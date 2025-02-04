Matterport and CAPTUR3D Partner to Recognize Digital Twin Innovation Around the World

Celebrating creativity and innovation, the 2025 Digital Twin Awards honor the best Matterport digital twins from across the globe

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), a pioneer in digital twin technology and spatial data capture, is proud to sponsor the 2025 Digital Twins Awards (DTAs), powered by Matterport partner, CAPTUR3D .

Now in its fourth year, the DTAs are a global stage for inspiring individuals and forward-thinking businesses to showcase their most engaging Matterport digital twins in 2024. From real estate to cultural preservation, the awards showcase the best and most impactful digital twin projects from over 170 countries worldwide. All Matterport users and partners—from developers to capture technicians and photographers—are invited to participate in one of the largest digital twin awards events in the world.

“The Digital Twin Awards are a tribute to the expert skill and dedication within our global community who push the limits of creativity, technology, and digital transformation," said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO, Matterport. "These awards inspire the next generation of ideas, showcasing how digital twins are unlocking a new era of possibilities for real-world spaces."

This year’s award categories include:

Best Digital Twin of 2024

Best Digital Twin for Arts & Culture

Best Digital Twin for Education

Best Digital Twin for Real Estate

Most Unique Use of Matterport

Best Digital Twin for Historical Preservation

NEW: Best Non Pro Series Device Scan (includes 360, smartphone, DSLR, and synthetic CGI)



Submissions are now open and will be accepted until February 28, 2025. Participants may submit one entry per category, with a panel of expert judges shortlisting the top five nominees in each. Winners will be selected by the judges and revealed on April 4, 2025 during the official announcement. The awards will also feature a public voting period from March 14-28, 2025, giving the global community an opportunity to celebrate their favorite projects. Winners across seven categories will receive Matterport hardware, accessories, and subscriptions, with prizes valued up to $6,300 USD and a total prize pool of $28,000 USD.

For submission details and to participate in the 2025 Digital Twin Awards, please visit https://www.digitaltwinawards.com/2025 .

