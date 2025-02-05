Keeper Security and Ingram Micro Expand Relationship to Empower MSPs With Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions

Collaboration deepens Keeper’s relationship with Ingram Micro, delivering innovative solutions that empower MSPs to tackle evolving cybersecurity challenges

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , a leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software, is excited to announce the expansion of its relationship with global distributor Ingram Micro in European markets. This collaboration delivers a joint offering tailored for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), equipping them with state-of-the-art tools to navigate today’s complex cybersecurity challenges, while driving operational efficiency and profitability.Building on their successful existing partnership, Keeperand Ingram Micro are making it easier for MSPs to access Keeper’s award-winning cybersecurity platform, which protects passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections. Now available across key markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and the Nordics, Keeper’s solutions offer MSPs a reliable and scalable way to secure their clients’ businesses while ensuring compliance with industry regulations."Cybersecurity is paramount to the success of resellers and MSPs. By expanding our partnership with Ingram Micro, we’re offering partners and MSPs a powerful, streamlined solution to secure critical assets and enhance their operations,” said Scott Unger, Director of Global Channel Account Management at Keeper Security. “Together, we’re making it easier for valued partners to provide the robust, scalable protection their clients need while driving their own growth and efficiency.”Ingram Micro, a global leader in technology distribution, enhances this alliance by leveraging its extensive reach across nearly 200 countries as well as its innovative digital platform, Xvantage™ . This collaboration helps simplify how MSPs can deploy Keeper’s solutions, offering seamless integration into existing technology infrastructures and tools that address the critical issue of compromised credentials, which are responsible for the vast majority of modern breaches.A standout in Keeper’s suite of offerings is KeeperPAM™, a next-generation Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution that simplifies how organizations secure and manage privileged accounts. KeeperPAM enforces the principle of least privilege to minimize risk, provides secure storage for credentials, enables zero-trust network access, and ensures visibility and control through session monitoring and audit capabilities. With its unified cloud-first platform, KeeperPAM offers a modern, cost-effective approach to addressing critical security vulnerabilities, enabling MSPs to protect their clients’ sensitive systems with ease and efficiency.“Most breaches stem from unsecured passwords and credentials,” noted Robert Stockford, EMEA Director of Cybersecurity for Ingram Micro. “Teaming up with Keeper provides MSPs with a proven, easy-to-deploy solution to protect against these threats while strengthening their overall security posture.”Keeper’s security platform includes advanced features such as dark web monitoring with BreachWatch, compliance reporting and seamless integration with existing IT environments, ensuring MSPs can deliver comprehensive, proactive protection to businesses of all sizes. With KeeperPAM at its core, the platform empowers MSPs to address critical vulnerabilities in their clients’ cybersecurity frameworks while driving operational efficiency and profitability. By sourcing Keeper’s products through Ingram Micro, MSPs can take advantage of this expanded partnership to protect their customers’ data and streamline operations."Ingram Micro is an integral part of our GTM strategy in 2025, and adding MSPs will allow us to scale across EMEA," said Bryan McGlynn, Global Manager, Channel Operations and Distribution at Keeper Security.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organizations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organization against today’s cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com.About Ingram MicroIngram Micro is a leading technology company in the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry’s first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalized recommendations, instant pricing, order tracking, and billing automation. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com

