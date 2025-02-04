CNH Industrial N.V. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Fourth quarter consolidated revenues declined 28%; full year consolidated revenues declined 20% on lower industry demand for Agriculture and Construction equipment

Fourth quarter net income of $176 million; full year net income of $1,259 million

Full year diluted EPS at $0.99; adjusted diluted EPS at $1.05

Results reflect channel destocking and continued execution of cost savings initiatives

Basildon, UK - February 4, 2025 - CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNH) today reported results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, with Q4 2024 net income of $176 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.14, compared with net income of $583 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.44 in Q4 2023(1). Consolidated revenues were $4.88 billion in the quarter (down 28% compared to Q4 2023) and Net sales of Industrial Activities were $4.13 billion (down 31% compared to Q4 2023). Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,692 million, and Industrial Free Cash Flow was $848 million in Q4 2024.

Full year 2024 consolidated revenues were $19.84 billion, down 20% year-over-year, with Net sales of Industrial Activities at $17.06 billion, down 23%. Full year net income was $1,259 million compared to 2023(1) net income of $2,287 million. Full year diluted earnings per share was $0.99 compared to $1.69 in 2023(1). Adjusted net income was $1,339 million compared to $2,217 million in 2023, with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.05 compared to $1.63 in 2023(1). Full year net cash provided by operating activities was $1,968 million and Industrial Free Cash Flow absorption was $401 million.

“I applaud the CNH team’s dedication to achieve the tasks we gave ourselves to close 2024. As intended, Agriculture dealer inventory went down in Q4 by over $700 million due to focused retail sales support and 34% fewer production hours. Our proactive and ongoing efforts to align our business structure with the current industry environment have allowed us to deliver our products with reasonable margin erosion. The challenging market conditions will continue at least through the first half of 2025, and we will keep production levels fairly low by design to drive channel inventory down further. I am confident that our continuing efforts to simplify, streamline, and raise the quality of our operations prepare us well for the regional cycle dynamics ahead.”

Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer

2024 Fourth Quarter Results

(all amounts $ million, comparison vs Q4 2023 - unless otherwise stated)

Please note that in this and in the following tables and commentary, prior periods have been revised to reflect an immaterial correction to the financial statements. See note 1 for further details.

US-GAAP Q4 2024 Q4 2023(1) Change Change at c.c.(2) Consolidated revenues 4,876 6,792 (28)% (26)% of which Net sales of Industrial Activities 4,129 6,018 (31)% (30)% Net income 176 583 (70)% Diluted EPS $ 0.14 0.44 (0.30) Cash flow provided (used) by operating activities 1,692 1,515 +177 Cash and cash equivalents(3) 3,191 4,322 (1,131) Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities 19.5% 21.8% (230) bps

NON-GAAP(4) Q4 2024 Q4 2023(1) Change Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 194 662 (71)% Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities 4.7% 11.0% (630) bps Adjusted net income 196 523 (63)% Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.15 0.39 (0.24) Free cash flow of Industrial Activities 848 1,630 (782)

The decline in net sales of Industrial Activities was mainly due to lower shipment volumes on decreased industry demand and dealer destocking.

In Q4 2024, adjusted net income was $196 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.15. In comparison, in Q4 2023, CNH reported adjusted net income of $523 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.39.

Reported income tax expense was $89 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 ($58 million in Q4 2023), including the combined impact from the derecognition of deferred tax assets in Argentina and the recognition of deferred tax assets in China, with an effective tax rate (ETR) of 36.9% (10.1% in Q4 2023). The adjusted ETR(4) was 34.1% (27.1% in Q4 2023).

Cash flow provided by operating activities in the quarter was $1,692 million ($1,515 million in Q4 2023). Free cash flow of Industrial Activities was $848 million. Consolidated debt was $27 billion as of December 31, 2024 ($27 billion at December 31, 2023).

Agriculture Q4 2024 Q4 2023(1) Change Change at c.c.(2) Net sales ($ million) 3,411 4,947 (31)% (30)% Gross profit margin 20.6% 23.3% (270) bps Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 244 635 (62)% Adjusted EBIT margin 7.2% 12.8% (560) bps

In North America, industry volume was down 34% year-over-year in Q4 2024 for tractors over 140 HP and was down 10% for tractors under 140 HP; combines were down 33%. In Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), tractor and combine demand was down 6% and 31%, respectively, of which Europe tractor and combine demand was down 8% and 11%, respectively. South America tractor demand was down 5% and combine demand was down 21%. Asia Pacific tractor demand was up 10%, and combine demand was down 1%.

Agriculture net sales decreased for the quarter by 31% to $3.4 billion primarily due to lower shipment volumes on decreased industry demand across all regions and dealer destocking.

Adjusted EBIT decreased to $244 million ($635 million in Q4 2023), primarily due to lower shipment volumes, partially offset by a continued reduction in SG&A expenses. R&D investments accounted for 6.2% of net sales (5.0% in Q4 2023). Adjusted EBIT margin was 7.2% (12.8% in Q4 2023).

