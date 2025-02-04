Submit Release
First Financial Corporation Reports 2024 Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Net income was $16.2 million compared to $12.4 million reported for the same period of 2023;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.37 compared to $1.06 for the same period of 2023;
  • Return on average assets was 1.18% compared to 1.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2023;
  • Credit loss provision was $2.0 million compared to provision of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $22.3 million compared to $16.6 million for the same period in 2023.1

The Corporation further reported results for the year ended December 31, 2024:

  • Net income was $47.3 million compared to $60.7 million reported for the same period of 2023;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $4.00 compared to $5.08 for the same period of 2023;
  • Return on average assets was 0.92% compared to 1.26% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023;
  • Credit loss provision was $16.2 million compared to provision of $7.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $73.4 million compared to $79.7 million for the same period in 2023.1

______________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporations performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporations peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.


Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $3.79 billion versus $3.13 billion for the comparable period in 2023, an increase of $657 million or 20.98%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $84.7 million or 2.29% from $3.71 billion as of September 30, 2024. Increases in average loans year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank on July 1, 2024.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2024, were $3.84 billion compared to $3.17 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $669 million or 21.13%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $122 million or 3.28% from $3.72 billion as of September 30, 2024. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.

Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We experienced another sound quarter of loan growth and record net interest income. During the quarter our net interest margin expanded, and we expect continued improvement in coming quarters.”

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, were $4.76 billion versus $4.05 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $706 million or 17.44%. Increases in average deposits year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits increased $52 million, or 1.10% from $4.71 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.72 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $4.09 billion as of December 31, 2023, a $629 million increase, or 15.37%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $1.4 million, or 0.03%. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition. Non-interest bearing deposits were $859.0 million, and time deposits were $749.4 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $750.3 million and $515.7 million, respectively for the same period of 2023.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2024, was $549.0 million compared to $528.0 million on December 31, 2023. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.45 per share quarterly dividend in October and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on January 15, 2025.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $46.36 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $44.76 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.60 per share, or 3.57%. Tangible Book Value per share was $36.10 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $36.91 as of December 31, 2023.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 7.86% at December 31, 2024, compared to 9.15% at December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was a record $49.6 million, compared to $39.6 million reported for the same period of 2023, an increase of $10.0 million, or 25.29%.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was 3.94% compared to the 3.63% reported at December 31, 2023. On a linked quarterly basis, the net interest margin increased 16 basis points from 3.78% at September 30, 2024.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2024, were $13.3 million versus $24.6 million as of December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.35% as of December 31, 2024, versus 0.78% as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in nonperforming loans is due to a commercial relationship that was downgraded in fourth quarter 2023 and subsequently resolved in 2024.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $2.0 million, compared to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023.

Net Charge-Offs

Fourth quarter net charge-offs were $1.4 million compared to $1.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2024, was $46.7 million compared to $39.8 million as of December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.22% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.26% as of December 31, 2023. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased 2 basis points from 1.24% as of September 30, 2024. The Corporation recorded $8.5 million in allowance for the acquisition of SimplyBank, which included $3 million to record purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) reserves.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $12.2 million and $11.2 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $39.8 million compared to $34.2 million in 2023. This includes an overall increase in operating expenses as a result of the acquisition.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 62.98% for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, versus 65.62% for the same period in 2023.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $3.8 million versus $1.7 million for the same period in 2023. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 17.28% compared to 16.31% for 2023.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com

                                       
                                       
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,    September 30,   December 31,    December 31,    December 31, 
  2024      2024      2023      2024      2023
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                                      
Assets $ 5,560,348     $ 5,483,351     $ 4,851,146     $ 5,560,348     $ 4,851,146  
Deposits $ 4,718,914     $ 4,717,489     $ 4,090,068     $ 4,718,914     $ 4,090,068  
Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 3,837,141     $ 3,715,235     $ 3,167,821     $ 3,837,141     $ 3,167,821  
Allowance for Credit Losses $ 46,732     $ 46,169     $ 39,767     $ 46,732     $ 39,767  
Total Equity $ 549,041     $ 565,951     $ 527,976     $ 549,041     $ 527,976  
Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 427,470     $ 446,786     $ 435,405     $ 427,470     $ 435,405  
                                       
