Joe Media Group Partners with Financefair with £2 Million Facility to Propel Growth

LONDON, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joe Media Group (JMG), a leading brand, intellectual property (IP), and data-driven media company reaching millions daily, has announced a landmark partnership with Financefair to establish a new £2 million funding facility. This initiative will accelerate JMG’s growth strategy, enabling the company to scale operations and diversify revenue streams while preserving equity and considering future acquisitions.

Empowering Growth with Non-Dilutive Funding

The bespoke funding structure designed by Financefair offers JMG’s group companies (JMG Media Ltd, Maximum Media Network Limited and LD Lovin Dublin Ltd) a growth capital solution, whose approach empowers the company to expand existing revenue streams and invest in innovative, non-advertising opportunities—a critical strategy for navigating today’s rapidly evolving media landscape.

About Joe Media Group

Joe Media Group is a pioneering brand, IP, and data company that reaches millions daily across its platforms. Renowned for its engaging and diverse content, JMG connects brands with focused audience demographics through innovative storytelling and data insights. By prioritising meaningful connections, JMG continues to redefine modern media.

About Financefair

Financefair is revolutionising growth funding with flexible, non-dilutive solutions tailored to the needs of scaling businesses, who are underserved by the traditional path for fundraising. By aligning funding with growth trajectories, Financefair empowers founders to expand their operations without sacrificing equity, creating a smarter, founder-friendly path to scale.

John Quinlan, CEO of JMG, commented:

"In an era where media consumption is constantly shifting, it is essential to adopt innovative funding solutions. Financefair’s non-dilutive approach allows us to scale while maintaining control over our vision and intellectual property. Our business is currently in a growth phase as we look to scale the JOE Pub Quiz and Politics JOE and Financefair worked when traditional sources weren’t fit for purpose in terms of speed, commerciality or value."

David Guilfoyle, Head of Customer Success and Partnerships at Financefair, added:

"This partnership exemplifies how our Revenue Based Finance solution can unlock new growth opportunities for Digital Media companies across Branded Content, Platform and Programmatic Avenues. At Financefair, we are dedicated to providing businesses like the Joe Media Group with the growth capital and resources they need to scale effectively, all while preserving their equity and maintaining full control of their business."

