Metrc Announces New Track-And-Trace Government Contract with the State of Illinois

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrc , the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the U.S., announced it has officially executed a new contract with the State of Illinois to support the regulation of its medical and adult-use cannabis markets, marking the fourth state in which Metrc is replacing the incumbent track-and-trace vendor.

“The Illinois cannabis industry is among the most prominent and influential in the nation, and we are thrilled to partner with the Cannabis Regulation Oversight Office to support the market's safety and security,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc . “Our team at Metrc is looking forward to working side-by-side with state regulators to enhance their program by boosting supply chain transparency, fueling improvements in public safety and confidence, supporting the state’s social equity initiatives, and ensuring that all licensees, including those from historically underserved communities, have the tools and resources they need to thrive.”

Metrc’s robust track-and-trace platform provides the ultimate transparency to ensure regulatory compliance, help combat the illicit market, and safeguard the health and well-being of Illinois patients and consumers. The Metrc system enables licensed operators to track all activities related to cannabis plants and products, including origin, testing results, handling, and chain-of-custody information, through the company’s unique RFID tracking model and software-as-a-service (SaaS) system; this information is then easily accessible to state regulators. Metrc facilitates unparalleled market security by leveraging RFID technology, the strongest means for tracking regulated products at a granular level. Metrc’s hex-encoded RFID chips provide anti-counterfeiting technology that help prevent inversion and diversion activities, while also enabling rapid identification and isolation of products that may pose safety risks or fail to meet regulatory standards. In the event of a recall, Metrc's traceability features allow regulators and businesses to pinpoint affected product for targeted and timely actions, while its data infrastructure streamlines communication of essential information among government, industry and the public.

The comprehensive data sets in the Metrc system are optimized for regulators through Metrc Insights™ which empowers regulatory agencies to quickly interpret data trends, make data-driven decisions, and implement effective strategies in their key areas of focus. Seamless data tracking and report generation in Metrc also helps operators in areas such as cultivation management, process manufacturing, product quality assurance testing, and sales trends, optimizing overall inventory controls and compliance.

“We look forward to this new partnership with Metrc to ensure Illinois continues advancing the safest and most secure cannabis market,” said Erin Johnson, Illinois Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer. “We are eager to work alongside the Metrc team to enhance compliance efficiencies, promote industry and consumer education, and bolster public safety to protect the integrity of the most equitable cannabis market in the country.”

To aid Illinois in its comprehensive social equity initiatives, Metrc has partnered with the Minority Cannabis Business Association (MCBA) to host educational sessions on track-and-trace technology, helping licensees navigate regulatory compliance. Additionally, Metrc is collaborating with Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM) to co-develop patient education content, ensuring patients are informed about the benefits and safeguards of regulated cannabis products. These partnerships, in addition to others, aim to support minority communities and foster a more knowledgeable cannabis industry.

Additionally, Illinois licensees will have access to the newly launched Metrc Retail ID™ functionality. This provides businesses with the option to generate QR codes for item-level identification and allows consumers with a smartphone to scan and access product information such as origin, authenticity, lab results, and more. In addition to providing transparency benefits for consumers, Metrc Retail ID™ reduces waste by eliminating the need for secondary labeling and acts as an inventory identifier through point-of-sale.

Metrc is the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the United States. Our solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is currently engaged in 28 regulatory contracts and serves more than 500,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s legal cannabis market.

