experience seeking to empower participants with the knowledge and confidence needed to pursue their EB-5 dreams.EB5 BRICS LLC is a firm comprising a team of lawyers and registered representatives qualified to assist foreign investors in their EB-5 journey. We have advised many international investors in their EB-5 applications, particularly, by using our expertise to identify an investment opportunity with focus on both the financial and immigration interests of the investor.See more about us: www.eb5brics.com Securities offered through Sequence Financial Specialists LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). EB5 BRICS, LLC is not a broker-dealer, does not offer securities and is not registered with FINRA or any other securities-regulating organizations. The CEO of EB5 BRICS is a registered representative of Sequence. EB5 BRICS is not otherwise affiliated with Sequence. Information contained in this message may be privileged and confidential and protected from disclosure. If the reader of this message is not the intended recipient or an employee or agent responsible for delivering this message to the intended recipient, you are hereby informed that any disclosure, copying, distribution, printing, or other use of the information contained herein (including any reliance thereon) is STRICTLY PROHIBITED. You are hereby notified that any dissemination, distribution or copying of this communication is strictly prohibited. If you have received this communication in error, please notify us immediately by replying to the message and deleting it from your computer.Sequence Financial Specialists LLC professionals are committed to acting in our retail client’s best interest. For important information on Regulation Best Interest, including Form CRS and other disclosures, please visit our website at www.sequencefinancialspecialists.com

