AgEagle Aerial Systems Participated in the French Army’s 61st Artillery Regiment Event FID25-61e RA Chaumont 

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, announces it recently completed a successful flight demonstration of its eBee VISION Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) UAS platform at the French Army’s 61st Artillery Regiment’s event, FID25-61e RA Chaumont. The drone innovation forum was conducted January 30-31, 2025 and attended by the Company in conjunction with its French reseller partner Flying Eye.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “We continue to strengthen and broaden our relationship with the French Army through our partner Flying Eye, who completed training in January to become certified eBee VISION operators. This strategic union is expected to build upon the success of our largest single order in AgEagle’s history, valued at $3.4M, completed with the French Army in Q4 2024. We look forward to leveraging this momentum as we continue to expand the global footprint of our UAS products within both government and commercial verticals.”

The eBee VISION is a state-of-the-art ISR UAS, designed to provide tactical flexibility, durability, and efficiency. Its unique features and performance metrics will be evaluated during a series of rigorous field exercises, providing valuable insights into its applicability in diverse operational scenarios.

The 61st artillery regiment (61e RA) of Chaumont is the original image intelligence regiment of the French Army. To fulfill its mission, it implements drones (pilotless aircraft) and is equipped with means of receiving satellite images. With a history spanning more than a century, the 61st Artillery Regiment has distinguished itself over the decades by demonstrating its tactical know-how, which has earned it numerous military distinctions. Both through its historical weapon, artillery, and later in the field of intelligence and the implementation of drones, the Black Devils have served their country with the courage and determination that honors their elders. This precious heritage gives the 61st Artillery Regiment an extraordinary singularity, which continues to flourish today.

Simon Leroy Co-CEO of Flying Eye commented, “We are proud to represent AgEagle on the French market. The eBee VISION fills a gap that was unaddressed so far by UAS manufacturers and answers the needs of both our public and private customer base. Its unique performance and its advanced features make the VISION stand out in its category. 2024 has seen Flying Eye completing the largest sales of eBee VISION ever, we expect 2025 to be even more successful.”

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