Construction Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change Change at c.c.(2) Net sales ($ million) 718 1,071 (33)% (31)% Gross profit margin 14.8% 14.8% — bps Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 18 62 (71)% Adjusted EBIT margin 2.5% 5.8% (330) bps

Global industry volume for construction equipment increased 9% year-over-year in Q4 2024 for Heavy construction equipment; Light construction equipment was down 4%. Aggregated demand was flat in North America, decreased 11% in EMEA, and increased 14% in South America and 8% in Asia Pacific.

Construction net sales decreased for the quarter by 33% to $718 million, due to lower shipment volumes and mix driven by the market decline and dealer destocking, mainly in North America.

Adjusted EBIT decreased to $18 million ($62 million in Q4 2023), as a result of lower shipment volumes and product mix, unfavorable price realization mainly in North America and South America, partially offset by lower production costs and SG&A expenses. Adjusted EBIT margin was 2.5% (5.8% in Q4 2023).

Financial Services Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change Change at c.c.(2) Revenues ($ million) 743 768 (3)% +1% Net income ($ million) 92 113 (19)% Equity at quarter-end ($ million) 2,745 2,789 (44) Retail loan originations ($ million) 3,216 3,412 (196)

Financial Services revenues decreased by 3% as a result of lower equipment sales related to decreased operating lease maturities, and the negative impact from currency translation, partially offset by higher average portfolio balances in all regions (except EMEA) and higher base rates in South America.

Net income was $92 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $21 million compared to the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased risk costs in North America and South America, lower recoveries on used equipment sales, partially offset by favorable volumes in all regions except EMEA. In addition, the net income for the quarter is affected by the derecognition of certain tax assets in Argentina ($35 million).

The managed portfolio (including unconsolidated joint ventures) was $27.8 billion as of December 31, 2024 (of which retail was 68% and wholesale 32%), down $1.1 billion compared to December 31, 2023 (up $1.0 billion on a constant currency basis).

At December 31, 2024, the receivable balance greater than 30 days past due as a percentage of receivables was down sequentially to 1.9%, however it was elevated from prior year (1.4% as of December 31, 2023), due to economic and environmental factors impacting farmers, specifically in South America.

Results for the Full Year 2024

(all amounts $ million, comparison vs FY 2023 - unless otherwise stated)

US-GAAP FY 2024 FY 2023(1) Change Change at c.c.(2) Consolidated revenues 19,836 24,687 (20)% (19)% of which Net sales of Industrial Activities 17,060 22,080 (23)% (22)% Net income 1,259 2,287 (45)% Diluted EPS $ 0.99 1.69 (0.70) Cash flow provided (used) by operating activities 1,968 907 +1,061 Cash and cash equivalents(3) 3,191 4,322 (1,131) Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities 21.7% 23.7% (200) bps





NON-GAAP(4) FY 2024 FY 2023(1) Change Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 1,404 2,634 (47)% Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities 8.2% 11.9% (370) bps Adjusted net income 1,339 2,217 (40)% Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.05 1.63 (0.58) Free cash flow of Industrial Activities (401) 1,216 (1,617)





Agriculture FY 2024 FY 2023(1) Change Change at c.c.(2) Net sales 14,007 18,148 (23)% (22)% Gross profit margin 22.9% 25.5% (260) bps Adjusted EBIT 1,470 2,636 (44)% Adjusted EBIT margin 10.5% 14.5% (400) bps





Construction FY 2024 FY 2023 Change Change at c.c.(2) Net sales 3,053 3,932 (22)% (21)% Gross profit margin 16.3% 15.6% +70 bps Adjusted EBIT 169 238 (29)% Adjusted EBIT margin 5.5% 6.1% (60) bps





Financial Services FY 2024 FY 2023 Change Change at c.c.(2) Revenues 2,774 2,573 +8% +10% Net income 379 371 +2%

2025 Outlook

The Company forecasts that 2025 global industry retail sales will be lower in both the agriculture and construction equipment markets when compared to 2024. In addition, CNH is focused on driving down excess channel inventory primarily by producing fewer units than the retail demand level. Therefore, 2025 net sales will be lower than in 2024.

The lower production and sales levels will negatively impact our segment margin results. However, the Company’s past and ongoing efforts to reduce its operating costs will partially mitigate the margin erosion. CNH is continuing to focus on reducing product costs through lean manufacturing principles and strategic sourcing. The Company will also carefully manage its SG&A and R&D expenses accordingly.

Consequently, the Company is providing the following 2025 outlook:

Agriculture segment net sales (6) down between 13% and 18% year-over-year, including currency translation effects

down between 13% and 18% year-over-year, including currency translation effects Agriculture segment adjusted EBIT margin between 8.5% and 9.5%

Construction segment net sales (6) down between 5% and 10% year-over-year, including currency translation effects

down between 5% and 10% year-over-year, including currency translation effects Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities (7) between $200 million and $500 million

between $200 million and $500 million Adjusted diluted EPS(7) between $0.65 to $0.75

Notes

CNH reports quarterly and annual consolidated financial results under U.S. GAAP and annual consolidated financial results under EU-IFRS. The tables and discussion related to the financial results of the Company and its segments shown in this press release are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

