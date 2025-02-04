insightsoftware Powers Jet Reports with AI, Cloud Functionality, and Excel Online Integration

Self-service financial reporting solution provides a new era of unmatched ease, flexibility, and accuracy for Microsoft Dynamics users

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware, the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced the launch of Jet Reports Online, a reporting solution designed to deliver unmatched ease, flexibility, and accuracy for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central users. This release builds on more than two decades of Jet Reports’ strong user growth, with the Online deployment introducing modern features such as AI capabilities, cloud functionality and Microsoft Excel Online integration for a next generation reporting experience with smarter insights and greater adaptability.

Organizations are navigating an ever increasingly cloud-first world. With 62% of businesses operating in a hybrid environment and 27% already fully cloud-based, modern financial reporting tools must bring mobility, adaptability, and scale. Unlike legacy offerings that rely on replicated and outdated data sets, Jet Reports Online connects directly to real-time cloud data, eliminating the need for additional IT infrastructure. With native Excel formulas and built-in Dynamics 365 Business Central security protocols, Jet Reports Online ensures seamless, secure reporting.

“Finance leaders seek to maximize productivity and efficiency and achieve more with fewer resources – this requires flexible, cloud-based tools that provide instant access to real-time data, enabling faster, smarter decision-making,” said Chief Product Officer and General Manager, ERP Reporting & BI at insightsoftware, Lee An Schommer. “Solutions that rely on manual data refreshing place an undue burden on financial teams, driving up costs for the finance function. In today’s fast-paced business environment, real-time data isn’t just a luxury—it’s an absolute necessity,” said Schommer.

The foundation of Jet Reports Online is Reports Center, a secure, cloud-based portal designed for seamless management and cross-functional collaboration within Microsoft Dynamics Business Central Cloud. Finance teams can now run, schedule, and distribute their reports in one centralized location, reducing manual effort and the costs associated with self-hosted, self-managed solutions. The portal enhances collaboration by securely centralizing access and automating crucial tasks like scheduling and distribution in the cloud, as well as opening reports in Excel Online or Excel Desktop for deeper analysis.

Key functionality includes:

AI Capabilities Powered by the insightsoftware Platform – Jet Reports Online is powered by the insightsoftware Platform, giving users access to powerful AI tools like Doc Assist, Data Assist, and Report Assist to generate faster, more accurate, and reliable reports with ease.

– Jet Reports Online is powered by the insightsoftware Platform, giving users access to powerful AI tools like Doc Assist, Data Assist, and Report Assist to generate faster, more accurate, and reliable reports with ease. Automated Cloud Report Execution, Distribution, and Scheduling – Reports Center enables organizations to automate the running, scheduling, and distribution of reports from anywhere with an internet connection, aligning with the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions in the finance sector.

– Reports Center enables organizations to automate the running, scheduling, and distribution of reports from anywhere with an internet connection, aligning with the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions in the finance sector. Enhanced Reporting Flexibility for Modern Finance Teams – The integration of Jet Reports Online with Excel Online streamlines key financial reporting tasks, providing users with an intuitive, cloud-based solution for designing, managing, viewing, and running reports in a browser, meeting the demands of modern businesses for flexible, adaptable financial reporting solutions.



Read more about how Jet Reports empowers teams with enhanced financial reporting capabilities while ensuring Dynamics NAV users enjoy a smooth transition to Business Central Cloud.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

