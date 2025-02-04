UNBOUND UNVEILS BOLD STRATEGIC GROWTH PLAN

Ashley Hufft, first woman CEO, Leads Vision to Expand Global Impact by 2030

Kansas City, Kan., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unbound, an international nonprofit dedicated to eradicating poverty, has unveiled a transformative and ambitious new strategic plan, “Hope in Every Step: A Radical Journey to End Poverty,” spearheaded by Ashley Hufft, the organization’s first woman CEO. As part of Unbound’s continued commitment to the individuals, families and communities it serves, Unbound will increase the number of households it supports to over 400,000 families (more than 60%) served and establish a new program in Africa or Southeast Asia by 2030.

“At Unbound, we know our work is good because it is personal,” said Hufft. “And because it is personal, we believe we have a solution for ending poverty. Our bold 2030 strategic plan was shaped by program partners worldwide and highlights what we want to achieve, our overarching goals and the five strategic pillars upon which we’ll measure our impact to eliminate poverty, empower women, advance education, build community and promote well-being for all ages.”

Unbound’s unique path to eradicating poverty involves partnering directly with families, enabling them to design personalized plans to achieve their goals. This decentralized approach allows Unbound to put the needs and interests of the families served above program needs. With Unbound support, it is the beneficiaries who build individual, family and community development solutions to poverty.

In over 40 years, Unbound has been a trusted partner and supporter for more than 1 million children and elders across Africa, Asia and Latin America, driven by the mission of supporting families and communities worldwide on their self-directed paths out of poverty. With the newly launched strategic plan, the organization is poised to deepen its impact and expand its reach, propelling the vision to build a world free from poverty where all people have access to resources, community support and the ability to make decisions that improve their lives and uphold human dignity.

Unbound is an international nonprofit that delivers more than $100 million in personalized support annually for children, elders and their families living in poverty in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Listed by CharityWatch as the highest-rated child sponsorship charity in the United States, more than 90% of Unbound’s expenses go toward program support. Unbound has consistently and responsibly challenged poverty in innovative ways since its founding in 1981 and is the only major U.S.-based nonprofit that offers elder sponsorships. To learn more, please visit www.Unbound.org.

