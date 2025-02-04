Structural Insulated Panels Market to Reach $786.6 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and future estimation and dynamics of the global structural insulated panels market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐈n𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚n𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Product Type (Polystyrene, Polyurethane Panels & Polyisocyanurate Panels, Glass Wool, and Others), Application (Walls & floors, Roofs, and Cold Storage) and End User (Residential and Nonresidential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global structural insulated panels industry generated $458.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to generate $786.6 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢n𝐚n𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Rise in the commercial and residential real estate markets, recovery of the construction industry, and surge in spending on home remodeling drive the growth of the global structural insulated panels market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in construction activities of green buildings creates new opportunities in the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰n𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 (268 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈n𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12808 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐒𝐜𝐞n𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨Manufacturing activities of structural insulated panels halted due to lockdown implemented across many countries during the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, supply chain disruptions and shortages of raw materials presented challenges in manufacturing.Owing to stoppage or postponement of construction, renovations, and remodeling, and other activities in residential and non-residential spaces during the lockdown, the demand for structural insulated panels reduced significantly. However, the demand would grow steadily during post-lockdown as these activities get back on track.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐫𝐞n𝐞 𝐩𝐚n𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞n𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢n𝐭𝐚𝐢n 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨n 𝐢n 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞n𝐮𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢n𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on product type, the polystyrene panels segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global structural insulated panels market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to its characteristics such as inexpensive nature, a relatively low melting point, superior shock-absorbing nature, enhanced thermal & noise insulation, and high strength to weight ratio. The research also analyzes the segments including polyurethane panels & polyisocyanurate panels, glass wool, and others.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞n𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞n𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨n𝐭𝐢n𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢n𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on end user, the residential segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global structural insulated panels market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to new product developments such as fiber cement, gypsum wallboard, and light gauge metal panels, rise in investments in the real estate sector, increase in popularity of eco-friendly roofing technologies, and trend of building renovations & remodeling. The research also analyzes the non-residential segment.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚n𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨n 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐈n𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚n𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12808 N𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢n𝐭𝐚𝐢n 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢n𝐚n𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢n 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞n𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2030Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global structural insulated panels market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to adoption of exterior structural insulated panels for their scratch-resistant and waterproof properties that offer prolonged durability with lightweight. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to surge in installation in the commercial and residential sectors in the region.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢n𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬Owens CorningPFB CorporationPremier Building SystemRautaruukki CorporationT. Clear CorporationACME PanelsAmerican Insulated PanelExtreme Panel Technologies, Inc.InGreen SystemsKingspan Group PLC.𝐈n𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢n 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 