Modified Starch Market to Reach USD 28.88 Billion by 2034, Driven by Clean-Label Demand and Plant-Based Trends | FMI

The global modified starch market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising demand in food, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global modified starch market was valued at USD 16,209.5 million in 2019, with a historical CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2024. By the end of this forecast period, the market revenue is projected to reach USD 18,779.0 million. Looking ahead, the industry is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% over the next decade, nearly doubling in size to USD 28,885.3 million by 2034.Modified starch, derived from sources like corn, wheat, and potatoes, plays a vital role in enhancing texture, stability, and performance across various applications. The market is driven by key players, including transnational corporations, investing in innovation and R&D to cater to evolving consumer preferences.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฐ! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d39363733 The global modified starch market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing applications in the food, pharmaceutical, textile, and paper industries. With a rising focus on clean-label and plant-based ingredients, the market is witnessing strong innovation in sustainable starch solutions. Key players are investing in R&D to enhance product functionality and cater to evolving consumer and industrial needs.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ:โ€ข Market Growth: Increasing demand for processed and functional foods is a major driver of modified starch adoption.โ€ข Industry Expansion: Growing applications in pharmaceuticals, textiles, and biodegradable materials fuel industry growth.โ€ข Technological Advancements: R&D efforts focus on enhancing product performance while maintaining natural and clean-label attributes.โ€ข Regional Leadership: Asia-Pacific leads the market due to high consumption in food processing, with North America and Europe showing strong industrial demand.โ€ข Competitive Landscape: Key players are expanding production capacities and launching innovative starch-based solutions.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ1. ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐๐ฌThe modified starch industry benefits from the increasing consumer preference for processed, convenience, and ready-to-eat (RTE) foods. Modified starch improves texture, stability, and shelf life, making it essential for bakery, dairy, sauces, and frozen food products.2. ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌBeyond food, modified starch is widely used in the pharmaceutical sector as a binder and disintegrant in tablet formulations. The paper and textile industries leverage its adhesive properties, while the construction sector uses it as a biodegradable additive.3. ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐๐ข๐จ๐๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐š๐๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌThe push for eco-friendly packaging has accelerated the demand for modified starch-based bioplastics. Its biodegradable nature aligns with sustainability goals, fostering its adoption in packaging and disposable tableware manufacturing.Industry experts highlight that increasing investments in starch modification technologies are reshaping market dynamics. Advanced processing techniques, such as enzymatic and physical modifications, are expanding the scope of modified starch applications. Additionally, regulatory shifts favoring clean-label and non-GMO starch solutions are expected to redefine market strategies in the coming years.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฐ! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/modified-starch-market ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐คIndustries are making significant investments in R&D in order to sustain growth and make it better. They focus on innovation to obtain a competitive advantage over others and meet changing customer preferences. Companies are increasingly collaborating through strategic partnerships to tap into the other's expertise and assets.โ€ข In February 2024, Ingredion Inc. launched Novation Indulge 2940 starch. This expands their range of clean-label texturizers and is a non-GMO native corn starch.โ€ข Renewal Mill launched Upcycled White Corn Flour in June 2023. It is derived from the byproduct of cornmeal milling and it is their third Upcycled Certified ingredient.โ€ข Tate & Lyle PLC bought an 85% shareholding in Chaodee Modified Starch Co., Ltd. in February 2021. The purpose of this acquisition was to strengthen its position within the modified starch market.๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐š๐ง๐๐ฌโ€ข Ingredion Incโ€ข Foodchemโ€ข ADMโ€ข AGRANA Groupโ€ข Emsland Groupโ€ข Roquette Frรจresโ€ข Blattmann Schweiz AGโ€ข Tereosโ€ข Poon Phol Groupโ€ข Cargill, Incโ€ข Royal Avebeโ€ข MGP Ingredientsโ€ข Tate & Lyle PLCโ€ข Sรผdstรคrke GmbHโ€ข Thai-Wah Public Company Ltdโ€ข Others๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง-๐๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ก ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ, ๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/functional-food-ingredients ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ1. ๐๐ฒ ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ž:โ€ข Corn Starch: Widely used in food and beverage applications due to its versatile thickening and stabilizing properties.โ€ข Cassava Starch: Preferred for gluten-free formulations and emerging as a key ingredient in the clean-label movement.โ€ข Potato Starch: Gaining traction in bakery and dairy due to its superior gelling ability.โ€ข Wheat Starch: Used in processed meat and confectionery for texture improvement.2. ๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐จ๐๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:โ€ข Physical Modification: Includes pre-gelatinization techniques for instant food applications.โ€ข Chemical Modification: Involves cross-linking and acid treatments to enhance stability and viscosity.โ€ข Enzymatic Modification: Supports clean-label starches, improving digestibility and functional properties.3. ๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:โ€ข Food & Beverage: Thickening agents for soups, sauces, dairy, bakery, and confectionery.โ€ข Pharmaceuticals: Used in drug formulations as binders, disintegrants, and fillers.โ€ข Paper & Textile Industry: Enhances paper strength and textile sizing.โ€ข Biodegradable Plastics: Key ingredient in sustainable packaging solutions.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌโ€ข Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region, led by India and China, driven by high demand in food processing and industrial applications.โ€ข North America: Strong growth due to increasing consumer preference for gluten-free and clean-label food ingredients.โ€ข Europe: Stringent food safety regulations encourage innovation in modified starch solutions.โ€ข Latin America & MEA: Emerging markets with increasing adoption in food and non-food industries.๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐Œ๐ˆโ€™๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐ข๐งโ€ฏ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง:Europe Malt Extract Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/europe-malt-extract-market Pea Starch Market Share: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pea-starch-market Hydrolyzed Starch Market Size: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hydrolyzed-starch-market Resistant Starch Market Forecast: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/resistant-starch-market Thinned Starch Market Trend Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/thinned-starch-market Arrowroot Starch Market Outlook : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/arrowroot-starch-market Cocoa Market Forecast Projections: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cocoa-market Carrageenan Gum Market Research Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/carrageenan-gum-market Pectin Market Sales Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pectin-market Saffron Market Growth: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/saffron-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 