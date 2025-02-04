FE International Reports: 2025 Primed to be a Busy Year For M&A

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, the leading firm in lower and middle market tech M&A, is proud to announce their semi-annual industry reports. This full suite of industry research reports includes sweeping analysis of global markets as well as detailed snapshots of industry-specific M&A activity.

Global economic outlook overall is more hopeful for 2025. Cabinet changes across several of the G20 and accommodative monetary policies signal greater potential for growth across markets and industries.

The incoming US Presidential Administration heavily influences the global macroeconomic outlook for 2025. The election of Donald Trump is set to bring profound changes to the economic and regulatory landscape of the United States and beyond. In the international arena, President-elect Trump’s trade policies will likely focus on ensuring U.S. dominance in areas such as digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Overall, tax cuts and promises of deregulation, particularly for corporations and high-income earners, should stimulate increased investment and economic activity. Financial markets especially are poised for a potentially transformative period, despite the unusual possibility of across-the-board tariffs announced by the US President-Elect. While the impacts of the proposed tariffs would be considerable for the global economy, the potential imposition of tariffs is more likely the starting point of political negotiations.

Learn how changes in government administrations will impact the global economy with industry insights from:

With decades of experience, FE International can provide the expertise and guidance founders and investors need to achieve their financial goals. The firm helps businesses prepare for a successful exit by conducting a thorough valuation, suggesting optimizations for operations and profitability, identifying areas for potential growth, and crafting a compelling story for investors.

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE International is an award-winning strategic advisor for technology businesses. FE’s team has completed over 1,500 transactions with a combined value of over $50 billion. FE International was named one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies from 2020 to 2024 by the Financial Times and is also a four-time Inc. 5000 company.

Media Contact:

Gaj Tanwar

Marketing Coordinate, FE International

Email: gaj.tanwar@feinternational.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.