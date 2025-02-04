Cheryl Hines to be the recipient of the World Hospitality Award

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Hospitality Symposium is proud to announce Cheryl Hines as the recipient of the 2025 World Hospitality Award. This distinguished honor recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to enhancing the quality of hospitality for both customers and the broader travel and hospitality industries.

The award ceremony will take place on March 4, 2025, at the Hotel de Rome in Berlin, coinciding with ITB, the world’s largest annual gathering of travel and hospitality executives.

The World Hospitality Symposium, established by HotelPlanner, celebrates the finest leaders in global travel, tourism and hospitality.

Tim Hentschel, the creator of the World Hospitality Symposium and co-CEO of HotelPlanner, praised Hines for her commitment to wellness and healthy living: "The global tourism industry must lead in embracing wellness and setting new standards for healthy eating. Cheryl Hines has long been a pioneer in promoting healthy living for herself, her family, and her fans."

At the awards ceremony, Cheryl will sit down for an exclusive interview with veteran filmmaker Dylan Ratigan, where she will discuss her vision for improving the food and beverage industry—focusing not only on the food we eat but also on the imports and exports sector. Her goal is to establish a global gold standard for food quality.

"Cheryl Hines is the epitome of healthy living," says Tim Hentschel. "We look forward to learning more about her exciting work."

The World Hospitality Symposium is organized by publisher Cleverdis and backed by HotelPlanner.

About Cheryl Hines - Cheryl Ruth Hines is an American actress. She is best known for playing Cheryl in Curb Your Enthusiasm. She received two Emmy Award nominations for her work on the show. She has also starred as Dallas Royce in Suburgatory and directed film Serious Moonlight. Hines is married to lawyer, and former 2024 United States presidential candidate and the US Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. She is one of the leading supporters behind the MAHA movement.

About Cleverdis - Cleverdis, a Hotelplanner company, is a mainstay of the trade show ecosystem. It creates powerful tools and content for the world’s biggest trade shows. Its publications and content is annually consumed by over 750,000 decision makers representing the world’s biggest industries.

About HotelPlanner - HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence agents (HotelPlanner.ai) and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. Hotel planner’s technology is behind the accommodation provision for millions of meetings, weddings and sporting events each year.

For media enquiries, please contact:

World Hospitality Symposium, Cleverdis, HotelPlanner

Tim Gunstone, Chief Communications Officer

Email: tim.gunstone@hotelplanner.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.