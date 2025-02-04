Upgaming’s Mini Games Are Available on Betfounders’ Platform

Upgaming partners with Betfounders, bringing 15+ award winning mini games like SpeedX & Aero to its platform, enhancing player end user experiences

ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upgaming, enterprise iGaming solutions provider , has partnered with Betfounders, one of Africa’s top igaming platform providers. This collaboration brings Upgaming’s dynamic and engaging mini games to Betfounders’ platform, offering players an enhanced gaming experience.The partnership includes over 15 popular mini games, such as SpeedX, Dino, and the award-winning Aero. Known for their simplicity and fun, these games have become fan favorites among players. In particular, Dino and SpeedX have seen widespread success in 2024, gaining traction on multiple platforms and highlighting the demand for easy-to-play yet thrilling games.For Betfounders, this addition strengthens its platform, which already offers an extensive range of slots, table games, and live casino options. By integrating Upgaming’s mini games, Betfounders is set to attract more operators and players, reinforcing its position in the competitive iGaming market.For Upgaming, the collaboration opens doors to new markets and expands its player base through Betfounders’ platform. This partnership marks a significant step in growing the global footprint of Upgaming’s mini games.George Davlianidze, Commercial Director of Upgaming, shared his thoughts:“Our partnership with Betfounders is a significant step in expanding the reach of our mini games. We are confident that this collaboration will introduce our games to new markets and deliver exciting experiences to players worldwide.”Artur Harutyunyan, BetFounders Co-Founder and CEO, echoed this sentiment:“This partnership with Upgaming is a big moment for BetFounders. Combining our strengths allows us to improve the gaming experience for players and provide even more value to our partners. We’re excited to see what we can achieve together.”This partnership reflects both companies’ dedication to innovation and delivering high-quality gaming solutions. By combining Betfounders’ robust platform with Upgaming’s engaging mini games, this collaboration promises fresh, captivating content for players and operators, paving the way for continued growth in the iGaming industry.Read the original article here: Upgaming’s mini games will be available on Betfounder’s PlatformAbout Upgaming:Upgaming is an enterprise iGaming solutions provider, offering exclusive products, including highly scalable Sportsbook software , E-sports, live casino, casino and popular mini-games that can be accessed by innovative, multifunctional, and customizable iGaming platform, or as standalone API integrations.About BetfoundersSince 2020, BetFounders has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the gaming industry. We pride ourselves on delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine the gaming landscape. With seamless integration of top-tier games from leading providers and an advanced CRM system, we offer our partners an unparalleled gaming experience.Our diverse range of features includes inner tournaments, jackpots, CRM tools, bonus engines, and affiliate programs, providing a comprehensive suite of tools to enhance player engagement and retention. At BetFounders, we're committed to staying ahead of the curve, ensuring that our partners have access to the latest technology and innovations in the gaming world.

