Hit the road in high-tech trucks and vans at Work Truck Week® 2025 Ride & Drive

Attendees can experience 21 Class 2–8 commercial vehicles

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get on-road experience in a wide range of commercial vehicles with the latest fuel, propulsion and other advanced technology at Work Truck Week Ride & Drive. Held in downtown Indianapolis as part of Work Truck Week® 2025, Ride & Drive is free and open to all event attendees on a first-come, first-served basis 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m. March 5–6.

Work Truck Week 2025 runs March 4–7, 2025, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. More Than A Trade Show®, it encompasses Green Truck Summit, The Work Truck Show®, NTEA Annual Meeting, Ride & Drive, educational program and more. Green Truck Summit is March 4, educational sessions run March 4–6, Work Truck Show exhibits are open March 5–7 and Ride & Drive runs March 5–6. Work Truck Week, North America’s largest work truck event, is produced by NTEA – The Work Truck Association™. Register at worktruckweek.com.

“Ride & Drive is a unique experience that affords any attendee the opportunity to experience the latest commercial vehicles and the new technology that powers them in their natural environment — out on the road,” says Chris Lyon, NTEA director of fleet relations. “Whether you want to get behind the wheel yourself or prefer riding shotgun to take notes and photos, manufacturer reps will be on hand to guide you and answer your questions.”

Ride & Drive is a quick and easy way to get up-to-speed on the latest tech that can be spec’ed on new commercial vehicles. Attendees can explore 21 vehicles spanning Classes 2–8, including all-electric vans, trucks and chassis, as well as internal combustion vehicles featuring advanced technology to improve fuel utilization and reduce greenhouse gases or particulate matter.

This event is especially useful for fleet managers and other industry professionals who don’t have time to arrange individual meetings to test-drive equipment from various manufacturers. NTEA does all the legwork by gathering subject matter experts and vehicles from 20 participating companies at Work Truck Week Ride & Drive.

The following vehicles are scheduled to be available to drive or ride in with a company representative on a planned street route:

Vehicle equipped with Allison 9-speed fully automatic transmission Truck equipped with Allison Regional Haul Series™ fully automatic transmission Battle Motors fully electric City Tractor Blue Arc™ battery-powered Class 4 truck for high frequency last-mile delivery Blue Bird prototype electric Class 5–6 chassis for last-mile delivery Bollinger Motors B4 custom-configurable Class 4 chassis cab truck Vehicle equipped with DC Modification's Extended Day Cab with special features Ford Pro Ford F-150 Lightning Pro electric pickup International® eMV™ Series 25,999-pound non-CDL GVWR truck Isuzu NRR EV Class 5 low-cab-forward battery electric truck Kenworth T280 medium-duty truck truck with PACCAR 325-hp PX-7 engine Mack medium-duty Class 6 MD6 and Class 7 MD7 trucks Mercedes-Benz USA fully electric eSprinter full-size van Peterbilt Model 536 pickup and delivery, and vocational applications medium-duty truck Truck fitted with PSC Dynamic Damping Stabilizer system for some Ford F-Series and Ram trucks RAM Professional ProMaster commercial van powered by 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 ICE engine REE Automotive REE P7-C electric Class 5 truck with certified X-by-wire design Rivian Commercial full-size van powered by a 320-hp battery-electric motor Workhorse W56 electric vehicle for last-mile delivery Zeus Class 5 electric chassis cab

Static displays include a Concord Road Equipment Manufacturing/Buyers Products single-axle Class 7 truck. Ride & Drive sponsor Allison Transmission will have the Allison Experience trailer and team on hand to demonstrate its fully automatic transmissions and eGen Power e-Axles. Ride & Drive charging support is provided by EnviroCharge.

For more information about each of the vehicles available in Ride & Drive, visit worktruckweek.com/rideanddrivevehicles or check the Work Truck Week 2025 app (available for download at worktruckweek.com/app).

Register and learn more about Work Truck Week at worktruckweek.com or contact NTEA (info@ntea.com or 248-489-7090). Join the conversation in social media with hashtags #wtw25, #worktrucks25, #greentrucks25 and #worktruckweek.

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Work Truck Association™, a 501(c)(6) organization, represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell, and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. The Association provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces Work Truck Week, Green Truck Summit, Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit and Executive Leadership Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c272a94e-9b78-47e0-a1f3-6e4c0cf9165e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/339db3d4-ee31-4910-8154-2668562971ad

Media Contact: Kristen Simpson Simpson Communications, LLC 216-991-4297 kristen@simpsoncomm.com

Explore commercial EVs and more Work Truck Week Ride & Drive is a quick and easy way to get up-to-speed on the latest tech that can be spec’ed on new commercial vehicles. Attendees can explore 21 vehicles spanning Classes 2–8, including all-electric vans, trucks and chassis, as well as internal combustion vehicles featuring advanced technology to improve fuel utilization and reduce greenhouse gases or particulate matter. Held in downtown Indianapolis as part of Work Truck Week® 2025, Ride & Drive is free and open to all event attendees on a first-come, first-served basis 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m. March 5–6. Learn more and register at worktruckweek.com.NOTE: The photo credit on these will say “Work Truck Week.” Change it to NTEA. Drive high-tech trucks and vans at Work Truck Week Get on-road experience in a wide range of commercial vehicles with the latest fuel, propulsion and other advanced technology at Work Truck Week Ride & Drive. Held in downtown Indianapolis as part of Work Truck Week® 2025, Ride & Drive is free and open to all event attendees on a first-come, first-served basis 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m. March 5–6. Learn more and register at worktruckweek.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.