In connection with the preparation of our condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2024, we had revised prior periods’ results to reflect an immaterial correction for the accounting treatment related to highly inflationary accounting for our unconsolidated affiliate in Türkiye. CNH owns 37.5% of TürkTraktör ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S. (TTRAK.IS) and accounts for its ownership stake under the equity method. The functional currency of Türkiye-based TürkTraktör is the Turkish lira, and the Türkiye economy was deemed highly inflationary in 2022. CNH has determined that its translation criteria from Turkish lira into CNH’s functional currency of U.S. dollars resulted in an overstatement of CNH’s Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates by $96 million in 2023 and by $67 million in the first half of 2024. We have revised our GAAP and Non-GAAP results for all prior periods presented herein. See the supplemental financial information section below for a reconciliation of adjustments to prior reported results. c.c. means at constant currency. Comparison vs. December 31, 2023. This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the specific table in the “Other Supplemental Financial Information” section of this press release for the reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measure and the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Certain financial information in this report has been presented by geographic area. Our geographical regions are: (a) North America; (b) Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”); (c) South America and (d) Asia Pacific. The geographic designations have the following meanings: North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico; Europe, Middle East, and Africa: member countries of the European Union, European Free Trade Association, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Balkans, Russia, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, the African continent, and the Middle East; South America: Central and South America, and the Caribbean Islands; and Asia Pacific: Continental Asia (including the India subcontinent), Indonesia and Oceania. Net sales reflecting the exchange rate of 1.04 EUR/USD. The Company is unable to provide this reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence, the financial impact, and the periods in which the adjustments may be recognized. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

CNH monitors its operations through the use of several non-GAAP financial measures. CNH’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding its operating results and enhance the readers’ ability to assess CNH’s financial performance and financial position. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other operational decisions as they provide additional transparency with respect to our core operations. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP and are unlikely to be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance and financial position as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

CNH’s non-GAAP financial measures are defined as follows:

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities under U.S. GAAP is defined as net income (loss) before the following items: Income taxes, Financial Services’ results, Industrial Activities’ interest expenses, net, foreign exchange gains/losses, finance and non-service component of pension and other post-employment benefit costs, restructuring expenses, and certain non-recurring items. In particular, non-recurring items are specifically disclosed items that management considers rare or discrete events that are infrequent in nature and not reflective of on-going operational activities.





Adjusted EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities: is computed by dividing Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities by Net Sales of Industrial Activities.





Adjusted Net Income (Loss): is defined as net income (loss), less restructuring charges and non-recurring items, after tax.





Adjusted Diluted EPS: is computed by dividing Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. by a weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period that takes into consideration potential common shares outstanding deriving from the CNH share-based payment awards, when inclusion is not anti-dilutive. When we provide guidance for adjusted diluted EPS, we do not provide guidance on an earnings per share basis because the GAAP measure will include potentially significant items that have not yet occurred and are difficult to predict with reasonable certainty prior to year-end.





Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit: is defined as income taxes less the tax effect of restructuring expenses and non-recurring items, and non-recurring tax charges or benefits.





Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Adjusted ETR): is computed by dividing a) adjusted income taxes by b) income (loss) before income taxes and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates, less restructuring expenses and non-recurring items.





Net Cash (Debt) and Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities: Net Cash (Debt) is defined as total debt less intersegment notes receivable, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, other current financial assets (primarily current securities, short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties) and derivative hedging debt. CNH provides the reconciliation of Net Cash (Debt) to Total (Debt), which is the most directly comparable measure included in the consolidated balance sheets. Due to different sources of cash flows used for the repayment of the debt between Industrial Activities and Financial Services (by cash from operations for Industrial Activities and by collection of financing receivables for Financial Services), management separately evaluates the cash flow performance of Industrial Activities using Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities.





Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities (or Industrial Free Cash Flow): refers to Industrial Activities only, and is computed as consolidated cash flow from operating activities less: cash flow from operating activities of Financial Services; investments of Industrial Activities in assets sold under operating leases, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets; change in derivatives hedging debt of Industrial Activities; as well as other changes and intersegment eliminations.





Change excl. FX or Constant Currency: CNH discusses the fluctuations in revenues on a constant currency basis by applying the prior year average exchange rates to current year’s revenues expressed in local currency in order to eliminate the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

