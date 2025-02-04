Biosurgery Market to Hit USD 46.20 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Biosurgery Market

Rising Chronic Diseases, Geriatric Population, and Demand for Advanced Surgical Solutions Propel Market Growth at 9.69% CAGR

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to SNS Insider, the Biosurgery Market was valued at USD 20.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 46.20 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.69% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Biosurgery Market Expansion, Key Drivers and Innovations Fueling GrowthThe Biosurgery Market experiencing rapid growth alongside the growth of medical device expenditure by government and private bodies, growing RND investments are expected to drive the growth of this market. Additional Factors like the Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Increase in Elective Surgeries, and the Growing Population of the Elderly Population is More Prone to Health Issues are Driving the Market Further. Moreover, growing market growth for traumatic injuries, and sports injuries, and the need for advanced biosurgery products is driving the market growth. Novel surgical sealants, adhesion barriers, and other surgical products are improving minimally invasive procedures and surgical outcomes. They have intense research and development in the pharma and medical device sectors which is projected to offer opportunities for rapid growth.Get a Free Sample Report of Biosurgery Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4621 Key Players in Biosurgery Market• Sanofi (Seprafilm (Adhesion Barrier))• Baxter (Tisseel, Hemopatch)• INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES (DuraGen, NeuraGen)• Medtronic (Progel, VenaSeal)• BD (Arista, Progel)• Artivion, Inc (CryoLife, Inc.) (PerClot)• B. Braun SE (TachoSil, Aesculap Bioprosthetic Valves)• Pfizer Inc (Tisseel)• Stryker (Duragen, SurgiWrap)• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (SURGICEL, EVICEL)• CSL Ltd. (Beriplast P Combi-Set)• Hemostasis LLC. (Hemostasis)• Orthofix Medical Inc. (Trinity ELITE)• Smiths & Nephew Plc. (REGENETEN)• Kuros Biosciences AG (MagnetOs)• Cyrolife Inc. (PerClot)• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Hemopatch, Aesculap Bioprosthetic Heart Valve)Segmentation AnalysisBy ProductSurgical sealants segment dominated the market and accounted for the highest share of 26.9% in the biosurgery market in 2023. This is because they are applied in almost all surgeries to prevent leakage, thus meeting several health needs. There are different types of surgical sealants, such as fibrin, cyanoacrylates, and polyethylene glycol-based types. Lung-mimetic sealants developed to prevent pulmonary air leaks will drive further growth in this segment. Growth in this segment will be driven by continued research and innovation.The Soft Tissue segment experiencing the fastest growth throughout the forecast period due to rising minimally invasive surgeries, traumatic injuries, and an increased occurrence of chronic diseases are some key drivers of the market. Orthopedic, dental, and plastic surgeries also utilize soft tissue attachments, further establishing them in treating injuries as well as wounds and ligament-related conditions.By ApplicationIn 2023, the general surgery application segment dominated the market and captured the highest market share in the biosurgery market, at 27.5%. The general surgery application includes miscellaneous procedures such as appendectomy and hernia repair, breast surgery, and trauma surgery. However, breast enhancement surgery, which is associated with breast augmentation, experienced a growth in 2023. Improved access to trauma care, government support for affordable surgeries, and better healthcare infrastructure are going to fuel further growth in this segment.The cardiovascular surgery segment is witness to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period due to the ever-increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are considered to be one of the major causes of death. Lifestyle factors, which are smoking, poor diet, and alcohol abuse, increase the cases and boost demand for cardiovascular surgeries.Need any customization research on Biosurgery Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4621 Biosurgery Market SegmentationBy Product• Surgical sealants• Hemostatic agents• Adhesion barriers• Soft Tissue attachments• Bone graft attachments• OthersBy Application• General surgery• Orthopedic surgery• Cardiovascular surgery• Neurological surgery• OthersRegional AnalysisNorth America dominated the biosurgery market in 2023 with 50.1% of the market share due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant healthcare expenditure, and a well-defined reimbursement framework. The region has the highest prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries and accounts for the substantial demand for surgical products in various medical applications. Continuous technological innovations, strong clinical research support, and the increasing number of surgical procedures continue to drive growth in the markets. The presence of major biosurgery companies and an increasingly aging population further strengthens the market in North America.Asia Pacific is growing at the fastest pace in the biosurgery market with a CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period, because of improving healthcare infrastructure, increased disposable income, and a large, aging population. Countries like China and India are rapidly urbanizing and increasing access to healthcare, thus adopting more advanced medical technologies. There has been an upward trend of chronic diseases, road traffic accidents, and trauma-related injuries in this region. This region thus becomes an essential growth area for the demand for surgical products in the market.Recent Developments• In May 2024, Sanofi, Formation Bio, and OpenAI announced a groundbreaking collaboration to develop AI software that promises to accelerate drug development. The partnership, using data, software, and client-specific models, will develop solutions in the drug development lifecycle, thereby creating a first-of-its-kind relationship in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.• In April 2023, Baxter International Inc. showcased several innovative products across its surgical portfolio at the AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo 2023. Buy Full Research Report on Biosurgery Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4621 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Biosurgery Market by Product8. Biosurgery Market by Application9. Regional Analysis10. Company Profiles11. Use Cases and Best Practices12. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4621 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

