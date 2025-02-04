Digital Farming Market Set to Reach $74.70 Billion by 2032, Driven by Technological Advancements & Automation Adoption

Digital farming is experiencing exponential growth as the agricultural industry increasingly adopts cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Digital Farming Market was valued at USD 23.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 74.70 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2757 Keyplayers:Bayer AG (FieldView, Xarvio Digital Farming Solutions)Syngenta Group (Cropwise, AgriEdge)Deere & Company (John Deere) (John Deere Operations Center, JDLink)CNH Industrial (Case IH & New Holland) (AFS Connect (Case IH), PLM Intelligence (New Holland))AGCO Corporation (Fuse Connected Services, Precision Planting)Trimble Inc. (Trimble Ag Software, GFX-750 Display System)Kubota Corporation (Kubota Farm Solutions, K-Monitor)Raven Industries (Slingshot, VSN Visual Guidance)Taranis (Taranis Precision Scouting, Taranis SmartScout)Tavant Technologies (AI-powered Agritech Solutions, IoT-based Farm Management Tools)Hexagon Agriculture (HxGN AgrOn, AgrOn Machine Control)Corteva Agriscience (Granular Farm Management, Encirca)Topcon Agriculture (Topcon X35 Console, Horizon Software)Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Bayer) (Climate FieldView, Climate Insights)Farmers Edge (FarmCommand, Smart VR)Yara International (Atfarm, N-Sensor)Prospera Technologies (Crop Monitoring Platform, Agronomy Analytics)CropX (CropX Farm Management System, Soil Sensor Technology)Sentera (FieldAgent Platform, NDVI Sensors)Valmont Industries (Valley Irrigation, BaseStation Controller)Transforming Agriculture: The Rise of Digital Farming for Enhanced Productivity and SustainabilityDigital farming is revolutionizing the agricultural sector by integrating advanced technologies that enhance productivity, sustainability, and decision-making. The adoption of digital tools, including AI-driven analytics, IoT devices, and automated machinery, allows farmers to optimize yields, reduce waste, and improve resource management. With the global population rising, the demand for efficient food production systems is escalating. Digital farming provides a solution by utilizing data-driven insights to manage crops, optimize irrigation, and predict weather conditions. Furthermore, the growing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, along with the increasing availability of affordable technology, is expected to drive market growth.By Product: Dominance of Agricultural Equipment and Rapid Growth of Drones/Robots/Unmanned Aerial VehiclesThe agricultural equipment segment dominated the market and currently holds the largest market share of 55% in 2023, driven by the widespread use of advanced machinery that integrates digital farming technologies. Equipment such as automated tractors, harvesters, and precision planters are vital for streamlining farming processes and improving efficiency.The UAV segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as drones and robots provide farmers with real-time aerial imagery and data on crop health. The increasing adoption of autonomous drones for tasks such as crop spraying, field mapping, and monitoring is a key factor driving the growth of this segment.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2757 By Technology: AI/ML/NLP Leads, IoT Shows Fastest GrowthArtificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, technologies dominated the digital farming market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023. enhancing decision-making by analyzing vast amounts of data collected from various farm operations. These technologies help farmers predict crop yields, identify diseases, and optimize supply chain management.The Internet of Things segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR due to its role in enabling farmers to collect real-time data from sensors deployed on fields. IoT devices allow for efficient monitoring of soil moisture, temperature, and crop health, facilitating precise agricultural practices and resource management.By Application: Yield Monitoring and Mapping Leads, Smart Crop Monitoring Growing RapidlyThe yield monitoring and mapping application leads the market and held revenue share of more than 30% in 2023, as it provides farmers with the ability to monitor and map crop yields in real time. This application ensures the efficient use of resources and helps farmers optimize their crop management strategies, leading to higher productivity and cost savings.Smart crop monitoring is the fastest-growing application in digital farming. The increasing adoption of sensors and AI-powered tools for monitoring crop health, detecting diseases, and managing pest control is driving this segment's rapid growth. This application is pivotal in ensuring high crop productivity and sustainability.Regional Analysis: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Set for Rapid GrowthNorth America dominated the digital farming market and accounted for 34% of revenue, driven by the high adoption of advanced farming technologies, especially in the U.S. and Canada. The region benefits from a well-established agricultural sector, a strong technological infrastructure, and government support for agricultural innovation.The Asia-Pacific region is poised to register the fastest growth in the digital farming market. The Asia-Pacific region is poised to register the fastest growth in the digital farming market. The increasing population, the need for efficient food production systems, and the rise of government initiatives supporting smart farming in countries like China and India are driving the growth of this market in the region.2024 Innovations in Digital Farming: John Deere and Trimble Revolutionize Crop Management with AI and IoT SolutionsIn January 2024, John Deere introduced its new AI-powered precision farming equipment, designed to optimize crop yields while reducing resource consumption. The equipment uses real-time data to adjust planting and irrigation parameters.In February 2024, Trimble Inc. launched a new suite of IoT-powered digital farming solutions, aimed at providing farmers with detailed field analytics and operational insights for better decision-making. 