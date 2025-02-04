InFlux Technologies Debuts FluxINTEL: AI-Powered Document Intelligence for Smarter, Faster Decision-Making

Next-generation platform unlocks hidden value in data through dynamic knowledge extraction and analysis

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InFlux Technologies (Flux), a leading global decentralized technology company specializing in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and decentralized cloud computing services, has officially launched FluxINTEL , an advanced document intelligence engine designed to help businesses analyze critical data with greater speed and insight.

FluxINTEL can automate time-consuming document-related operations, including text extraction, classification and summarization, using state-of-the-art AI models and natural language processing (NLP). This leads to quicker workflows, increased accuracy, and more intelligent decision-making across various industries.

"AI is changing how businesses handle data, transforming raw documents into meaningful insights,” said InFlux Technologies Chief AI Officer Daz Williams. "FluxINTEL empowers organizations with real-time intelligence that helps them stay ahead in an increasingly data-driven world—it's not just about automation."

FluxINTEL's example use cases include:

Recruitment support: Analyzes resumes to surface relevant candidate information based on specified criteria

Document analysis: Processes and extracts insights from business documents and reports

Information synthesis: Generates summaries of research papers and technical documentation

Knowledge discovery: Enables natural language queries across document collections to find relevant information

The technology helps businesses reduce costs and increase productivity by eliminating the need for manual document processing. Organizations across industries, such as finance, healthcare, human resources, legal and more, can extract key information from contracts, invoices, and reports without the inconvenience of manual data entry. FluxINTEL is also 100 percent private, meaning information from documents will never be used for AI training.

Automating document processing doesn’t just save time—it helps businesses uncover essential patterns, trends, and potential risks hidden in their data. With real-time summaries, teams can make quicker, smarter decisions with confidence.

FluxINTEL is another step forward in Flux’s mission to bring decentralized AI into everyday business operations. Making workflows more efficient and reducing costs gives companies and individuals the tools they need to stay ahead in a fast-moving digital world.

