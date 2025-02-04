CAULIPOWER Revolutionizes Pizza Again: Introduces the First & Only Frozen Dill Pickle Pizza in Retail

As “Pickle-Mania” continues to take the country by storm, the disruptor brand behind the first-ever cauliflower crust launches yet another “never been done” product

IT’S A REALLY BIG DILL!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAULIPOWER, the trailblazing brand known for creating better-for-you versions of America’s favorite comfort foods with the first frozen cauliflower crust pizza, introduces their latest crave-worthy creation: the FIRST and ONLY frozen Dill Pickle Pizza in retail. Inspired by pickle-loving fans everywhere, the brand has taken on the challenge to deliver the dill-licious pizza everyone’s been asking for. This one-of-a-kind frozen pizza (SRP: $9.99) will be available exclusively at Whole Foods nationwide for the first quarter of 2025, followed by expanded distribution to pizza lovers everywhere.

This groundbreaking pizza experience captures everything consumers love about tangy, briny pickles. Baked on CAULIPOWER’s original stone-fired cauliflower crust (made with real cauliflower, not powder), this culinary masterpiece features a creamy white béchamel sauce infused with dill pickle brine, roasted garlic, melty mozzarella and fresh dill. Each bite offers the perfect balance of savory and zesty flavors, making it an irresistible choice for pickle devotees and pizza enthusiasts alike.

“This isn’t just a pizza – it’s a flavor revolution,” said Gail Becker, Founder of CAULIPOWER. “To celebrate the humble pickle’s new celebrity status, we added it to our signature cauliflower crust offering consumers a veggie-forward option that proves you can still enjoy pizza without compromise. The first ever frozen Dill Pickle pizza? Yeah, we did that!”

Packed with 14g of protein per serving and free from artificial ingredients, colors, or preservatives, with 10% less fat vs. the top 25 frozen pizzas, consumers can enjoy half the pizza for only 400 calories. Whether you’re a gluten-free foodie, a pickle connoisseur or just looking for a new way to elevate pizza night, CAULIPOWER’s Dill Pickle Pizza is proof that you can finally have it all.

Consumers can visit www.eatCAULIPOWER.com to find products near them.





HI-RES IMAGES (Photo Credit: CAULIPOWER): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/t5yenc3biflst7ow5rptt/AKzt--oR5jKpTnGO8qhjG0M?rlkey=ii9tpw0x2zi7m2plr2kmtg65v&st=stld59c0&dl=0

ABOUT CAULIPOWER:

CAULIPOWER uses the magic of veggies and the power of taste to reinvent America’s favorite comfort foods. CAULIPOWER's first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza and #1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S., and has even been featured as an answer on Jeopardy! In addition to stone-fired cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products now includes cauliflower & chickpea-coated all-natural chicken tenders, nuggets and bites, baked (never fried) cauliflower-crusted pizza bites, and more.

Founder and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a successful corporate career in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle. It remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to ever have to choose between taste, health and convenience. CAULIPOWER believes that no matter who you are, or how you eat – gluten-free, plant-based, vegetarian, or even flexitarian – you deserve delish.

CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Find CAULIPOWER in 25,000 stores nationwide and get recipe inspiration at www.eatCAULIPOWER.com and @CAULIPOWER.

A photo accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35a2c04f-b3c0-4feb-9961-d2f38115db23

CAULIPOWER Dill Pickle Pizza - Packaging CAULIPOWER Dill Pickle Pizza