The tables attached to this press release provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release including competitive strengths; business strategy; future financial position or operating results; budgets; projections with respect to revenue, income, earnings (or loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, liquidity, capital structure or other financial items; costs; and plans and objectives of management regarding operations and products, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the future performance of CNH and its subsidiaries on a standalone basis. These statements may include terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “outlook”, “continue”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside our control and are difficult to predict. If any of these risks and uncertainties materialize (or they occur with a degree of severity that the Company is unable to predict) or other assumptions underlying any of the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, including any assumptions regarding strategic plans, the actual results or developments may differ materially from any future results or developments expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, among others: economic conditions in each of our markets, including the significant uncertainty caused by geopolitical events; production and supply chain disruptions, including industry capacity constraints, material availability, and global logistics delays and constraints; the many interrelated factors that affect consumer confidence and worldwide demand for capital goods and capital goods-related products, changes in government policies regarding banking, monetary and fiscal policy; legislation, particularly pertaining to capital goods-related issues such as agriculture, the environment, debt relief and subsidy program policies, commerce and infrastructure development; government policies on international trade and investment, including sanctions and actions after recent U.S. elections in respect to global trade, tariffs, trade agreements, and the uncertainty of our ability to sell products internationally based on these actions and policies; actions of competitors in the various industries in which we compete; development and use of new technologies and technological difficulties; the interpretation of, or adoption of new, compliance requirements with respect to engine emissions, safety or other aspects of our products; labor relations; interest rates and currency exchange rates; inflation and deflation; energy prices; prices for agricultural commodities and material price increases; housing starts and other construction activity; our ability to obtain financing or to refinance existing debt; price pressure on new and used equipment; the resolution of pending litigation and investigations on a wide range of topics, including dealer and supplier litigation, intellectual property rights disputes, product warranty and defective product claims, and emissions and/or fuel economy regulatory and contractual issues; security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of CNH and its suppliers and dealers; security breaches with respect to our products; our pension plans and other post-employment obligations; political and civil unrest; volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including pandemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic), terrorist attacks in Europe and elsewhere; the remediation of a material weakness; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our business initiatives as part of our strategic plan, including targeted restructuring actions to optimize our cost structure and improve the efficiency of our operations; our failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances or divestitures and other similar risks and uncertainties, and our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions relating to the factors described in this press release, which are sometimes based upon estimates and data received from third parties. Such estimates and data are often revised. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside CNH's control. CNH expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

Further information concerning CNH, including factors that potentially could materially affect its financial results, is included in the Company's reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

All future written and oral forward-looking statements by CNH or persons acting on the behalf of CNH are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein or referred to above.

Additional factors could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements included in the Company’s filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q).

Conference Call and Webcast

Today, at 9:00 a.m. EST, management will hold a conference call to present fourth quarter and full year 2024 results to financial analysts and institutional investors. The call can be followed live online at bit.ly/CNH_Q4FY_2024 and a recording will be available later on the Company’s website www.cnh.com. A presentation will be made available on the CNH website prior to the conference call.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, ($ million) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Net sales 4,129 6,018 17,060 22,080 Finance, interest and other income 747 774 2,776 2,607 Total Revenues 4,876 6,792 19,836 24,687 Costs and Expenses Cost of goods sold 3,323 4,705 13,350 16,838 Selling, general and administrative expenses 414 478 1,712 1,863 Research and development expenses 238 275 924 1,041 Restructuring expenses 24 59 118 67 Interest expense 421 404 1,611 1,345 Other, net 215 294 664 830 Total Costs and Expenses 4,635 6,215 18,379 21,984 Income (loss) of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes 241 577 1,457 2,703 Income tax (expense) benefit (89) (58) (336) (594) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 24 64 138 178 Net Income (loss) 176 583 1,259 2,287 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3 1 13 12 Net Income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. 173 582 1,246 2,275 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. Basic 0.14 0.44 0.99 1.71 Diluted 0.14 0.44 0.99 1.69 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions) Basic 1,248 1,317 1,254 1,332 Diluted 1,253 1,334 1,260 1,350 Cash dividends declared per common share — — 0.470 0.396

These Consolidated Statements of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the year ended December 31, 2023 included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K. These Consolidated Statements of Operations represent the consolidation of all CNH Industrial N.V. subsidiaries.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

($ million) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,191 4,322 Restricted cash 675 723 Financing receivables, net 23,085 24,249 Receivables from Iveco Group N.V. 168 380 Inventories, net 4,776 5,545 Property, plant and equipment, net and equipment under operating lease 3,402 3,330 Intangible assets, net 4,805 4,906 Other receivables and assets 2,831 2,812 Total Assets 42,933 46,267 Liabilities and Equity Debt 26,882 27,326 Payables to Iveco Group N.V. 62 146 Other payables and liabilities 8,221 10,645 Total Liabilities 35,165 38,117 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 55 54 Equity 7,713 8,096 Total Liabilities and Equity 42,933 46,267

These Consolidated Balance Sheets should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the year ended December 31, 2023 included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K. These Consolidated Balance Sheets represent the consolidation of all CNH Industrial N.V. subsidiaries.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

Year Ended December 31, ($ million) 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) 1,259 2,287 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense excluding assets under operating lease 417 377 Depreciation and amortization expense of assets under operating lease 188 187 (Gain) loss from disposal of assets 11 10 Undistributed (income) loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries (11) (115) Other non-cash items 329 173 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Provisions (204) 911 Deferred income taxes (107) (535) Trade and financing receivables related to sales, net 1,015 (2,268) Inventories, net 787 (259) Trade payables (1,186) (157) Other assets and liabilities (530) 296 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 1,968 907 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to retail receivables (8,227) (8,069) Collections of retail receivables 6,459 5,824 Proceeds from sale of assets, net of assets sold under operating leases 1 16 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net of assets under operating lease (536) (644) Expenditures for assets under operating lease (650) (551) Other 181 (275) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (2,772) (3,699) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net increase (decrease) in debt 1,242 3,788 Dividends paid (607) (538) Other (702) (652) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (67) 2,598 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (308) 110 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,179) (84) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 5,045 5,129 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 3,866 5,045

These Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the year ended December 31, 2023 included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K. These Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows represent the consolidation of all CNH Industrial N.V. subsidiaries.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Supplemental Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 ($ million) Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Net sales 4,129 — — 4,129 6,018 — — 6,018 Finance, interest and other income 32 743 (28) (2) 747 53 768 (47) (2) 774 Total Revenues 4,161 743 (28) 4,876 6,071 768 (47) 6,792 Costs and Expenses Cost of goods sold 3,323 — — 3,323 4,705 — — 4,705 Selling, general and administrative expenses 351 63 — 414 426 52 — 478 Research and development expenses 238 — — 238 275 — — 275 Restructuring expenses 24 — — 24 57 2 — 59 Interest expense 70 379 (28) (3) 421 93 358 (47) (3) 404 Other, net 56 159 — 215 92 202 — 294 Total Costs and Expenses 4,062 601 (28) 4,635 5,648 614 (47) 6,215 Income (loss) of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes 99 142 — 241 423 154 — 577 Income tax (expense) benefit (34) (55) — (89) (11) (47) — (58) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 19 5 — 24 58 6 — 64 Net Income (loss) 84 92 — 176 470 113 — 583

(1) Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company’s Agriculture and Construction segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2) Elimination of Financial Services’ interest income earned from Industrial Activities.

(3) Elimination of Industrial Activities’ interest expense to Financial Services.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Supplemental Statements of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

Year Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2023 ($ million) Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Net sales 17,060 — — 17,060 22,080 — — 22,080 Finance, interest and other income 130 2,774 (128) (2) 2,776 206 2,573 (172) (2) 2,607 Total Revenues 17,190 2,774 (128) 19,836 22,286 2,573 (172) 24,687 Costs and Expenses Cost of goods sold 13,350 — — 13,350 16,838 — — 16,838 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,380 332 — 1,712 1,645 218 — 1,863 Research and development expenses 924 — — 924 1,041 — — 1,041 Restructuring expenses 117 1 — 118 65 2 — 67 Interest expense 282 1,457 (128) (3) 1,611 282 1,235 (172) (3) 1,345 Other, net 150 514 — 664 201 629 — 830 Total Costs and Expenses 16,203 2,304 (128) 18,379 20,072 2,084 (172) 21,984 Income (loss) of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes 987 470 — 1,457 2,214 489 — 2,703 Income tax (expense) benefit (226) (110) — (336) (458) (136) — (594) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 119 19 — 138 160 18 — 178 Net Income (loss) 880 379 — 1,259 1,916 371 — 2,287

(1) Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company’s Agriculture and Construction segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2) Elimination of Financial Services’ interest income earned from Industrial Activities.

(3) Elimination of Industrial Activities’ interest expense to Financial Services.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Supplemental Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ($ million) Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,332 859 — 3,191 3,532 790 — 4,322 Restricted cash 89 586 — 675 96 627 — 723 Financing receivables, net 218 23,528 (661) (2) 23,085 393 24,539 (683) (2) 24,249 Receivables from Iveco Group N.V. 50 118 — 168 302 78 — 380 Inventories, net 4,713 63 — 4,776 5,522 23 — 5,545 Property, plant and equipment, net and equipment on operating lease 1,979 1,423 — 3,402 1,951 1,379 — 3,330 Intangible assets, net 4,643 162 — 4,805 4,739 167 — 4,906 Other receivables and assets 2,653 515 (337) (3) 2,831 2,622 536 (346) (3) 2,812 Total Assets 16,677 27,254 (998) 42,933 19,157 28,139 (1,029) 46,267 Liabilities and Equity Debt 4,499 23,173 (790) (2) 26,882 4,433 23,721 (828) (2) 27,326 Payables to Iveco Group N.V. 4 58 — 62 6 140 — 146 Other payables and liabilities 7,151 1,278 (208) (3) 8,221 9,357 1,489 (201) (3) 10,645 Total Liabilities 11,654 24,509 (998) 35,165 13,796 25,350 (1,029) 38,117 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 55 — — 55 54 — — 54 Equity 4,968 2,745 — 7,713 5,307 2,789 — 8,096 Total Liabilities and Equity 16,677 27,254 (998) 42,933 19,157 28,139 (1,029) 46,267

(1) Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company’s Agriculture and Construction segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2) This item includes the elimination of receivables/payables between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.

(3) This item primarily represents the reclassification of deferred tax assets/liabilities in the same taxing jurisdiction and elimination of intercompany activity between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

Supplemental Statements of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited, U.S. GAAP)

Year Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2023 ($ million) Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Industrial Activities(1) Financial Services Eliminations Consolidated Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) 880 379 — 1,259 1,916 371 — 2,287 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense excluding assets under operating lease 413 4 — 417 373 4 — 377 Depreciation and amortization expense of assets under operating lease 8 180 — 188 8 179 — 187 (Gain) loss from disposal of assets, net 11 — — 11 10 — — 10 Undistributed (income) loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries 291 (19) (283) (2) (11) (49) (18) (48) (2) (115) Other non-cash items, net 63 266 — 329 92 81 — 173 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Provisions (204) — — (204) 908 3 — 911 Deferred income taxes (38) (69) — (107) (439) (96) — (535) Trade and financing receivables related to sales, net 3 1,016 (4) (3) 1,015 51 (2,325) 6 (2,268) Inventories, net 472 315 — 787 (695) 436 — (259) Trade payables (1,173) (17) 4 (3) (1,186) (132) (19) (6) (3) (157) Other assets and liabilities (564) 34 — (530) 94 202 —

