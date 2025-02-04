Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,946 in the last 365 days.

MediWound to Participate in the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

YAVNE, Israel, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ofer Gonen will take part in a fireside chat during the upcoming Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference (Virtual). The fireside chat, hosted by Francois Brisebois, Managing Director, Senior Biotechnology Research Analyst at Oppenheimer, will take place on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET. To attend the virtual fireside chat, please register here.

A webcast link to access the fireside chat will also be posted to MediWound’s website on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section.

In addition, the MediWound management team will host one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors are encouraged to contact their Oppenheimer representative to schedule a meeting.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. The Company specializes in the development, production and commercialization of innovative biologics that enhance existing standards of care and improve patient experiences while reducing healthcare costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA- and EMA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, significantly reducing the need for surgical interventions. Leveraging its proprietary enzymatic technology, MediWound is advancing EscharEx®, a promising candidate currently in Phase III development for the debridement of chronic wounds. Phase II clinical trials have shown EscharEx has distinct advantages over the currently available $375+ million drug for wound debridement, presenting a unique opportunity for significant market growth.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn.                                                      

MediWound Contacts:   
Hani Luxenburg Daniel Ferry
Chief Financial Officer Managing Director
MediWound Ltd. LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ir@mediwound.com   daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 
   
Media Contact:  
Ellie Hanson  
FINN Partners for MediWound  
ellie.hanson@finnpartners.com
  
+1-929-588-2008  

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MediWound to Participate in the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more