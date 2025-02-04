Sunscreen Cream Market Expanding Rapidly to 29.4 Billion USD at 5.76% CAGR by 2032

Sunscreen Cream Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰In 2023, The Sunscreen Cream Market was projected to be worth 17.77 billion USD. By 2032, the sunscreen cream market is projected to have grown from 18.79 billion USD in 2024 to 29.4 billion USD. Over the course of the forecast period (2024–2032), the sunscreen cream market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of approximately 5.76%.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:• LVMH• Edgewell Personal Care• Amorepacific• Johnson Johnson• Loreal• Coty• Pola Orbis Holdings• Unilever• Shiseido• Kao Corporation• Procter Gamble• Rohto Pharmaceutical• Beiersdorf• Estee Lauder Companies• Henkel𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬The research report categorizes the sunscreen cream market based on several crucial parameters to offer an in-depth understanding of market dynamics.𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦:Consumers today have a wide array of sunscreen options, including cream, lotion, spray, stick, and gel formulations. Cream-based sunscreens remain a dominant choice due to their rich moisturizing properties and ease of application. Lotions and sprays are gaining traction among individuals seeking lightweight and quick-absorbing formulations, whereas sticks provide convenient, mess-free application, particularly for on-the-go consumers. The gel-based variants are also experiencing a surge in demand, particularly among consumers with oily and acne-prone skin.𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐏𝐅 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞:The report highlights the demand for sunscreens across different SPF ranges: SPF 15-29, SPF 30-59, and SPF 60 and above. SPF 30-59 sunscreens continue to dominate the market, as they offer a balance between effective sun protection and a lightweight feel. Meanwhile, SPF 60 and above sunscreens are increasingly favored by individuals with highly sensitive skin, outdoor enthusiasts, and those seeking advanced sun defense against intense UV exposure.𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞:The market is witnessing a growing demand for sunscreens catering to women, men, children, and specific skin types, including sensitive, oily, and dry skin. Women represent a significant consumer segment due to their heightened awareness of skincare and beauty products. However, the male grooming sector is expanding, with men increasingly incorporating sun protection into their daily routines. Additionally, baby-specific sunscreens, formulated with gentle and hypoallergenic ingredients, are seeing growing demand among parents prioritizing infant skincare.𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:Sunscreens are no longer limited to beach or vacation use. The study classifies products based on their application type, including daily use, sports and outdoor activities, makeup base, and baby care. With increased exposure to environmental stressors, many consumers are integrating SPF into their daily skincare routine, making everyday sun protection a rapidly growing category. Sports sunscreens, which offer sweat-proof and water-resistant properties, continue to gain popularity among athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. Furthermore, the expansion of SPF-infused makeup products highlights the industry's shift toward multi-functional beauty solutions.𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬:Consumers are now looking beyond basic sun protection and seeking additional skincare benefits. The report identifies emerging demand for sunscreens featuring broad-spectrum protection, water resistance, hypoallergenic formulas, anti-aging properties, and moisturizing ingredients. Broad-spectrum formulations that protect against both UVA and UVB rays are now considered essential by skincare-conscious consumers. Anti-aging sunscreens enriched with antioxidants, peptides, and other active ingredients are particularly in demand among the aging population looking to prevent premature skin damage.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬North America leads the sunscreen market, driven by strong consumer awareness, a well-established beauty and skincare industry, and regulatory standards promoting the use of sun protection products. The United States and Canada represent significant markets with growing demand for high-performance SPF products, including mineral-based sunscreens formulated with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.Europe follows closely, with increasing adoption of sunscreen among consumers in Germany, France, the UK, and Italy. The rise of clean beauty trends and a preference for eco-friendly, reef-safe formulations are shaping the European sunscreen market.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, led by countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Rising disposable incomes, growing skincare awareness, and an increased focus on beauty and sun protection are fueling demand in this region. The influence of K-beauty and J-beauty trends has also contributed to the popularity of lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen formulations with additional skincare benefits.South America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets with increasing sunscreen adoption due to rising awareness campaigns about the harmful effects of sun exposure. Countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and the UAE are seeing a surge in demand for high-SPF and water-resistant sunscreens, particularly among outdoor enthusiasts.𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬Several key factors are contributing to the expansion of the sunscreen cream market:• Rising Skin Cancer Awareness: Increased educational campaigns highlighting the risks of UV exposure, including skin cancer and premature aging, are pushing consumers to adopt sun protection habits.• Advancements in Sunscreen Formulations: The introduction of innovative sunscreens with lightweight, non-greasy, and quick-absorbing properties has enhanced consumer appeal.• Growth in Natural and Organic Sunscreens: The demand for chemical-free, reef-safe, and environmentally friendly sunscreens is increasing, with consumers seeking mineral-based alternatives.• Expanding E-commerce and Retail Channels: The proliferation of online beauty retailers and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands has made sunscreen products more accessible to a global audience.• Rising Demand for Multi-functional Skincare: Sunscreens with added skincare benefits, such as hydration, anti-aging, and brightening properties, are becoming a staple in consumer beauty routines. 