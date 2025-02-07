Upgaming Introduces New Mini Game - Raccoon

Upgaming unveils Raccoon, a thrilling mini game debuting at ICE Barcelona 2025. Players test their luck by uncovering raccoons or dead fish for the thrill

ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprise iGaming solutions provider Upgaming has announced the release of its latest mini game, Raccoon. Designed for engaging and straightforward gameplay, Raccoon challenges players to uncover hidden surprises while testing their luck and strategy.The game begins with 25 dustbins displayed on the screen. Player clicks on one of the bins to lift the lid and reveal what’s inside. There’s either a raccoon hiding in the bin or it stinks with the smell of a dead fish. A raccoon represents a win, while a dead fish signifies a loss. The game gives players a unique edge: they can set the number of dead fish per round, ranging from just one to a nail-biting 24. It allows them to tailor the level of risk, challenge and the multiplier itself. More dead fish means increased multiplier.Upgaming will showcase Raccoon for the first time at ICE Barcelona, running from January 20 to 22, 2025. Attendees can visit Stand 4A35 to experience the game and explore Upgaming’s mini games, which include popular titles like Dino and SpeedX. The award-winning mini game AERO, recognized as the “Best Crash Game of 2023” at the SiGMA Europe Awards, will also be featured.Raccoon is available as part of Upgaming’s mini game collection or through its comprehensive casino game aggregator , which offers access to over 12,000 games. Operators can integrate these solutions into their platforms to enhance their offerings with fast-paced, easy-to-play mini games that appeal to a wide audience.Each of Upgaming’s mini games is crafted with precision to deliver high-speed action, engaging narratives, and unforgettable player experiences. Whether you’re a fan of cheeky raccoons, dinosaurs, or futuristic adventures, there’s something for everyone in Upgaming’s lineup.For providers and operators looking to enhance their platforms, Raccoon and the entire Upgaming mini-game collection represent an excellent choice. These games bring a burst of excitement and variety to any portfolio, ensuring sustained player engagement and satisfaction.Check out the source here - Upgaming Launches New Mini Game - RaccoonAbout Upgaming:Upgaming is an enterprise iGaming solutions provider, offering exclusive products, including ultra-fast Sportsbook with scalable infrastructure, E-sports, live casino, casino and popular mini-games that can be accessed by innovative, multifunctional, and customizable iGaming platform, or as standalone API integrations.

