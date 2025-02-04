Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES









February, 4 2025

















Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023, subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.



















PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares awarded

Wael Sawan 31 January 2025 SHEL (LSE) 162,964

Sinead Gorman 31 January 2025 SHEL (LSE) 96,871

Philippa Bounds 31 January 2025 SHEL (LSE) 34,608

Robin Mooldijk 31 January 2025 SHELL (AMS) 43,532

Rachel Solway 31 January 2025 SHEL (LSE) 34,608

Huibert Vigeveno 31 January 2025 SHELL (AMS) 58,457

Zoe Yujnovich 31 January 2025 SHELL (AMS) 56,398











The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

















LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70



Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023 Currency GBP Price 26.79 Volume 162,964 Total 4,364,990.74 Aggregated information Volume 162,964 Price 26.79 Total 4,364,990.74 Date of transaction 31/01/2025 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Sinead Last Name(s) Gorman 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023 Currency GBP Price 26.79 Volume 96,871 Total 2,594,689.74 Aggregated information Volume 96,871 Price 26.79 Total 2,594,689.74 Date of transaction 31/01/2025 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Philippa Last Name(s) Bounds 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023 Currency GBP Price 26.79 Volume 34,608 Total 926,975.28 Aggregated information Volume 34,608 Price 26.79 Total 926,975.28 Date of transaction 31/01/2025 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Robin Last Name(s) Mooldijk 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023 Currency EUR Price 32.16 Volume 43,532 Total 1,399,989.12 Aggregated information Volume 43,532 Price 32.16 Total 1,399,989.12 Date of transaction 31/01/2025 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Rachel Last Name(s) Solway 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023 Currency GBP Price 26.79 Volume 34,608 Total 926,975.28 Aggregated information Volume 34,608 Price 26.79 Total 926,975.28 Date of transaction 31/01/2025 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Huibert Last Name(s) Vigeveno 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023 Currency EUR Price 32.16 Volume 58,457 Total 1,879,977.12 Aggregated information Volume 58,457 Price 32.16 Total 1,879,977.12 Date of transaction 31/01/2025 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Zoe Last Name(s) Yujnovich 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Integrated Gas & Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023 Currency EUR Price 32.16 Volume 56,398 Total 1,813,759.68 Aggregated information Volume 56,398 Price 32.16 Total 1,813,759.68 Date of transaction 31/01/2025 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

