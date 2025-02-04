Injection Pen Market Expected to Reach $73.8 Billion by 2032 with a 6.8% CAGR | SNS Insider
Rising Chronic Diseases and Demand for Self-Administration Drive Injection Pen Market Growth GloballyAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Injection Pen Market size was estimated at USD 40.06 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 73.8 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.
Rising Demand for Injection Pens Driven by Chronic Disease Prevalence and Advancements in Smart Medical Devices
The increasing incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes, osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases, and multiple sclerosis is a major impetus for the injection pens market globally. The devices make daily therapies easier with ease of use and convenience, particularly in insulin delivery, surpassing conventional vials in patient popularity. With more than 500 million diabetics—a number set to reach more than 1.3 billion in thirty years—the demand for insulin pens accelerates. Aging populations also drive demand for self-injecting devices, keeping patients out of hospitals and favoring cost-saving home care. Developments in smart medical devices, automatic reusable pens, and reimbursement-friendly policies also drive the market. All these drivers propel the injection pens market into long-term growth and development in the coming years.
Key Players in Injection Pen Market
• BD (BD Ultra-Fine Insulin Pen Needles, BD Insulin Pen)
• Lilly (Mounjaro (Tirzepatide), Humalog KwikPen, Basaglar KwikPen, Trulicity (auto-injector))
• Ypsomed AG (MyLife YpsoPen, MyLife Clickfine Pen Needles)
• Biocon (Basalog, Insulin Aspart Pen)
• AstraZeneca (Fasenra (auto-injector), bydureon Pen)
• Pfizer Inc. (Enbrel SureClick)
• Novartis AG (Aimovig, Zolgensma)
• Novo Nordisk A/S (Ozempic)
• Sanofi (Admelog SoloSTAR)
• Owen Mumford Ltd. (AutoJet)
• Merck KGaA (Bavencio)
• Hoffman-La Roche (Rituxan Hycela)
• Medtronic (MiniMed Insulin Pen)
• Wockhardt Ltd. (Wockhardt Insulin Lispro Injection)
• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Sun Insulin Aspart Injection) and others.
Segmentation Analysis
By Product
The reusable products segment dominated the Injection Pen market with 56.3% market share primarily due to the cost-effectiveness, environmental benefits, and growing demand for sustainable healthcare solutions. These pens allow patients to replace only the cartridge instead of the entire device, which significantly reduces long-term treatment costs for chronic diseases such as diabetes, osteoporosis, and cardiovascular conditions. Moreover, reusable pens are designed durable and user-friendly. Dose memory and automated injections are advanced features that help improve medication adherence and enhance patient convenience.
By Application
The Diabetes segment dominated the market and accounts for the highest market share of 35.6% of the injection pens market as it is considered one of the critical therapies used for the management of the condition. Injection pens simplify the process of insulin administration as patients can administer doses without pain, error, and distress much more than using syringes or vials. The progress in pen technology, like dose memory and smart connectivity, enhances their use in diabetes management further, solidifying the position of the Diabetes segment.
The Anaphylaxis segment is the fastest-growing segment for the reason of growing cases of severe allergic reactions related to food, insect stings, and medications. The growing knowledge about the lethal nature of anaphylaxis has upped the demand for epinephrine auto-injectors that act as an immediate lifesaving measure. These are very useful and convenient devices due to which they prove quite indispensable in emergency conditions, thereby causing the market to grow at a faster rate.
Injection Pen Market Segmentation
By Product
• Disposable
• Reusable
By Application
• Diabetes
• Anaphylaxis
• Osteoporosis
• Growth Hormone Deficiency
• Arthritis
• Others
By End-Use
• Hospital
• Clinics
• Home Care Settings
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the injection pens market with a 45.3% market share due to the strong healthcare infrastructure established in this region, the high prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and arthritis, and the high adoption of advanced medical technologies. It also has good reimbursement policies, widespread access to healthcare, and a strong focus on patient-centered care. The major market players in North America and continuous innovation in drug delivery systems have supported North America in being at the top of the market. More awareness from consumers regarding injection pens' benefits such as easy usage, and an increase in compliance rates, drives the demand for these products across North America.
The Asia Pacific region is growing at the fastest pace due to population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and a rise in health care expenditure. Increasing urbanization and lifestyle changes lead to a higher incidence of diabetes and other chronic conditions for which injections are needed. Healthcare reforms are being emphasized in the region along with ease of access to medical devices, mainly in the developing economies of India and China. The growing middle class and the increasing awareness of advanced healthcare solutions make the Asia Pacific region an important growth hub for the injection pen market.
Recent Developments
• In August 2024, Eli Lilly and Company announced the availability of Zepbound (tirzepatide) 2.5 mg and 5 mg single-dose vials for self-pay patients with an on-label prescription. This move significantly increases the supply of Zepbound to meet rising demand. The single-dose vials are priced at a discount of 50% or more compared to the list prices of other incretin (GLP-1) therapies for obesity, making the treatment more accessible and affordable.
• In October 2024, Pfizer Inc. announced FDA approval of HYMPAVZI™ (marstacimab-hncq) for routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce bleeding episodes in patients aged 12 and older with hemophilia A or B, without factor VIII or IX inhibitors.
