Global Dyspnea Treatment Market Size to Hit $11.01 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider
Rising Cardiopulmonary Diseases and Air Pollution Drive Global Demand for Dyspnea Treatment SolutionsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SNS Insider, the Dyspnea Treatment Market was valued at USD 6.16 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.01 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.
Rising Burden of Respiratory Diseases Expected to Drive the Global Dyspnea Treatment Market
Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases especially chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, pneumonia and cardiovascular disorders are primary factors for growing in treatment of dyspnea globally. According to the WHO, there are around 262 million asthmatic patients while around 3.23 million people die each year due to COPD and its complications it makes to 3rd major cause of death among world population. In the USA, almost 37 million people are estimated to have a diagnosis of chronic lung disease according to CDC in 2020 which generates an additional demand for effective treatment of dyspnea as well.
Dealing with this increasing incidence of the diseases associated with dyspnoea, governments around the world are launching initiatives. Consider the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), allocating more than USD 3 billion of its USD 51 billion budget for 2023 to the research of respiratory disease, seeking better means of diagnosis and therapy from 2024 onwards and past the next generation. Strategies aimed at improving both the effectiveness of treatment and the timeliness of treatment initiation in disorders of breathlessness have also been launched by the European Respiratory Society.
Get a Free Sample Report of Dyspnea Treatment Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4416
Key Players in Dyspnea Treatment Market
• Mayne Pharma Group Limited
• Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.)
• Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Akron Incorporated
• Bausch Health Companies Inc.
• Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
• Lannett Company Inc.
• Lupin Limited
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Segment Analysis
By Treatment
The therapy segment accounted for 72% of the total dyspnea treatment market in 2023. Related non-pharmacological therapies such as pulmonary and oxygen therapy and breathing exercises have been popularized since they enhance lung function and improve quality of life in patients with chronic respiratory diseases. GOLD has strongly recommended pulmonary rehabilitation for COPD patients because it has been shown to reduce hospitalizations up to 40%.
There are also common pharmacological treatments such as bronchodilators, corticosteroids, and opioids, especially in severe cases. Continuous development of new drug formulations, such as long-acting beta-agonists (LABAs) and biologics, is projected to propel this segment’s growth.
By End User
The Hospitals segment dominated the market with highest revenue share 45% in 2023. Hospitals are also a better place of choice for dyspnea treatment due to the availability of specialist hospitals, treatment technologies, and human resource. The growth of dyspnea treatments in clinics and home care settings can be attributed to the increasing need for affordable and patient-oriented solutions. The increasing use of telehealth service is also promoting development of remote solutions for dyspnea, so that patients can easily access timely care from their healthcare provider.
Need any customization research on Dyspnea Treatment Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4416
Dyspnea Treatment Market Segmentation
By Treatment
• By Therapy
- Supplemental Oxygen Therapy
- Relaxation Therapy
• By Drug Class
- Antianxiety Drugs
- Antibiotics
- Anticholinergic Agents
- Corticosteroids
- Others
By End User
• Hospitals
• Home Care
• Specialty Centers
• Others
Regional Analysis
The global dyspnea treatment market was dominated by North America in the year 2023, with a market share of 35%. This is attributed to the presence of well-developed healthcare structures, rising incidence of respiratory diseases, and surging usage of advanced treatment options in the region. The American Lung Association estimates that 16 million Americans have COPD, and many more are undiagnosed, indicating a need for better treatment options. Moreover, government initiatives including U.S. Medicare reimbursement options for pulmonary rehabilitation and heightened funding for respiratory science from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) are anticipated to stimulate further market growth in North America.
During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, due to rising healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness among patients about respiratory diseases, and increasing levels of pollution, leading to respiratory disorders. For example, rapid urbanization and high rates of smoking are leading to an increase in respiratory illnesses in countries such as China and India. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reports that COPD is the second leading cause of death in India, underscoring the urgent need for effective dyspnea treatments.
Recent Developments
• In December 2023, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) marketed a new inhalation treatment for the enhancement of inhalation for patients with moderate to acute COPD. As an FDA and EMA approved drug, it is anticipated that dyspnea treatment outcomes will greatly improve.
• In November 2023, AstraZeneca and top academic centers formed a collaboration to develop next-generation biologics for diseases with dyspnea. Through this partnership streamline the process of drug discovery with an end goal of enhancing therapeutic solutions for patients suffering from breathlessness.
Buy Full Research Report on Dyspnea Treatment Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4416
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Dyspnea Treatment Market by Treatment
8. Dyspnea Treatment Market by End User
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practices
12. Conclusion
Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4416
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Jagney Dave
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 315 636 4242
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.