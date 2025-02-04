Paytronix Elevates Online Ordering Platform, Launches Catering Capabilities

New functionality utilizes 20 features to streamline catering order management, while elevating the customer experience to drive bottom line for the growing catering market

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores , today announced Paytronix Catering, a new offering within its Online Ordering service that enables both large and small restaurants brands to grow and manage this important ordering channel with a catering offering that is fully integrated with Paytronix loyalty. Balancing first- and third-party ordering, Paytronix Catering gives brands the opportunity to turn third-party customers into first-party customers and, in so doing, optimize the significant revenue stream coming from catering orders.

Paytronix Catering will enable restaurant brands to dramatically cut back on operational burdens by providing the tools necessary to accurately plan for catering orders, including order acceptance processes, partial payments, and calendar views of all orders. Restaurants can seamlessly manage the increased order volume and keep their kitchens functioning smoothly with additive lead timings, which help keep the pace and inflow of orders manageable for teams so they can meet guest expectations.

Find out how to improve your catering with the Paytronix Catering Guidebook.

“Most customers these days don’t consider you for catering until they see it themselves. For us, we put a lot of energy into making sure our customers knew that we had the capabilities, to see if it translated into new opportunities. And wow - it has been so profitable for us financially and operationally,” said Reed Daniels, CEO of Red’s Savoy Pizza.

“Big catering orders obviously bring in sizable checks and bring on a lot of pressure because you really have to get them right. Since we’re taking them digitally, way ahead of time, we can make sure we’re on point operationally to give them everything they asked for in a timely, efficient manner that isn’t stressful for us or the customer. No pen, no paper - it’s all within the Paytronix platform like any other order. It’s proven to be incredibly valuable.”

Paytronix Catering offers nearly 20 unique features designed to curate a clear and effective user experience, whether you’re a guest placing an order or the operator reviewing it. Such features include but are not limited to:

The Feed-o-meter , which is a unique visual designed to show ordering parties how close their order is to feeding the amount of people they are ordering for;

, which is a unique visual designed to show ordering parties how close their order is to feeding the amount of people they are ordering for; Catering Item Feed count , which eliminates the guesswork needed for guests to determine how many people each item is estimated to feed;

, which eliminates the guesswork needed for guests to determine how many people each item is estimated to feed; White Glove Service , available through our partnerships with EZCater and Doordash Large Order Fulfillment;

, available through our partnerships with EZCater and Doordash Large Order Fulfillment; Order Approvals, which flag new catering orders in the system until they are reviewed by the appropriate manager. This is to confirm the restaurant has seen and reviewed the order and will appropriately plan ahead for the orders – limiting the potential for errors or staffing shortages.

“Catering orders are placed ahead of time and are larger than typical online orders. Due to this, they add a layer of complexity into the preparation process for restaurants,” said Ray Gibson, online ordering product manager, Paytronix. “Paytronix Catering provides for the unique administrative and operational processes and complexities, including the need to hold an order above the POS until it is time to prep the order, and the need to take deposits for orders and for keeping on-prem orders and online ordering process seamless and accurate.”

You can find out more information about Paytronix Catering here.

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

Media Contact:

Calen McGee

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Calen.McGee@theaccessgroup.com

646-957-7758

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.