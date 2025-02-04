Global Weight Management Services Market Size to Reach USD 8.54 Billion by 2032, Growing at 6.95% CAGR
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by SNS Insider, the global Weight Management Services Market was valued at USD 4.78 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.54 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.95% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.
The increasing number of patients suffering from obesity and other health conditions has boosted the sales of weight management products.
The increased awareness of health, and the rise of digital health technologies. With increasing governmental focus across the globe towards obesity prevention, demand for organized weight management solutions is gaining traction, supported by initiatives such as the WHO Acceleration Plan and India Fit India Movement among others. Obesity is now a major public health crisis, with 1 out of every 8 individuals around the world suffering the disease as of 2022, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). CDC data showed that from 2021–2023, 40.3% of adults aged 20 and over were obese in the U.S., whereas in India obesity rates have increased due to urbanization and sedentary lifestyle, leading to a push for various government interventions such as the Nikshay Poshan Yojana to facilitate higher nutritional subsidies to vulnerable groups. Well-known chronic diseases associated with obesity, like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, cause 71% of global deaths which demand scalable, affordable strategies for weight loss. Emerging technologies such as AI-enhanced telehealth and mobile graphic design apps are dramatically shifting service delivery and offering individualized nutrition and exercise programs. The increasing implementation of supportive regulatory rules for digital health tools and increasing healthcare costs also help increase market growth.
Key Players in Weight Management Services Market
• Weight Watchers International Inc.
• Nutrisystem Inc.
• Jenny Craig Inc.
• Noom Inc.
• Medifast Inc.
• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
• Atkins Nutritionals Inc.
• Slimming World Co.
• Beachbody LL
Market Segmentation
By Services
Dietary programs were the leading segment in terms of market share, with 37% of the total share in 2023. These programs offer personalized nutrition plans tailored to individual needs, preferences, and health conditions. This makes the dietary programs stand prominent in the market due to the increasing consumer preference towards a healthy diet and the need for sustainable weight loss solutions. Staying with similar changes in the health sector, the CDC's High Obesity Program (HOP) is a funding opportunity for communities designed to improve access to higher levels of healthy foods, and the Indian health ministry has stated that the number of gym memberships there shot up by 25 percent in 5 years, showing that lifestyle priorities are changing.
By Delivery Mode
In 2023, the online services segment held the largest market share 36%. As a result, virtual platforms are quickly turning online weight management services into a more popular trend, due to their convenience and availability. They also include virtual consultations, digital resources, and remote monitoring, enabling people to participate in weight management programs without leaving their homes. The U.S. witnessed a 30% rise in dietitian enrollments through digital consultations, while Brazil saw similar trends due to tech-driven wellness programs. Remote monitoring tools and virtual coaching are particularly popular among younger demographics seeking flexible, on-demand solutions.
By Technology
Mobile applications led the technology segment, occupying 58% of the market in 2023. The proliferation of smartphones and the increasing adoption of health-related apps have revolutionized weight management approaches. They contain tools to monitor diet, exercise, and development, giving tailored recommendations and also diverse possibilities of engagement with the consumer through gamification and social attributes.
Weight Management Services Market Segmentation
• Weight Watchers International Inc.
• Nutrisystem Inc.
• Jenny Craig Inc.
• Noom Inc.
• Medifast Inc.
• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
• Atkins Nutritionals Inc.
• Slimming World Co.
• Beachbody LLC
Regional Analysis
North America accounted for a significant market share of 37% in 2023, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high obesity rates. The U.S. government allocated USD 173 billion annually to obesity-related healthcare costs, accelerating demand for preventive services.
The fastest CAGR of 8.5% is anticipated to be experienced by the Asia-Pacific, due to the emergence of urbanization and increasing income levels. The region holds opportunity with China’s anti-obesity policies and a 9.3% CAGR in weight management spending fueling India’s growing fitness industry. Southeast Asian countries are spending on health public campaigns too where Indonesia and Malaysia recorded a 15 percent growth in annual wellness program implementation, among others, the growth is due to rapid urbanization, growing disposable income along health and fitness consciousness. Lifestyle changes and modified eating habits have increased demand for weight management services across nations such as China, India, and Japan.
Recent Developments
• In 2023, Herbalife Nutrition rolled out an AI-powered mobile app to provide hyper-customized diet plans for Asian markets, remediation of culturally-specific eating habits.
• In 2024, Nutrisystem partnered with telehealth platforms to expand virtual coaching services, making engagement with users to rise by 20 percent.
• The Indian government collaborated with Amway in 2023 to distribute fortified dietary supplements in rural areas, aligning with national nutritional security goals.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Weight Management Services Market by Services
8. Weight Management Services Market by Delivery Mode
9. Weight Management Services Market by Age Group
10. Weight Management Services Market by Technology
11. Weight Management Services Market by End-User
12. Weight Management Services Market by Subscription-Based Models
13. Regional Analysis
14. Company Profiles
15. Use Cases and Best Practices
16. Conclusion
