Payscale Elevates Compensation Management with AI-powered Data Innovations

SEATTLE, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale Inc., the leading provider of compensation data, software and services, unveiled groundbreaking advancements designed to transform how organizations approach pay decisions. These market-leading capabilities underscore the company’s commitment to empowering compensation professionals with smarter, faster, and more effective solutions.

“These aren't just everyday product enhancements. This is a transformative leap in how our customers make confident and timely pay decisions,” Payscale CEO Chris Hays said. “These releases extend our history of data innovation and our mission to equip our customers with the tools and insights necessary to attract, retain, and reward talent. Payscale has even more transformative solutions on the horizon to help organizations make data-driven, equitable pay decisions with confidence.”

Payscale Pulse

In 2025, Payscale’s journey of ingenuity begins by delivering AI-powered compensation data to make smart pay decisions. This dataset includes Payscale’s Peer data—a trusted, HR-reported network of industry peers. Payscale Pulse provides MarketPay customers over 4,900 job roles covered across 3,800 organizations and data from 9 million employees boasting an average age of less than five months, delivering fresh, reliable insights for compensation decisions.

Payscale Pulse uses HR-reported U.S. data and select AI-powered Calculated Cuts, providing compensation professionals another trusted source to confidently make compensation decisions. AI-enhanced Calculated Cuts deliver modeled answers that fill gaps where traditional survey data may not exist and offer insights tailored to meet the complex challenges of today’s workforce.

“Our MarketPay customers are compensation data experts and understand data deeply. We wanted to deliver innovation they find tremendously valuable — data,” Payscale Vice President of Data Expansion Gerard Smith said. “This isn’t years-old data aged to today. This is the freshest data available for compensation professionals with AI-modeled insights to fill critical information gaps and help our customers complete those difficult to price jobs.”

HRIS integrations

With customer experience and data innovation at the forefront of Payscale’s latest innovations, Payfactors customers also benefit. They now have seamless access to both employee and pay data in one platform with 10 new HRIS integrations for informed, real-time pay decisions, allowing streamlined access to up-to-date salary data directly in Payfactors.

“Compensation professionals no longer need to jump through hoops to integrate their compensation data with their employee data,” Chief Product Officer Peh Keong Teh said. “We’ve made it easy to integrate relevant information quickly, equipping our customers to make well-informed decisions directly in Payscale products without system hopping and compromising security.”

The 14 total integrations with leading HRIS vendors eliminate the tedious, repetitive process of importing and updating employee data, boosting efficiency and effectiveness for compensation professionals. Direct data access in Payfactors eliminates file shuffling and protects against risks associated with having sensitive employee information in disparate spreadsheets.

Advanced compensation analytics

Payscale’s drive towards data innovation extends to data insights. With market-leading advancements in analytics dashboards, Payfactors customers can transform their job and employee data into actionable insights instantly. These enhancements create powerful reports to monitor an organization’s vital signs without complexity or manual spreadsheets, and help HR lead strategic conversations with stakeholders using impactful data visualizations.

“During pay planning cycles, when talking with leaders, we can show them real-time data—like where compression is happening and what trends we’re seeing. I think it could be a lightbulb moment for them, helping them think differently just by seeing the visuals you provide,” a Payscale customer said.

AI-powered job matching

Finally, building on the foundation of ingenuity, both Payfactors and MarketPay customers can streamline their processes and confidently price jobs with AI Match Suggestions. This new tool transforms market pricing by leveraging advanced AI to do the heavy lifting, boosting pricing efficiency and accuracy.

AI Match Suggestions ensures a seamless market pricing experience by automatically revealing strong survey matches with unparalleled speed and accuracy, dramatically reducing the time spent on an often-manual process. Users simply review and accept the AI-generated suggestions.

“Payscale’s strong start to 2025 highlights our reputation of delivering innovative data and tech solutions so compensation professionals can have greater confidence in their compensation practices,” Chief Customer Officer Kate Peter said. “With best-in-class, validated datasets on par with leading paid databases, and innovative technology to improve the speed from insights to action, customers can ensure employee compensation is fair and transparently calculated.”

