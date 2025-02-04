Home Improvement Services Market to Garner $585.3 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The home improvement services market is majorly driven by rise in interest rates and property costs.

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞n𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Type (Kitchen Renovation & Addition, Bathroom Renovation & Addition, Exterior & Interior Replacements, System Upgrades and Others), Buyers Age (Under 35, 35-54, 55-64 and Above 65) and City Type (Metro Cities and Other Non-Metro Cities & Towns): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global home improvement services industry was accounted for $316.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $585.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢n𝐭𝐬, 𝐚n𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮n𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬Increase in interest and property costs and rise in newly bought old homes drive the growth of the global home improvement services market. However, rise in DIY culture hampers the market growth. On the contrary, increase in smart homes and home automation technology is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.𝐃𝐨𝐰n𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12216 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐬𝐜𝐞n𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:The Covid-19 outbreak hampered the demand for home improvement services due to restrictions on construction activities. However, the demand would rise soon as the lockdown restrictions are being lifted.The prolonged lockdown hampered the supply chain. However, as the market regains stability, the re-initiation of home improvement services would help the market to recover.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫 &𝐚𝐦𝐩; 𝐢n𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞n𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞n𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢n𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭Based on type, the exterior & interior replacements segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global home improvement services market. However, the system upgrades segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030, due to rapid adoption of new and advanced systems in homes by customers.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚n𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨n 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞n𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭::𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞n𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨n'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞By type, the metro cities segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global home improvement services market, due to high expenditure capacity of people in the metro cities because of high income. However, the other non-metro cities and towns segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in residential development in rural areas.N𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market, due to high expenditure capacity of the people in the region. However, the global home improvement services market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in infrastructural development in the region.𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬BelforCrane Renovation GroupCoit Services, Inc.FirstService CorporationDKI Ventures, LLCPower Home Remodeling Group, LLCMr. HandymanServproRainbow RestorationVenturi Restoration.𝐈n𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢n 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭: 𝐡𝐭𝐭𝐩𝐬://𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡.𝐜𝐨𝐦/𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞-𝐞n𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲/12216𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞:Underground Mining Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/underground-mining-market-A10694 3d printing construction market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-printing-construction-market-A16979 Warehouse Robotics Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warehouse-robotics-market Smart Harvest Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-harvest-market-A09960 Waste Management Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/waste-management-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