296 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 162 2,089 (283) 1,968 2,137 (1,182) (48) 907 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to retail receivables — (8,227) — (8,227) — (8,069) — (8,069) Collections of retail receivables — 6,459 — 6,459 — 5,824 — 5,824 Proceeds from sale of assets excluding assets sold under operating leases 1 — — 1 16 — — 16 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets excluding assets under operating lease (533) (3) — (536) (637) (7) — (644) Expenditures for assets under operating lease (31) (619) — (650) (30) (521) — (551) Other 586 (431) 26 181 191 (677) 211 (275) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities 23 (2,821) 26 (2,772) (460) (3,450) 211 (3,699) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net increase (decrease) in debt 137 1,105 — 1,242 (910) 4,698 — 3,788 Dividends paid (607) (283) 283 (2) (607) (538) (48) 48 (2) (538) Other (702) 26 (26) (702) (652) 211 (211) (652) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (1,172) 848 257 (67) (2,100) 4,861 (163) 2,598 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (220) (88) — (308) 91 19 — 110 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,207) 28 — (1,179) (332) 248 — (84) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 3,628 1,417 — 5,045 3,960 1,169 — 5,129 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 2,421 1,445 — 3,866 3,628 1,417 — 5,045

(1) Industrial Activities represents the enterprise without Financial Services. Industrial Activities includes the Company’s Agriculture and Construction segments, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses not reflected within Financial Services.

(2) This item includes the elimination of dividends from Financial Services to Industrial Activities, which are included in Industrial Activities net cash used in operating activities.

(3) This item includes the elimination of certain minor activities between Industrial Activities and Financial Services.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities by Segment Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, ($ million) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Industrial Activities segments Agriculture 244 635 1,470 2,636 Construction 18 62 169 238 Unallocated items, eliminations and other (68) (35) (235) (240) Total Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 194 662 1,404 2,634





Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income under U.S. GAAP to Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, ($ million) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income 176 583 1,259 2,287 Less: Consolidated income tax expense (89) (58) (336) (594) Consolidated income before taxes 265 641 1,595 2,881 Less: Financial Services Financial Services Net Income 92 113 379 371 Financial Services Income Taxes 55 47 110 136 Add back of the following Industrial Activities items: Interest expense of Industrial Activities, net of Interest income and eliminations 38 40 152 76 Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net of Industrial Activities 3 78 15 105 Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs of Industrial Activities (1) 8 6 10 4 Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items: Restructuring expenses 24 57 117 65 Other discrete items(2) 3 — 4 10 Total Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 194 662 1,404 2,634

(1) In the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 this item includes the pre-tax gain of $6 million and $6 million, respectively, as a result of the amortization over the 4 years of the $101 million positive impact from the 2021 U.S. healthcare plan modification. In the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 this item includes the pre-tax gain of $24 million and $24 million, respectively, as a result of the amortization over the 4 years of the $101 million positive impact from the 2021 U.S. healthcare plan modification.

(2) In the three months ended December 31, 2024 this item includes a loss of $2 million on the sale of certain non-core product lines. In the year ended December 31, 2024 this item includes a loss of $17 million on the sale of certain non-core product lines and a gain of $14 million for investment fair value adjustments. In the three months ended December 31, 2023 this item did not include any discrete items. In the year ended December 31, 2023 this item includes a loss of $23 million on the sale of the CNH Industrial Russia and CNH Capital Russia businesses, partially offset by a gain of $13 million for the fair value remeasurement of Augmenta and Bennamann.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total (Debt) to Net Cash (Debt) under U.S. GAAP Consolidated Industrial Activities Financial Services ($ million) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Third party (debt) (26,882) (27,326) (4,043) (4,132) (22,839) (23,194) Intersegment notes payable — — (456) (301) (334) (527) Payable to Iveco Group N.V. (62) (146) (4) (6) (58) (140) Total (Debt)(1) (26,944) (27,472) (4,503) (4,439) (23,231) (23,861) Cash and cash equivalents 3,191 4,322 2,332 3,532 859 790 Restricted cash 675 723 89 96 586 627 Intersegment notes receivable — — 334 527 456 301 Receivables from Iveco Group N.V. 168 380 50 302 118 78 Other current financial assets(2) — — — — — — Derivatives hedging debt (37) (41) (29) (34) (8) (7) Net Cash (Debt)(3) (22,947) (22,088) (1,727) (16) (21,220) (22,072)

(1) Total (Debt) of Industrial Activities includes Intersegment notes payable to Financial Services of $456 million and $301 million as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Total (Debt) of Financial Services includes Intersegment notes payable to Industrial Activities of $334 million and $527 million as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(2) This item includes short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties.

