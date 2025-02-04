Concierge Auctions Expands 2025 Sale Calendar With Additional Auction Events

Additional events include live auctions in London, Hong Kong, and New York, plus seasonal sales of Caribbean and Hawaii real estate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, has announced today additional live and online sales events as part of their highly anticipated 2025 Sales Series, which showcases marquee real estate offerings to global buyers. In addition to bidding closing live at select auction events, buyers may also bid digitally via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, which allows the ability to participate in real-time from anywhere in the world.

Global Sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Live Bidding: 25 February

Join us in Dubai on 25 February, with a grand live auction at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai. Known for its skyline of opulence and luxury, Dubai offers the perfect stage for presenting a selection of the world’s most exclusive properties. This event brings together the world’s finest properties from leading real estate companies, offering unparalleled exposure in one of the world's most dynamic luxury markets, attracting international lifestyle seekers and buyers searching for investment opportunities.

Click here to view the Dubai sale lineup.

Inaugural Auction with RM Sotheby’s at ModaMiami

Live Bidding: 1 March

Following a historic live sale in Arizona in January, history will be made once again as the firm joins RM Sotheby’s for its inaugural auction at ModaMiami. This event marks the first time the leading auction firms will come together to gavel real estate during the ultimate luxury event on the East Coast. Featuring a curation of Sotheby's-represented properties, this auction will showcase real estate to discerning automobile and luxury collectors, connoisseurs, and celebrities and culminate live the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida.

Click here to view the ModaMiami sale lineup.

Caribbean and Hawaii Season Sales

Online Bidding: 21–30 April

Featuring a selection of luxury properties, the Caribbean ‘Season Sale’ and Hawaii ‘End of Season’ Sales will respectively position properties to high-net-worth global buyers. Online bidding for both sales will take place from 21-30 April on conciergeauctions.com. Consignments for these events are open. Visit conciergeauctions.com to learn more.

Two-Day Global Sale in London

Live Bidding: 29–30 May

Bidding for highly anticipated real estate offerings will conclude live in London over the course of two days. On 29 May, the ‘Exceptional Global Properties' sale—featuring a handcrafted curation of exclusively Sotheby’s International Realty listings—will culminate live at Sotheby’s London. Properties will be on public view at the gallery beginning 20 May, displayed alongside fine art, jewelry, watches, designer handbags, and more. And on 30 May, bidding will continue with a selection of properties spanning the globe that will gavel live. Now accepting consignments through 11 April.

Global Sale in Hong Kong

Live Bidding: 25 September

In a city that embodies the pinnacle of luxury and serves as an impressive stage for highlighting exceptional real estate to an international audience, our Hong Kong Global Sale will culminate live on 25 September. Further, select Sotheby's International Realty properties will be showcased at Sotheby's Maison with Watches, Wine & Spirits from 5-9 September and Jewels and Handbags from 13-19 September. Now accepting consignments through 7 August.

Two-Day Global Sale in New York

Live Bidding: 17–18 December

Sotheby’s New York will host the 10th ‘Exceptional Global Properties' auction on 17 December. Held as part of Sotheby's ‘The Luxury Sales,’ a selection of Sotheby’s International Realty properties will be exclusively auctioned. Properties will also be on public view at Sotheby’s New York, displayed alongside fine art, jewelry, watches, designer handbags, and more. Day two of sales will continue on 18 December, where a curated lineup of properties from leading real estate companies will see bidding culminate live in New York City as the exciting conclusion of the firm’s 2025 Sales Series. Now accepting consignments through 30 November.

To find out more about how your property or listing could be considered for an upcoming sale, call +1 212.202.2940 or inquire online at conciergeauctions.com.

See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details, explore upcoming auctions, and more at conciergeauctions.com.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

