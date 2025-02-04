Latin Metals Discovers Visible Gold at La Flora Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) provides an update on recent exploration results at its Cerro Bayo (“Cerro Bayo”) and La Flora (“La Flora”) projects.

Positive Exploration Results at La Flora

Samples were collected from two outcropping structures where visible gold was observed as part of a grey, microgranular silica event within the La Flora project area. Assay results from these samples returned values of up to 82 g/t gold and 1,239 g/t silver. To the north, these structures are concealed beneath overburden material and further testing of these bonanza-grade veins will need to be undertaken as part of future drilling.





Figure 1: Map showing in plan view the Cerro Bayo property, including the La Flora area. It provides an enhanced view of the Flora zone, highlighting the recognized veins, collected samples, and the interpreted vein traces beneath the overburden.

Cerro Bayo and Regional Significance

The Cerro Bayo district is located within the highly prospective Deseado Massif geological province, an area known for its significant precious metal deposits. The region has a long history of mining activity and hosts several producing and past-producing mines, highlighting its exploration potential. The mineralization in the area is typically associated with epithermal systems that have yielded high-grade gold and silver deposits. Latin Metals’ exploration efforts at Cerro Bayo are supported by a wealth of historical data from previous operators, including Barrick Gold, and demonstrate the potential for further discoveries within this established mining jurisdiction.

Argentina’s mining sector has seen increasing foreign investment due to its rich mineral endowment and improving regulatory framework. The country is recognized for its world-class gold, silver, and lithium deposits, with the Santa Cruz province, in particular, playing a vital role in Argentina’s gold and silver production. Latin Metals’ Cerro Bayo and La Flora projects align with this broader trend of mineral development and underscore the company’s commitment to unlocking value through systematic exploration and strategic partnerships.

Initial exploration in the Cerro Bayo project was completed by Barrick Gold. In late 2024, the Latin Metals team completed additional mapping at Cerro Bayo and expanded exploration to La Flora for the first time, using Barrick’s historical data as a foundation to standardize lithological interpretations in the La Flora area.

Updated Presentation

The Company’s technical presentation for Cerro Bayo has been significantly updated to include geological mapping, sampling, and photographs of outcropping altered and mineralized rocks results at drill target scale. Identification of visible gold during our first exploration at the La Flora project reflects the district-scale perspective of the Cerro Bayo district.

The updated presentation materials can be downloaded here.

Next Steps

The Company has completed all work and met all requirements for granting of an exploration and drilling permit. We are hopeful that the permit will be approved by government authorities in Q1 2025.

Latin Metals to Attend PDAC 2025 – Booth #2329

Latin Metals will attend PDAC 2025 in Toronto from March 2-5, 2025, engaging with investors and industry leaders to discuss its prospect generator model and exploration projects in Argentina & Peru. Visit us at Booth #2329 or schedule a meeting at info@latin-metals.com

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

QA/QC

The work program at Cerro Bayo was designed and supervised by Eduardo Leon, the Company's Exploration Manager, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project rigorously prepare and track samples which are security sealed and shipped to the Alex Stewart laboratory in Perito Moreno. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed for Gold and Silver.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

“Keith Henderson”

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb834eef-2a8c-4b57-a100-c0565d454e81

