PathAssist Derm Launches on AISight®: Advancing Dermatopathology Research Workflows using AI

Now available on the AISight® Platform, PathAssist Derm is an AI-assisted histopathology tool that enhances dermatopathology research workflows, accelerating skin cancer research

BOSTON, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a leader in AI-powered pathology solutions, today announced the launch of PathAssist Derm, an AI tool for orienting, identifying, and measuring skin lesions. Available now on the AISight® Image Management System (IMS), this research tool enables identification of skin lesions based on possible entities in the specimen with the potential to help expedite sample review.

PathAssist Derm is designed to provide assistance in the assessment of skin specimens. By automating specimen orientation, PathAssist Derm removes the need to manually orient glass slides. It can predict the presence of 17 entities – including both common entities like actinic keratoses and basal cell carcinomas as well as more rare entities like lichenoid keratoses or melanomas. The tool can additionally provide detailed measurements of the lesion itself. PathAI will be reporting performance results at the upcoming USCAP meeting in March 2025, and is partnering with multiple laboratories to further investigate the potential impacts on efficiency.

“Skin cancer remains the most prevalent cancer worldwide, with over 1.5 million new cases diagnosed annually, which are associated with 60,000 deaths from melanoma alone,” said Andrew Beck, Co-Founder & CEO of PathAI. “These statistics present a critical opportunity for innovation in skin cancer research, both in the diagnostic and therapeutic realms. Our goal with PathAssist Derm is to provide researchers with a scalable tool that enhances dermatopathology research through AI-enabled lesion characterization and workflow efficiency, as part of our overall vision to improve patient outcomes with AI-powered pathology.”

PathAssist Derm is PathAI’s first AI product offering such broad characterization of dermatopathology entities, and further expands the suite of AI-powered solutions available on the AISight® IMS. As the AISight® Image Management System continues to expand with new solutions, pathologists gain access to a comprehensive suite of tools that streamline their workflow, improve efficiency and reduce time spent on manual tasks. With each of our new advancements, pathologists are better equipped to deliver precise, actionable insights for diagnostic research.

About PathAI

PathAI is a global leader in AI-powered digital pathology solutions, dedicated to improving operational efficiency in pathology labs worldwide. Through its innovative technology and strategic partnerships, PathAI is shaping the future of medical diagnostics and advancing patient care across the globe.

About AISight

AISight® is a cloud-native, intelligent enterprise workflow solution developed by PathAI to advance digital pathology workflows. Serving as a central hub for case and image management, AISight integrates seamlessly with major laboratory information systems (LIS) and supports various scanners. Its browser-accessible, cloud-based architecture enables rapid activation and scalability without requiring additional infrastructure investments. Designed with pathologists in mind, AISight offers built-in image analysis and collaboration tools, providing an intuitive user experience. The platform also features an open AI environment, incorporating AI algorithms from PathAI and third-party partners to support multiple histopathology applications.

About PathAssist Derm

PathAssist Derm is PathAI’s first dermatopathology AI product offering on the AISight® platform. This product provides dermatopathology researchers with the advanced characterization of skin specimen entities. It is designed to support dermatopathology research workflows and enables automated lesion orientation, identification, prioritization, and measurements, with the ability to detect 17 different skin lesion entities. Its specialized modules enhance the analysis of H&E slides by automating orientation, sorting, and measurement of skin lesions. By improving workflow efficiency and enabling AI-powered lesion characterization, PathAssist Derm empowers researchers to accelerate advancements in skin cancer research. PathAssist Derm is for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

PathAssist Derm for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

AISight® is for Research Use Only in the US; AISight® Dx is CE-IVD marked in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland.

