Two National Veteran Service Nonprofits Recommit to Long-standing Partnership

Wreaths Across America and American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., continue to collaborate to build patriotic awareness and share stories of service and sacrifice.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and WASHINGTON D.C., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wreaths Across America (WAA) and American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. (AGSM), announce a recommittal to the formal partnership the two nonprofits established in 2016.

An updated memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by both organizations’ leadership on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, the day before the annual escort to Arlington kicked off in Maine. The agreement outlines several key areas, such as collaborative volunteer efforts and fundraising in communities across the country; a weekly interview segment for AGSM on Wreaths Across America Radio; and naming Wreaths Across America Radio an exclusive media partner for AGSM’s annual convention each June; among the re-establishment of collaboration in the existing partnership.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Columbia Falls, Maine, WAA’s yearlong mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve and Teach the next generation the value of freedom. AGSM was established in 1928 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1984 with the core purpose of supporting families of fallen and wounded soldiers, teaching lessons of patriotism and inspiring respect for the country.

“Over the years, I’ve learned so much from our nation’s Gold Star families and am grateful for AGSM’s support of the mission all these years,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA. “Both organizations have evolved and grown over the last eight years, so the recommittal of our partnership is both timely and important as our combined efforts will no doubt help to shape and inform the next generation of patriots.”

“Wreaths Across America’s mission perfectly aligns with AGSM’s mission. We are proud to partner with their army of volunteers across the country,” said Patti Elliott, National President, American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., and mother of SPC Daniel “Lucas” Elliott, KIA Basra, Iraq, 7/15/2011. “What started as one man’s generous gesture to honor heroes at Arlington has become a nationwide movement to ensure all our servicemembers are remembered and to educate all about the sacrifices our brave men and women are making every day.”

Follow the impactful stories of service and sacrifice as shared by Gold Star families by tuning in to Wreaths Across America Radio, available on the iHeart Radio app, TuneIn, and the Audacy app, or listen at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio. Wreaths Across America Radio regularly features Gold Star mothers. You can catch up on past interviews or listen anytime on the Wreaths Radio SoundCloud page.

National Wreaths Across America Day will be held this year on Saturday, December 13, 2025. This free event is open to all, and the organization encourages community members to participate by volunteering locally or sponsoring a wreath for an American hero.

# # #

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearling mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December in communities in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc.

American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. (AGSM) is an organization of mothers who lost a son or daughter in service to the country. AGSM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, established in 1928 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1984. As a Veterans Service Organization, AGSM supports veterans and their families through a broad range of activities and programs. Members also participate in patriotic events. To accomplish its widespread mission, members are active in chapters across the United States.

For more information, please visit www.americangoldstarmothers.org. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

NOTES TO MEDIA:

Please visit the WAA Media Resources Page to download background, photos, logos, or other items to help you file your story. Interview opportunities are available upon request.

Attachment

Amber Caron Wreaths Across America 2075136457 acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.