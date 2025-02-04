Digital Pump Market Revenue Share Anticipated to Surge Past USD 24,400.3 Million by 2035 end, Surging at 6.1% CAGR | FMI

Digital Pump Market Digital Pump Market Regional Analysis

Digital pump market thrives on IoT integration, smart tech, and rising demand for energy-efficient, sustainable solutions, driving innovation & market expansion

Digital pumps provide energy and cost savings, making them essential for building infrastructure, water treatment, boiler control, and automation, driving market growth.” — opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMI.

The global digital pump market is envisioning a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2025 to 2035. This upward momentum is set to elevate the market to remarkable heights, projecting a valuation of USD 24,400.3 Million by 2035, marking a significant increase from its 2025 valuation of USD 13,497.1 Million.

At the heart of this surge in the digital pump market lies their versatile utility, particularly in terms of energy savings and cost efficiency. These innovative pumps find applications across a diverse spectrum of sectors, including buildings, water treatment plants, boiler control systems, and automation. Their remarkable ability to optimize and streamline fluid management processes emerges as a pivotal factor driving market growth.These pumps not only conserve energy and reduce costs but also find applications in various sectors such as construction, water treatment facilities, boiler control systems, and automation, contributing significantly to the market's expansion. Additionally, the acceleration of market growth is attributed to several other factors, including stringent energy-efficiency regulations in developed nations, the rise of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and the economic advantages associated with intelligent systems, particularly in the context of smart water and wastewater management.Moreover, the increasing global capacity for power generation and substantial investments in non-oil and gas sectors within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are poised to further bolster the growth of the digital pump market throughout the analysis period.

Notable Insights from the Market Analysis:
- The global digital pump market reached a valuation of USD 12,673.7 Million by the end of 2024.
- The United States is anticipated to lead the market, surging at 6.1% CAGR from 2025 to 2035.
- Germany digital pump market to surge steadily at 3.9% CAGR during forecast period.

Competitive Scenario:
Key players in the global Digital Pump Market are strategically expanding their global footprint through a variety of tactics, including collaborations, partnerships, and alliances. These industry participants are also making substantial investments in research and development (R&D) to infuse innovation into their products, thereby reinforcing their market position.𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:- In August 2021, Regal Beloit Corporation, a leading global manufacturer and engineering solutions provider for power transmission, introduced the Century VGreen Evo pool pump motor to its product lineup. This new motor, driven by advanced variable speed technology, stands as one of the most energy-efficient pool pump motors available in the market.- In March 2020, Framo and Aker BP announced a smart pump maintenance contract for seawater lift pumps in the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The six-year contract extension is a continuation of a pilot contract initiated in 2018 involving pump supplier Framo, production company Aker BP, and industrial AI Software as a Service (SaaS).

Key Players:
Siemens Energy
ITM Power
Ørsted A/S
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
NEL ASA
Ballard Power Systems
McPhy Energy
Hydrogenics
Haldor Topsoe
Enapter Key Segments Covered:

Digital Pump by Connectivity:
Conventional Digital Pump Controller
Mobile/Remote Digital Pump Controller

Digital Pump by Distribution Channel:
Online Digital Pump Sales
Retail Digital Pump Sales
Company Owned
Third-Party

Digital Pump by Industry:
Digital Pump for Manufacturing
- Food and Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Oil & Gas
- Textile and Paper
- Chemicals
- Biotechnology
- Construction
Digital Pumps for the Public Sector
- Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Pumping Stations
Digital Pumps for Agriculture
Digital Pumps for Residential Use

Digital Pump by Region:
North America Digital Pump Market
Latin America Digital Pump Market
Western Europe Digital Pump Market
Eastern Europe Digital Pump Market
East Asia Digital Pump Market
South Asia Digital Pump Market
Middle East and Africa Digital Pump Market 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:The global expansion valve market share projected to surpass USD 17.3 billion by 2034.The global pre-insulated pipe industry forecasted to be valued at USD 11.2 billion by 2034.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈):Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-347-918-3531
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