(3) The net intersegment receivable/(payable) balance recorded by Financial Services relating to Industrial Activities was $122 million and $(226) million as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided (Used) by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities under U.S. GAAP Year Ended December 31,





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 ($ million) 2024 2023 1,968 907 Net cash provided (used) by Operating Activities 1,692 1,515 (1,806) 1,230 Cash flows from Operating Activities of Financial Services, net of eliminations (645) 481 5 9 Change in derivatives hedging debt of Industrial Activities and other (7) 7 (31) (30) Investments in assets sold under operating lease assets of Industrial Activities (4) (4) (533) (637) Investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets of Industrial Activities (204) (240) (4) (263) Other changes(1) 16 (129) (401) 1,216 Free cash flow of Industrial Activities 848 1,630

(1) This item primarily includes capital increases in intersegment investments and change in financial receivables.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit to Net Income (Loss) and Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted ETR under U.S. GAAP Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 ($ million) 2024 2023 1,259 2,287 Net income (loss) 176 583 97 53 Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (a) 20 53 (17) (123) Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit (b) — (113) 1,339 2,217 Adjusted net income (loss) 196 523 1,326 2,205 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. 193 522 1,260 1,350 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted (million) 1,253 1,334 1.05 1.63 Adjusted diluted EPS ($) 0.15 0.39 1,457 2,703 Income (loss) of Consolidated Group before income tax (expense) benefit 241 577 97 53 Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (a) 20 53 1,554 2,756 Adjusted income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (A) 261 630 (336) (594) Income tax (expense) benefit (89) (58) (17) (123) Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit (b) — (113) (353) (717) Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (B) (89) (171) 22.7 % 26.0 % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Adjusted ETR) (C=B/A) 34.1 % 27.1 % a) Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 118 67 Restructuring expenses 24 59 (24) (24) Pre-tax gain related to the 2021 modification of a healthcare plan in the U.S. (6) (6) — 17 Loss on sale of Industrial Activities, Russia Operations — — — 6 Loss on sale of Financial Services, Russia Operations — — 17 — Sales of certain non-core product lines 2 — (14) (13) Investment fair value adjustments — — 97 53 Total 20 53 b) Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit (23) (24) Tax effect of adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (6) (14) 6 (99) Adjustment to valuation allowances on deferred tax assets 6 (99) (17) (123) Total — (113)

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements: In connection with the preparation of our condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2024, we had revised prior periods’ results to reflect an immaterial correction for the accounting treatment related to highly inflationary accounting for our unconsolidated affiliate in Türkiye. CNH owns 37.5% of TürkTraktör ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S. (TTRAK.IS) and accounts for its ownership stake under the equity method. The functional currency of Türkiye-based TürkTraktör is the Turkish lira, and the Türkiye economy was deemed highly inflationary in 2022. CNH determined that its translation criteria from Turkish lira into CNH’s functional currency of U.S. dollars resulted in an overstatement of CNH’s Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates by $96 million in 2023 and by $67 million in the first half of 2024. Impacts in 2022 were included in the 2023 amount. We have revised our GAAP and Non-GAAP results for all prior periods presented herein.

The prior period impacts to the Company’s consolidated statements of operations and the related impacts to the statements of consolidated comprehensive income are as follows.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 ($ million, except EPS) Previously Reported Revision Impacts As Revised Previously Reported Revision Impacts As Revised Income (loss) of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes $ 577 $ — $ 577 $ 2,703 $ — $ 2,703 Income tax expense (58) — (58) (594) — (594) Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates 98 (34) 64 274 (96) 178 Net income (loss) 617 (34) 583 2,383 (96) 2,287 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 — 1 12 — 12 Net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. $ 616 $ (34) $ 582 $ 2,371 $ (96) $ 2,275 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 0.47 $ (0.03) $ 0.44 $ 1.78 $ (0.07) $ 1.71 Diluted $ 0.46 $ (0.02) $ 0.44 $ 1.76 $ (0.07) $ 1.69

The prior period impacts to the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets are as follows:

December 31, 2023 ($ million) Previously Reported Revision Impacts As Revised Assets Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates(1) 563 (84) 479 Total Assets $ 46,351 $ (84) $ 46,267 Liabilities and Equity Total Liabilities 38,117 — 38,117 Redeemable equity 54 — 54 Retained earnings 9,750 (96) 9,654 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,374) 12 (2,362) Total Equity 8,180 (84) 8,096 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 46,351 $ (84) $ 46,267

(1) Included in Other Receivables and Assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

The prior period impacts to the Company's Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows are as follows:

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 ($ million) Previously Reported Revision Impacts As Revised Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Income (loss) $ 2,383 $ (96) $ 2,287 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Undistributed income of unconsolidated subsidiaries (211) 96 (115) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 907 $ — $ 907