AVERAGE BALANCES                                           
Total Assets $ 5,516,036     $ 5,483,572     $ 4,725,297     $ 5,154,320     $ 4,802,448  
Earning Assets $ 5,196,352     $ 5,165,520     $ 4,485,766     $ 4,871,293     $ 4,564,135  
Investments $ 1,311,415     $ 1,342,037     $ 1,279,821     $ 1,310,263     $ 1,358,661  
Loans $ 3,790,515     $ 3,705,779     $ 3,133,267     $ 3,468,534     $ 3,111,784  
Total Deposits $ 4,757,438     $ 4,705,614     $ 4,050,968     $ 4,405,679     $ 4,106,132  
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,925,740     $ 4,403,454     $ 3,291,931     $ 3,767,259     $ 3,304,816  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 134,553     $ 157,227     $ 206,778     $ 166,377     $ 199,551  
Total Equity $ 556,330     $ 546,912     $ 463,004     $ 535,963     $ 486,572  
                                       
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                                           
Net Interest Income $ 49,602     $ 47,170     $ 39,590     $ 174,986     $ 167,262  
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 50,985     $ 48,630     $ 40,942     $ 180,586     $ 172,716  
Provision for Credit Losses $ 2,000     $ 9,400     $ 2,495     $ 16,166     $ 7,295  
Non-interest Income $ 12,213     $ 11,223     $ 11,247     $ 42,772     $ 42,702  
Non-interest Expense $ 39,801     $ 38,564     $ 34,244     $ 144,438     $ 130,176  
Net Income $ 16,241     $ 8,741     $ 12,420     $ 47,275     $ 60,672  
                                       
PER SHARE DATA                                           
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 1.37     $ 0.74     $ 1.06     $ 4.00     $ 5.08  
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.51     $ 0.45     $ 0.45     $ 1.86     $ 0.99  
Book Value Per Common Share $ 46.36     $ 47.93     $ 44.76     $ 46.36     $ 44.76  
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 36.77     $ 36.22     $ 31.47     $ 36.10     $ 36.91  
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   11,824       11,808       11,772       11,812       11,937  

______________________________
(a)   Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b)   Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c)   Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.

                               
Key Ratios Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
  December 31,      September 30,      December 31,      December 31,      December 31,  
  2024         2024         2023         2024         2023  
Return on average assets 1.18   % 0.64   % 1.05   % 0.92   % 1.26   %
Return on average common shareholder's equity 11.68   % 6.39   % 10.73   % 8.82   % 12.47   %
Efficiency ratio 62.98   % 64.43   % 65.62   % 64.67   % 60.43   %
Average equity to average assets 10.09   % 9.97   % 9.80   % 10.40   % 10.13   %
Net interest margin (a) 3.94   % 3.78   % 3.63   % 3.71   % 3.78   %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.15   % 0.49   % 0.22   % 0.35   % 0.23   %
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.22   % 1.24   % 1.26   % 1.22   % 1.26   %
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 351.37   % 326.65   % 161.94   % 351.37   % 161.94   %
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.35   % 0.38   % 0.78   % 0.35   % 0.78   %
Tier 1 leverage 10.38   % 10.25   % 12.14   % 10.38   % 12.14   %
Risk-based capital - Tier 1 12.43   % 13.63   % 14.76   % 12.43   % 14.76   %

______________________________
(a)   Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

                                       
Asset Quality Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,       September 30,      December 31,       December 31,       December 31, 
  2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 22,486     $ 16,391     $ 20,168     $ 22,486     $ 20,168  
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,821     $ 1,517     $ 960     $ 1,821     $ 960  
Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 11,479     $ 12,617     $ 23,596     $ 11,479     $ 23,596  
Other real estate owned $ 523     $ 169     $ 107     $ 523     $ 107  
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 13,823     $ 14,303     $ 24,663     $ 13,823     $ 24,663  
Total nonperforming assets $ 16,719     $ 17,179     $ 27,665     $ 16,719     $ 27,665  
Gross charge-offs $ 3,070     $ 6,936     $ 3,976     $ 19,289     $ 15,496  
Recoveries $ 1,633     $ 2,365     $ 2,213     $ 7,082     $ 8,188  
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,437     $ 4,571     $ 1,763     $ 12,207     $ 7,308  


