NexaLearning, a Division of JER HR Group, Receives the 2024 Diamond Award from Wiley Publishing

NexaLearning Leadership Development

The prestigious award recognizes an outstanding commitment to excellence in developing organizational leadership, teamwork, and strong workplace cultures.

Our strength is delivering development programs that yield enduring benefits for everyone, from seasoned leaders to recently promoted managers. Wiley solutions play a significant role in our success.” — Nancy Polsky, Vice President Organizational Development

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiley has awarded NexaLearning , a leadership development and employee training organization, the 2024 Diamond Award. The Diamond Award recognizes partners in Wiley’s Everything DiSCand The Five Behaviorsprograms who demonstrate excellence in their work.This is NexaLearning's fourteenth Diamond Award and the second since it merged with JER HR Group in 2023. “Integrating Everything DiSC Solutions is pivotal in helping employees and client organizations achieve their goals,” said Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director of JER HR Group. “Our dedication to helping clients succeed, alongside our expertise delivering Everything DiSCand The Five Behaviors, drives our high program satisfaction rates.”“Our strength is the ability to deliver data-driven learning and development programs that yield enduring benefits for individuals ranging from seasoned leaders to recently promoted managers and team leaders,” said Nancy Polsky, Vice President of Organizational Development at JER HR Group. “Wiley solutions play a large role in helping organizations build a higher performing, more engaged workforce.”In addition to being an Authorized Partner of Wiley’s Everything DiSC, The Five Behaviors, and PXT Select™, NexaLearning is an Authorized Partner of TRAKCoaching™ and TRAKLearning™ talent management technology from Trainery One.ABOUTJER HR Group is a leading Compensation, HR Consulting, and Organizational Development firm that helps corporations, nonprofit organizations, and government entities throughout the United States recruit, develop, engage, and retain their greatest resource—people. JER HR Group is headquartered in New York City and has additional offices nationwide. NexaLearning merged with JER HR Group in 2023 to deliver expanded organizational development and learning services.JER HR Group is a certified minority-owned business. For more information, visit JER HR Group at www.JERHRgroup.com and NexaLearning at www.NexaLearning.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.