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

($ million, except EPS) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 FY 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 H1 2024 Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates As reported $ 33 $ 64 $ 79 $ 98 $ 274 $ 77 $ 79 $ 156 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) As revised $ 18 $ 47 $ 49 $ 64 $ 178 $ 44 $ 45 $ 89 Net income (loss) As reported $ 486 $ 710 $ 570 $ 617 $ 2,383 $ 402 $ 438 $ 840 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) As revised $ 471 $ 693 $ 540 $ 583 $ 2,287 $ 369 $ 404 $ 773 Net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. As reported $ 482 $ 706 $ 567 $ 616 $ 2,371 $ 401 $ 433 $ 834 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) As revised $ 467 $ 689 $ 537 $ 582 $ 2,275 $ 368 $ 399 $ 767 Earnings per share attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. - Basic As reported $ 0.36 $ 0.53 $ 0.43 $ 0.47 $ 1.78 $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.66 Revision impacts (0.01) (0.02) (0.03) (0.03) (0.07) (0.03) (0.02) (0.05) As revised $ 0.35 $ 0.51 $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 1.71 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.61 Earnings per share attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. - Diluted As reported $ 0.35 $ 0.52 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 1.76 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.66 Revision impacts (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) (0.02) (0.07) (0.02) (0.02) (0.05) As revised $ 0.34 $ 0.51 $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 1.69 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.61 Adjusted net income(1) As reported $ 475 $ 711 $ 570 $ 557 $ 2,313 $ 421 $ 485 $ 906 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) As revised $ 460 $ 694 $ 540 $ 523 $ 2,217 $ 388 $ 451 $ 839 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) As reported $ 0.35 $ 0.52 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 1.70 $ 0.33 $ 0.38 $ 0.71 Revision impacts (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) (0.03) (0.07) (0.03) (0.03) (0.05) As revised $ 0.34 $ 0.51 $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 1.63 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.66 Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities(1) As reported $ 555 $ 822 $ 657 $ 696 $ 2,730 $ 405 $ 536 $ 941 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) As revised $ 540 $ 805 $ 627 $ 662 $ 2,634 $ 372 $ 502 $ 874 Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities(1) As reported 11.6 % 13.8 % 12.3 % 11.6 % 12.4 % 9.8 % 11.2 % 10.5 % Revision impacts (0.3) % (0.3) % (0.5) % (0.6) % (0.5) % (0.8) % (0.7) % (0.7) % As revised 11.3 % 13.5 % 11.8 % 11.0 % 11.9 % 9.0 % 10.5 % 9.8 %

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

($ million) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 FY 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 H1 2024 Adjusted EBIT of Agriculture(1) As reported $ 570 $ 821 $ 672 $ 669 $ 2,732 $ 421 $ 536 $ 957 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) As revised $ 555 $ 804 $ 642 $ 635 $ 2,636 $ 388 $ 502 $ 890 Adjusted EBIT Margin of Agriculture(1) As reported 14.5 % 16.8 % 15.3 % 13.5 % 15.1 % 12.5 % 13.7 % 13.1 % Revision impacts (0.4) % (0.4) % (0.7) % (0.7) % (0.6) % (1.0) % (0.9) % (0.9) % As revised 14.1 % 16.4 % 14.6 % 12.8 % 14.5 % 11.5 % 12.8 % 12.2 %

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure below.

The following table includes the reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT for Industrial Activities to net income, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure:

($ million) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 FY 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 H1 2024 Net Income (loss) - as reported $ 486 $ 710 $ 570 $ 617 $ 2,383 $ 402 $ 438 $ 840 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) Net income (loss) - as revised 471 693 540 583 2,287 369 404 773 Less: Consolidated income tax expense (173) (192) (171) (58) (594) (77) (95) (172) Consolidated income before taxes 644 885 711 641 2,881 446 499 945 Less: Financial Services Financial Services Net Income 78 94 86 113 371 118 91 209 Financial Services Income Taxes 29 26 34 47 136 19 23 42 Add back of the following Industrial Activities items: Interest expense of Industrial Activities, net of Interest income and eliminations 4 22 10 40 76 32 46 78 Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net of Industrial Activities 6 — 21 78 105 — 4 4 Finance and non-service component of Pension and other post-employment benefit costs of Industrial Activities (1) (1) — 6 4 1 1 2 Adjustments for the following Industrial Activities items: Restructuring expenses 1 2 5 57 65 30 51 81 Other discrete items (7) 17 — — 10 — 15 15 Total Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities $ 540 $ 805 $ 627 $ 662 $ 2,634 $ 372 $ 502 $ 874

Other Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

The following table includes the reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure and a calculation of the revised adjusted diluted EPS:

($ million, except EPS) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 FY 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 H1 2024 Net income (loss) - as reported $ 486 $ 710 $ 570 $ 617 $ 2,383 $ 402 $ 438 $ 840 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) Net income (loss) - as revised 471 693 540 583 2,287 369 404 773 Adjustments impacting Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (12) 13 (1) 53 53 25 60 85 Adjustments impacting Income tax (expense) benefit 1 (12) 1 (113) (123) (6) (13) (19) Adjusted net income (loss) 460 694 540 523 2,217 388 451 839 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. - as reported 471 707 567 556 2,301 420 480 900 Revision impacts (15) (17) (30) (34) (96) (33) (34) (67) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to CNH Industrial N.V. - as revised $ 456 $ 690 $ 537 $ 522 $ 2,205 $ 387 $ 446 $ 833 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted (million) 1,359 1,355 1,351 1,334 1,350 1,274 1,260 1,267 Adjusted diluted EPS ($) $ 0.34 $ 0.51 $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 1.63 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.66

Attachment

