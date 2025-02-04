Aligned Data Centers Bolsters Leadership Team with Four Key Executive Appointments

DALLAS, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, today announced four new executive leadership appointments:

Michael Morris was promoted to Chief Development Officer (CDO) from his previous role as Executive Vice President of Design and Construction, where he was responsible for overseeing data center campus development, ensuring alignment with best-in-industry design, efficiency, and operational objectives, as well as speed-to-market targets. In his new role, Mr. Morris will lead Aligned's strategic development initiatives, focusing on expanding the company's data center footprint to meet the increasing demand for scalable and adaptable infrastructure.



With nearly 15 years of experience in leading high-impact data center development and construction projects, Mr. Morris has been instrumental in advancing Aligned's mission to provide innovative and sustainable data center solutions. Prior to joining Aligned, he held key positions at Equinix, serving as the company’s Regional Director of Construction Management, and at DPR Construction as a Senior Project Manager, where he managed large-scale data center projects and honed his expertise in delivering complex infrastructure.



Michael Welch was promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Aligned Data Centers from his previous role as SVP, Procurement and Design. As CTO, he will lead the implementation of new technologies to keep the company at the forefront of the industry. Additionally, he will develop and implement strategies for sustainable and efficient power generation solutions; drive the go-to-market strategy for platform delivery, ensuring successful product launches and market penetration; and strategize and oversee Aligned’s advanced supply chain.



Mr. Welch joined Aligned in August 2011 and has since held numerous leadership positions, including Senior Director of Preconstruction and Delivery, Director of Platform Procurement, and Product Development Engineer. He was also instrumental in the launch of the company’s proprietary and award-winning Delta3™ air-cooled and DeltaFlow~ liquid-cooled technologies.



Shelby Clark, previously Aligned’s VP, People and Culture, has assumed the role of Chief People Officer (CPO). As CPO, Ms. Clark is responsible for overseeing Aligned’s HR functions, including talent acquisition, employee engagement, leadership development, and company culture, with the primary goal of maximizing employee potential and aligning the workforce strategy with the company's strategic objectives. She joined the organization in December 2023, spearheading the development of innovative programs designed to empower leaders across Aligned and ODATA’S global operations. Under Ms. Clark’s leadership, her People and Culture team have rolled out several impactful initiatives including mentorship programs, multicultural training, and programs to increase female representation in the data center industry. Her strategic vision supports Aligned’s commitment to operational excellence, employee empowerment, and sustainability.



Prior to joining Aligned, Ms. Clark was SVP, HR and Organizational Development and Financial Services Chief of Staff at First United Bank. Previously, as Global Human Resources Business Lead, Americas at Amdocs, she led the human capital strategy in 15 countries across North America, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, EMEA, and APAC.



Matthew Chambliss, formerly SVP, Finance at Aligned, has assumed the role of EVP, Commercial Strategy and Energy. As EVP, Commercial Strategy and Energy, Mr. Chambliss is responsible for driving Aligned’s continued growth and success by uniting the Sales, Finance, Legal, Project Development, and Energy teams, thereby ensuring seamless execution while balancing speed-to-market, risk mitigation, and financial performance. In his former role as SVP, Finance, he was responsible for Aligned's financial activities, plans and policies. He joined Aligned in May 2017 as Director of Finance.



Prior to Aligned, Mr. Chambliss served as the Manager of Financial Planning and Analysis at Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. and Roofing Supply Group. He also held dual analytical roles at Energy Future Holdings, a Dallas-area based electric utility company, as well as an Associate position at PwC, where he began his career.

“Aligned is committed to fostering a culture of leadership excellence,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “I am incredibly proud to see this talented group of leaders step into their expanded roles and, alongside their respective teams, continue to position Aligned as a leading data center builder and operator in the Americas. This is a pivotal time for our company. I am confident that with our exceptional team and the industry's top talent, Aligned is poised for continued success.”

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

