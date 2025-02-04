Dror Ortho-Design Partners with Aran R&D to Advance Production

JERUSALEM, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. ("Dror" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: DROR), a pioneer in AI-powered orthodontic solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Aran Research & Development, a premier Israel-based medical device developer and manufacturer.

The partnership will accelerate the development and commercialization of ZSmile™, Dror's breakthrough orthodontic treatment platform. "ZSmile represents a fundamental advancement in orthodontic technology," said Lee Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Dror Ortho-Design. "Unlike traditional aligners that use multiple plastic trays to forcefully reposition teeth, our proprietary solution incorporates a sophisticated control unit with silent air pump technology. This system delivers precise, controlled air pulses to a micro-balloon within our smart aligner, enabling gentle and accurate tooth movement according to the practitioner's treatment plan."

The collaboration with Aran R&D brings together complementary expertise critical for bringing ZSmile to market while meeting rigorous Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CE (EU Standard), and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) requirements. "After extensive evaluation, Aran R&D emerged as the ideal development partner, offering comprehensive capabilities across electrical and mechanical engineering, electronics, materials science, industrial design, and manufacturing," Haddad added.

Avi Kayton, Head of Medical Projects at Aran, emphasized the partnership's innovative potential: "We are excited to collaborate with Dror in revolutionizing smile correction technology. Our team is fully committed to advancing this unique solution as their development and manufacturing partner."

The strategic partnership has already demonstrated significant operational efficiencies, eliminating the need for a large internal hardware development team while maintaining superior product development standards. This collaboration positions Dror to deliver its innovative orthodontic solution to millions of potential patients seeking a more intelligent, convenient path to achieving their ideal smile.

The Company is advancing its manufacturing preparations in partnership with Aran, establishing robust production processes to support the upcoming commercial launch. This strategic collaboration ensures adherence to the highest quality standards while optimizing operational efficiency for full-scale production.

About Dror Ortho-Design, Inc.

Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. is an AI-based orthodontic platform company that has developed a proprietary solution to correct people's smiles by straightening teeth using pulsating air delivered by a single custom-made smart aligner. Dror plans to disrupt the aligner market by offering millions of people a revolutionary alternative to traditional aligners. The Company believes that people do not need to change their lifestyle to correct their smile as they are required to do with existing aligner solutions. Rather, we believe that our solution will be able to provide customers with a discreet and hassle-free way to improve their smiles, even while they sleep. The Company’s ZSMILE solution is also intended to provide general practice Dentists as well as Orthodontists a way to grow their practice efficiently by offering a unique and scalable service.

For more information, please visit: www.ZSmile.com

About Aran Research & Development, Ltd.

Founded in 1982, Aran is a pioneering Israeli product design and development firm and an exclusive agent of global companies working in the plastics industry. Aran is traded on the Tel-Aviv stock exchange.

Aran works in its product development division, with a broad spectrum of industries, specializing in four main areas of expertise: Defense and Homeland Security; Medical devices; Water; Consumer and Industrial products.

Working as a creative R&D team, Aran's 180 employees offer complete in-house product development and manufacturing services. We efficiently take products from concept to prototype to full production, increasing cost efficiencies and reducing time to market.

Aran's fully integrated ISO 9001 certified facility includes R&D laboratories, design studios, an ISO 13485 certified class 7 cleanroom, additive manufacturing (3D printers), CNC Machining centers, manufacturing, and assembly halls.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Dror to obtain funding; (ii) the ability of Dror to attract and/or maintain manufacturing, research, development and commercialization partners; (iii) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to successfully complete product research and development, including preclinical and clinical studies and commercialization; (iv) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to obtain required governmental approvals; and (v) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to develop and commercialize products prior to, and that can compete favorably with those of, competitors. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in Dror's most recent periodic reports that are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10‑K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q, and certain Current Reports on Form 8‑K. Dror assumes no obligation to update and supplement forward-looking statements because of subsequent events.