               
Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended December 31, 
  2024      2023
($in thousands, except EPS)              
Income before Income Taxes $ 20,014     $ 14,098  
Provision for credit losses   2,000       2,495  
Provision for unfunded commitments   300        
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 22,314     $ 16,593  


             
Non-GAAP Reconciliations Year Ended December 31, 
  2024      2023
($ in thousands, except EPS)            
Income before Income Taxes $ 57,154     $ 72,493  
Provision for credit losses   16,166       7,295  
Provision for unfunded commitments   100       (100 )
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 73,420     $ 79,688  


           
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
           
  December 31,       December 31, 
  2024   2023
  (unaudited)
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 93,526     $ 76,759  
Federal funds sold   820       282  
Securities available-for-sale   1,195,990       1,259,137  
Loans:          
Commercial   2,196,351       1,817,526  
Residential   967,386       695,788  
Consumer   668,058       646,758  
    3,831,795       3,160,072  
(Less) plus:            
Net deferred loan costs   5,346       7,749  
Allowance for credit losses   (46,732 )     (39,767 )
    3,790,409       3,128,054  
Restricted stock   17,555       15,364  
Accrued interest receivable   26,934       24,877  
Premises and equipment, net   81,508       67,286  
Bank-owned life insurance   128,766       114,122  
Goodwill   100,026       86,985  
Other intangible assets   21,545       5,586  
Other real estate owned   523       107  
Other assets   102,746       72,587  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,560,348     $ 4,851,146  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Deposits:            
Non-interest-bearing $ 859,014     $ 750,335  
Interest-bearing:          
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits   144,982       92,921  
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,714,918       3,246,812  
    4,718,914       4,090,068  
Short-term borrowings   187,057       67,221  
FHLB advances   28,120       108,577  
Other liabilities   77,216       57,304  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   5,011,307       4,323,170  
           
Shareholders’ equity            
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;            
Authorized shares-40,000,000            
Issued shares-16,165,023 in 2024 and 16,137,220 in 2023            
Outstanding shares-11,842,539 in 2024 and 11,795,024 in 2023   2,018       2,014  
Additional paid-in capital   145,927       144,152  
Retained earnings   687,366       663,726  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   (132,285 )     (127,087 )
Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,322,484 in 2024 and 4,342,196 in 2023   (153,985 )     (154,829 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   549,041       527,976  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,560,348     $ 4,851,146  


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                 
  Year Ended
  December 31, 
  2024      2023   2022
  (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:                
Loans, including related fees $ 226,262     $ 189,641     $ 146,295  
Securities:                  
Taxable   24,237       24,643       21,014  
Tax-exempt   10,533       10,573       9,974  
Other   3,710       3,540       6,018  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME   264,742       228,397       183,301  
INTEREST EXPENSE:                   
Deposits   81,071       51,694       16,743  
Short-term borrowings   4,284       5,370       1,243  
Other borrowings   4,401       4,071       273  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   89,756       61,135       18,259  
NET INTEREST INCOME   174,986       167,262       165,042  
Provision for credit losses   16,166       7,295       (2,025 )
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                   
FOR LOAN LOSSES   158,820       159,967       167,067  
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                  
Trust and financial services   5,468       5,155       5,155  
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   29,653       28,079       27,540  
Other service charges and fees   999       801       665  
Securities gains (losses), net   103       (1 )     3  
Interchange income   655       676       559  
Loan servicing fees   1,259       1,176       1,554  
Gain on sales of mortgage loans   1,153       966       1,994  
Other   3,482       5,850       9,246  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   42,772       42,702       46,716  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                   
Salaries and employee benefits   74,555       68,525       65,555  
Occupancy expense   9,616       9,351       9,764  
Equipment expense   17,612       14,020       12,391  
FDIC Expense   2,788       2,907       2,327  
Other   39,867       35,373       35,986  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   144,438       130,176       126,023  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   57,154       72,493       87,760  
Provision for income taxes   9,879       11,821       16,651  
NET INCOME   47,275       60,672       71,109  
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)                   
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes   (9,807 )     10,896       (144,570 )
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes   4,609       1,991       7,022  
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 42,077     $ 73,559     $ (66,439 )
PER SHARE DATA                   
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 4.00     $ 5.08     $ 5.82  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)   11,812       11,937       12,211  

Primary Logo

