Soda Health Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity

HITRUST e1 Certification validates Soda Health is committed to foundational cybersecurity controls and information risk management.

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soda Health a leading provider of Smart Benefits administration to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans, today announced the Soda Health Benefits Admin Tooling and the Soda Health Platform have earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity.

HITRUST e1 Certification demonstrates that the organization’s Benefits Admin Tooling and Platform are focused on the most critical controls to demonstrate that essential cybersecurity hygiene is in place. The e1 assessment is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST Framework (HITRUST CSF) to prescribe cyber threat adaptive controls that are appropriate for each assurance type.

“At Soda Health, since our inception, we have prioritized building a platform grounded in robust modern security principles. As the landscape of cybersecurity continuously evolves, it has never been more critical for organizations to demonstrate a steadfast commitment to safeguarding the data of those they serve,” said Umang Kapadia, Security Leader at Soda Health. “Today, I am proud to announce that we have achieved our HITRUST E1 certification, reaffirming our dedication to excellence in cybersecurity and our responsibility to protect sensitive information.”

“The HITRUST e1 Validated Assessment is a good tool for cyber-aware organizations like Soda Health that want to build assurances and progressively demonstrate due diligence around information security and privacy,” said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. “We applaud Soda Health for their commitment to cybersecurity and successful completion of their HITRUST e1 Certification.”

About Soda Health

Soda Health is reducing health inequity across the healthcare industry through its unique Smart Benefits technology platform. Smart Benefits connect people to products and services they need, when they need them, so they can live healthier lives. Soda Health partners nationwide with health plans and retailers to deliver expansive benefits for essentials such as healthy foods, OTC medications, or transportation. Beyond facilitating transactions, Soda Health understands each individual's needs and connects people to the resources they need to live healthier lives.

Soda Health media contact: Julie Fleischer Julie.Fleischer@sodahealth.com

