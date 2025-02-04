Apiiro’s John Leon Recognized as a 2025 CRN Channel Chief

ASPM leader recognized for channel program expansion and commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions to partners and customers

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro , the leading application security posture management (ASPM) platform, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named John Leon, VP Partnerships and Business Development, to the 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, a recognition of IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

“It’s an honor to receive this prestigious recognition from CRN, as we scale Apiiro’s partner offerings and expand our global footprint,” said John Leon, VP partnerships and business development at Apiiro. “Our channel partners are essential in driving business growth and equipping organizations with solutions to mitigate software and supply chain risks. We look forward to maturing our partner program as global enterprises increasingly turn to ASPM providers for securing the software development lifecycle.”

The Channel Chiefs list , released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers. Leon, responsible for leading Apiiro’s partner strategy, has been recognized for successfully accelerating partner-driven revenue growth and extending the company’s global presence.

“This year’s honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. content, and executive editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They’ve set a high bar in the channel, and we’re thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”

This recognition follows a momentous year of growth for Apiiro, reflected in its recognition by CRN as a 2024 Stellar Startup , a list of the most exciting, channel-focused startup vendors with leading-edge technologies that are creating new opportunities for solution providers. In addition, the company was recognized in three Application Security (AppSec) categories in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security and is a leader in the ASPM Category according to Gartner Peer Insights .

Supporting Resources

Apiiro website

Apiiro blog

Apiiro on LinkedIn



About Apiiro

Apiiro is the ASPM platform that empowers you to design, develop, and deliver secure code faster. Companies like Morgan Stanley, Blackrock, Rakuten, SoFi, and Shell rely on Apiiro’s patented technology to automatically discover their software architecture and identify risky changes across all code, supply chain, and infrastructure components – so they can prevent application risk without slowing innovation. The company is backed by Greylock, Kleiner Perkins, and General Catalyst.

​​About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com .

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

Media Contact:

Amy McDowell

Offleash PR for Apiiro

apiiro@offleashpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.