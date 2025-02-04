Department of Insurance Releases 2024 Data

Annual year-in-review shows continued success for Delaware consumers

The Delaware Department of Insurance’s 105 team members are highlighting key achievements from their service to Delaware residents in 2024 including consumer assistance, attraction of new companies, expansions of coverage, supporting enhanced primary care access, and substantial funds contributed to the state.

“Our team’s annual report provides not just insight into our achievements; it offers Delawareans a better understanding of the diverse work of our department and the role we play in our state and across the globe. From protecting and advocating for consumers, to combating fraud, to ensuring a fair and resilient insurance market, our contributions to our community continue to grow, as do our duties,” shared Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “Insurance regulation remains a changing landscape. But what remains unchanged each year is our dedication to meeting the challenges and opportunities of the future with a consumer-focused mindset, and our ability to deliver results.”

The Delaware Health Insurance Marketplace has continued to grow, with roughly 45,000 policyholders in 2024. 7,971 participants had a premium at or below $10/month. During Open Enrollment for 2025 plans, a record-setting 52,931 Delawareans enrolled in high-quality coverage from four carriers.

Health insurance rates are submitted alongside affordability standards data to the department’s Office of Value-Based Health Care Delivery, which endeavors to support a robust, high-quality primary care environment. They reviewed a total of 10 affordability standard template submissions across Large Group, Small Group, and Individual markets. This work includes a mandate for designated spending in primary care, which will reach nearly $59 million for 2024, an increase of $17 million year-over-year. This includes a projected $15 million in direct, prospective payments to primary care providers engaged in care transformation, an increase of $8 million year-over-year.

In addition to supporting healthcare providers, the work of the department also provides substantial funding to state entities. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024 the department’s work resulted in $159.1 million to the state’s General Fund and Special Funds that provide vital resources to volunteer fire companies, police, ambulance, and others.

Resident-focused programs continued to succeed in 2024 as well. Consumer Services staff processed a total of 5,223 complaints and inquiries, nearly 1,000 more than the prior year. They successfully recovered over $6 million of about $13.4 million in dispute. The Medicare Assistance Bureau held 4,864 one-on-one counseling sessions, working to save consumers an estimated $2.21 million. The Medicare Assistance Bureau hosted and participated in 56 public events. Helping residents address claim settlement issues outside of court, the Legal Division reported 384 arbitration cases open, 193 settling before hearing, and a total amount of $517,871 awarded.

And, recognizing the increasing complexity of the coverage, Commissioner Navarro launched the Office of Long-Term Care Insurance Assistance. Comprised of existing staff who received special training in related matters, the new office aims to improve consumer education and advocacy in these matters.

In 2024 the eighth consecutive decrease in workers’ compensation insurance rates was approved. A successful legislative effort will build upon these decreases by lowering the threshold for businesses to participate in enhanced safety and savings through the Workplace Safety Program’s efforts to help businesses. 932 employers participated in Workplace Safety during 2024, saving approximately $4.9 million in premiums through safety credits.

Market Conduct staff completed 43 insurer interrogatories, 25 Level 1 market analyses, 2 Level 2 analyses, and 8 exams including a large re-examination on an insurer’s Mental Health Parity compliance. There are currently 15 exams open, and 3 multi-state examinations active. Fines of $1.17 million were paid by insurers in 2024, these dollars go to the state’s General Fund.

The most recent data available from the Bureau of Examination, Rehabilitation and Guaranty shows their oversight of 150 domestic companies with $809 billion in assets, as well as 2,304 other companies operating in the state. This represents 1 new domestic, 155 new licenses, and a $40 billion increase in assets managed. This team completed 22 traditional financial exams in 2024 and has 37 in progress.

The Fraud Bureau’s 13 staff members processed 751 new referrals, an increase of more than 100 year over year. They closed a total of 577 cases, with 734 cases open. 22 criminal cases closed carried approximately 90 criminal charges, and several civil penalties.

As implementation of the Healthy Delaware Families Act, the state’s Paid Family Medical Leave law, continues, DOI reviewed and approved offerings from 17 companies that meet or exceed state requirements. In total, Life and Health staff reviewed 1,374 filings, 665 rates, 2,503 forms, and 913 advertisements. The Property and Casualty team reviewed 387 filings, 243 rates, 898 forms, and 231 rules. Commercial filings reviewed were 2,434, with 1,927 rates, 20,402 forms, and 2,152 rules filed.

In addition, the department issued 56,675 licenses to agents, adjusters, brokers, producers, and other businesses in 2024, bringing total licensees to 306,855. Oversight of these licensees included 24 regulatory actions issued and 80 hearings.

The Captive Bureau continues to foster a highly competitive domicile, issuing licenses to 56 new captives in 2024, with total active licenses at 660.

The department led and engaged with more than 50 policy efforts with partners in the legislature and industry, including key efforts to improve distribution of funds to volunteer fire companies, enhancements to health insurance coverage, and other consumer-friendly efforts. Legal staff processed 6 new bulletins, revised or reissued 17, and expired 25. Regulatory changes include 2 adoptions, 1 repealed, and 1 exempt order regulation. 86 FOIA requests were received, with just 4 outstanding in the new year. As the appointed agent for service of process, the Commissioner acts as the designated legal representative responsible for receiving legal documents on behalf of insurers and insurance personnel operating in the state. In 2024, 1,702 actions were served through the Commissioner.

Delaware continued to be a national presence in insurance regulation, with Commissioner Navarro completing his service as Chair of the Northeast Zone of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). In 2025, he has been selected as Co-Vice Chair for the Market Regulation and Consumer Affairs Committee, as a member of the Innovation, Cybersecurity, and Technology Committee, as Chair of the Antifraud Task Force, and on 10 other NAIC committees. With peers across the country, staff participate in the Insurance Regulatory Examiners Society (IRES) as State Chair and on the Career Development Seminar committee, as well as being members of the Securities & Insurance Licensing Association. Locally, the Commissioner and staff participate in committees, including: the Behavioral Health Crisis Services Board, Delaware Health Care Commission, EARNs Board, Non-Acute Long Stay Task Force, Plans Management Board, Primary Care Reform Collaborative, Rare Disease Advisory Council, Retiree Healthcare Benefits Advisory subcommittee, the Delaware Automobile Insurance Plan and FAIR Plan Committees, the State Employee Benefits Committee (SEBC), and serve on the Delaware’s Workers’ Compensation Oversight Panel.

Teams continued to achieve professional growth goals, including a graduation from the Continuous Improvement Practitioner program and 4 internal promotions. Per the mandate of the Department of Human Resources, the HR team successfully submitted 22 maintenance review packages for future statewide classification changes.

Staff also participated in many outreach events, including the Positively Dover African American Festival, the Apple Scrapple Festival, Brandywine Arts Festival, Bug and Bud Festival, Clayton Fire Prevention Open House, the Diabetes Wellness Expo, the Delaware Business Insight Summit, the Delaware Business Expo, Dover Days, Down Syndrome Walk, Family Preparedness Day, Middletown Peach Festival, Milford Freedom Walk Festival, Newark Community Day, the 55+ Expo, and of course, the Delaware State Fair. In addition to participating in the Delaware Employees’ Charitable Campaign, the Department also engaged in several charitable events including blood drives, food insecurity donations, and breast cancer awareness.