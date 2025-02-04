Contact Levi & Korsinsky by March 14, 2025 Deadline to Join Class Action Against Pacira BioSciences, Inc.(PCRX)

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. ("Pacira" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PCRX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Pacira investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 2, 2023 and August 8, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/pacira-biosciences-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=126772&wire=3

PCRX investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, on August 9, 2024, Pacira issued a press release announcing the results of its lawsuit against eVenus for patent infringement. Pacira disclosed that the court “found that the company’s U.S. Patent No. 11,033,495 (the ‘495 patent) is not valid,” and, thus, eVenus is not infringing on anything. Pacira’s ‘495 patent is for Exparel, which is the main source of growth for the Company, encapsulating roughly 80% of its revenue. Analysts have noted that the invalidity of the ‘495 patent calls into question the validity of the Company’s other patents, potentially resulting in more generic entrants into the market and increased litigation expenses moving forward. Following this news, Pacira’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $22.36 per share on August 8, 2024, Pacira’s stock price fell to a low of $11.70 per share on August 9, 2024, a decline of over 47% in a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Pacira during the relevant time frame, you have until March 14, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

