Horticulture Lighting Market Size to grow USD 23.08 billion by 2032, at 22.34% CAGR | SNS Insider

Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,"The Horticulture Lighting Market Size was valued at USD 3.76 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 23.08 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 22.34% over the forecast period 2024-2032."Rapid Growth of the Horticulture Lighting Market Driven by Sustainable Farming, Urban Agriculture, and LED AdvancementsThe horticulture lighting market is under rapid growth, with the growing trends of sustainable farming practices, urban agriculture, and improvement in LED technology contributing to its boom. With the rising trend of indoor and vertical farming coupled with the use of horticultural lighting for dash crops corresponding to fruits, greens, and herbs, the market expansion is accelerating. SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Bridgelux- LumiGrow- Maxigrow- GE Lighting- Lumileds- Agrolux- Illumitex- Gavita- California Lightworks- EYE Hortilux- Signify Holding- Hortilux Schreder- Hubbell Lighting- PARsource- OSRAM- Valoya- HelliospectraDominance of Retrofit Installations and Rapid Growth of New Installations in the Horticulture Lighting MarketBy InstallationThe horticulture lighting market's dominant segment is retrofit installations, driven by their cost-effectiveness and ease of implementation. Many growers are upgrading existing lighting systems to energy-efficient LED solutions, avoiding the need for a complete infrastructure overhaul. This approach offers substantial savings in energy consumption and operational costs, making it particularly appealing for commercial indoor and vertical farming.New installations are the fastest-growing segment, driven primarily by urban farming, indoor agriculture and vertical farming. With the increasing interest in controlled-environment agriculture (CEA), comes a need for customized lighting systems that are designed to meet the requirements for specific crops as well as specific environments. The rapid adoption of new installations is further driven by the development of smart lighting and customizable solutions. This approach offers substantial savings in energy consumption and operational costs, making it particularly appealing for commercial indoor and vertical farming.New installations are the fastest-growing segment, driven primarily by urban farming, indoor agriculture and vertical farming. With the increasing interest in controlled-environment agriculture (CEA), comes a need for customized lighting systems that are designed to meet the requirements for specific crops as well as specific environments. Dominance of Top Lighting and Rapid Growth of Interlighting in the Horticulture Lighting MarketBy Lighting TypeThe horticulture lighting market is dominates by top lighting, which provides efficient and widespread light coverage and which are largely used in commercial agriculture through vertical and indoor farming. Because it provides uniform light, encourages plant development, and is inexpensive,The fastest-growing segment is interlighting, driven by the increasing popularity of vertical farming and multi-layered growing systems. Interlighting enhances light penetration in the lower canopy, improving plant growth in dense crop setups. As controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) continues to rise, interlighting becomes essential for optimizing space and light efficiency, contributing to its rapid market growth. As controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) continues to rise, interlighting becomes essential for optimizing space and light efficiency, contributing to its rapid market growth.Regional Leadership and Growth in the Horticulture Lighting Market: North America and Asia PacificNorth America leads the horticulture lighting market, driven by significant investments in advanced farming technologies, including indoor and vertical farming. The region benefits from a strong presence of key lighting companies and government support for sustainable agriculture. The adoption of controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) and energy-efficient lighting solutions further reinforces North America's market dominance.The Asia pacific is the fastest-growing region. Increased investment in urban and vertical farming by countries such as China, India, and Japan will also create an upswing in demand for efficient horticulture lighting systems. Recent Developments-On 31 Jan 2025 ams OSRAM launched the OSCONIQ P3737, a high-power LED for horticulture applications, providing 83.2% wall plug efficiency in Hyper Red. Overall, this latest-generation LED uses 11% less energy than the previous model, increasing photosynthesis rates and yield. With 102,000 operating hours a long lifespan it's made for greenhouse top lighting, interlighting and vertical farming. For medium-sized greenhouses, the OSCONIQ P3737 can save growers up to €11,000 in energy costs each year.-On May 23, 2024. The Hortilux Schréder and Rijk Zwaan successfully trialled full LED lighting for optimising cucumber production The most successful of these practices was the aiming for high winter production which managed to get over 10 cucumbers per m² per week and an average fruit weight of 385 grams. The trial grew under 327 µmol PAR LED light with a special cucumber spectrum at Rijk Zwaan's Trial Center in De Lier. The Hortilux Schréder and Rijk Zwaan successfully trialled full LED lighting for optimising cucumber production The most successful of these practices was the aiming for high winter production which managed to get over 10 cucumbers per m² per week and an average fruit weight of 385 grams. The trial grew under 327 µmol PAR LED light with a special cucumber spectrum at Rijk Zwaan's Trial Center in De Lier.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Horticulture Lighting Market Segmentation, by OfferingChapter 8. Horticulture Lighting Market Segmentation, by TechnologyChapter 9. Horticulture Lighting Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 10. Horticulture Lighting Market Segmentation, by Lighting TypeChapter 10. Horticulture Lighting Market Segmentation, by CultivationChapter 10. Horticulture Lighting Market Segmentation, by InstallationChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued…Purchase Single User PDF of Horticulture Lighting Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2601

