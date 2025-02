Digital Pump Market Revenue Share Anticipated to Surge Past USD 24,400.3 Million by 2035 end, Surging at 6.1% CAGR | FMI

Digital Pump Market Digital Pump Market Regional Analysis

Digital pump market thrives on IoT integration, smart tech, and rising demand for energy-efficient, sustainable solutions, driving innovation & market expansion

Digital pumps provide energy and cost savings, making them essential for building infrastructure, water treatment, boiler control, and automation, driving market growth.” — opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMI.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global digital pump market is envisioning a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2025 to 2035. This upward momentum is set to elevate the market to remarkable heights, projecting a valuation of USD 24,400.3 Million by 2035, marking a significant increase from its 2025 valuation of USD 13,497.1 Million.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3134353737 At the heart of this surge in the digital pump market lies their versatile utility, particularly in terms of energy savings and cost efficiency. These innovative pumps find applications across a diverse spectrum of sectors, including buildings, water treatment plants, boiler control systems, and automation. Additionally, the acceleration of market growth is attributed to several other factors, including stringent energy-efficiency regulations in developed nations, the rise of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and the economic advantages associated with intelligent systems, particularly in the context of smart water and wastewater management.Moreover, the increasing global capacity for power generation and substantial investments in non-oil and gas sectors within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are poised to further bolster the growth of the digital pump market throughout the analysis period.๐๐จ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:- The global digital pump market reached a valuation of USD 12,673.7 Million by the end of 2024.- The United States is anticipated to lead the market, surging at 6.1% CAGR from 2025 to 2035.- Germany digital pump market to surge steadily at 3.9% CAGR during forecast period.Browse Report Details! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/digital-pump-market ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐’๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ:Key players in the global Digital Pump Market are strategically expanding their global footprint through a variety of tactics, including collaborations, partnerships, and alliances. These industry participants are also making substantial investments in research and development (R&D) to infuse innovation into their products, thereby reinforcing their market position.๐๐จ๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:- In August 2021, Regal Beloit Corporation, a leading global manufacturer and engineering solutions provider for power transmission, introduced the Century VGreen Evo pool pump motor to its product lineup. This new motor, driven by advanced variable speed technology, stands as one of the most energy-efficient pool pump motors available in the market.- In March 2020, Framo and Aker BP announced a smart pump maintenance contract for seawater lift pumps in the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The six-year contract extension is a continuation of a pilot contract initiated in 2018 involving pump supplier Framo, production company Aker BP, and industrial AI Software as a Service (SaaS).๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:Siemens EnergyITM Powerร˜rsted A/SMitsubishi Heavy IndustriesNEL ASABallard Power SystemsMcPhy EnergyHydrogenicsHaldor TopsoeEnapter๐ƒ๐จ๐ง'๐ญ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ! ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3134353737 ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐:๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ ๐›๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ:Conventional Digital Pump ControllerMobile/Remote Digital Pump Controller๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ:Online Digital Pump SalesRetail Digital Pump SalesCompany OwnedThird-Party๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:Digital Pump for Manufacturing- Food and Beverage- Pharmaceutical- Oil & Gas- Textile and Paper- Chemicals- Biotechnology- ConstructionDigital Pumps for the Public Sector- Water and Wastewater Treatment- Pumping StationsDigital Pumps for AgricultureDigital Pumps for Residential Use๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ ๐›๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:North America Digital Pump MarketLatin America Digital Pump MarketWestern Europe Digital Pump MarketEastern Europe Digital Pump MarketEast Asia Digital Pump MarketSouth Asia Digital Pump MarketMiddle East and Africa Digital Pump Market๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ โ€“ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ฎ๐ฑ๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/automation-auxiliary ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ. ๐„๐ฑ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง:The global expansion valve market share projected to surpass USD 17.3 billion by 2034.The global pre-insulated pipe industry forecasted to be valued at USD 11.2 billion by 2034.๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ (๐ ๐Œ๐ˆ):Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

