Modified Starch Market to Reach USD 28.88 Billion by 2034, Driven by Clean-Label Demand and Plant-Based Trends | FMI

Modified Starch Industry Modified Starch Industry Outlook

The global modified starch market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising demand in food, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global modified starch market was valued at USD 16,209.5 million in 2019, with a historical CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2024. By the end of this forecast period, the market revenue is projected to reach USD 18,779.0 million. Looking ahead, the industry is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% over the next decade, nearly doubling in size to USD 28,885.3 million by 2034.Modified starch, derived from sources like corn, wheat, and potatoes, plays a vital role in enhancing texture, stability, and performance across various applications. The market is driven by key players, including transnational corporations, investing in innovation and R&D to cater to evolving consumer preferences. The global modified starch market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing applications in the food, pharmaceutical, textile, and paper industries. With a rising focus on clean-label and plant-based ingredients, the market is witnessing strong innovation in sustainable starch solutions. Key players are investing in R&D to enhance product functionality and cater to evolving consumer and industrial needs. Key players are investing in R&D to enhance product functionality and cater to evolving consumer and industrial needs.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:• Market Growth: Increasing demand for processed and functional foods is a major driver of modified starch adoption.• Industry Expansion: Growing applications in pharmaceuticals, textiles, and biodegradable materials fuel industry growth.• Technological Advancements: R&D efforts focus on enhancing product performance while maintaining natural and clean-label attributes.• Regional Leadership: Asia-Pacific leads the market due to high consumption in food processing, with North America and Europe showing strong industrial demand.• Competitive Landscape: Key players are expanding production capacities and launching innovative starch-based solutions.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬1. 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬The modified starch industry benefits from the increasing consumer preference for processed, convenience, and ready-to-eat (RTE) foods. Modified starch improves texture, stability, and shelf life, making it essential for bakery, dairy, sauces, and frozen food products.2. 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬Beyond food, modified starch is widely used in the pharmaceutical sector as a binder and disintegrant in tablet formulations. The paper and textile industries leverage its adhesive properties, while the construction sector uses it as a biodegradable additive.3. 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬The push for eco-friendly packaging has accelerated the demand for modified starch-based bioplastics. Its biodegradable nature aligns with sustainability goals, fostering its adoption in packaging and disposable tableware manufacturing. Industry experts highlight that increasing investments in starch modification technologies are reshaping market dynamics. Advanced processing techniques, such as enzymatic and physical modifications, are expanding the scope of modified starch applications. Additionally, regulatory shifts favoring clean-label and non-GMO starch solutions are expected to redefine market strategies in the coming years. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 Industries are making significant investments in R&D in order to sustain growth and make it better. They focus on innovation to obtain a competitive advantage over others and meet changing customer preferences. Companies are increasingly collaborating through strategic partnerships to tap into the other's expertise and assets. Companies are increasingly collaborating through strategic partnerships to tap into the other's expertise and assets.• In February 2024, Ingredion Inc. launched Novation Indulge 2940 starch. This expands their range of clean-label texturizers and is a non-GMO native corn starch.• Renewal Mill launched Upcycled White Corn Flour in June 2023. It is derived from the byproduct of cornmeal milling and it is their third Upcycled Certified ingredient.• Tate & Lyle PLC bought an 85% shareholding in Chaodee Modified Starch Co., Ltd. in February 2021. The purpose of this acquisition was to strengthen its position within the modified starch market. 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 • Ingredion Inc • Foodchem • ADM • AGRANA Group • Emsland Group • Roquette Frères • Blattmann Schweiz AG • Tereos • Poon Phol Group • Cargill, Inc • Royal Avebe • MGP Ingredients • Tate & Lyle PLC • Südstärke GmbH • Thai-Wah Public Company Ltd • Others 𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞:• Corn Starch: Widely used in food and beverage applications due to its versatile thickening and stabilizing properties.• Cassava Starch: Preferred for gluten-free formulations and emerging as a key ingredient in the clean-label movement.• Potato Starch: Gaining traction in bakery and dairy due to its superior gelling ability.• Wheat Starch: Used in processed meat and confectionery for texture improvement.2. 𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:• Physical Modification: Includes pre-gelatinization techniques for instant food applications.• Chemical Modification: Involves cross-linking and acid treatments to enhance stability and viscosity.• Enzymatic Modification: Supports clean-label starches, improving digestibility and functional properties.3. 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: • Food & Beverage: Thickening agents for soups, sauces, dairy, bakery, and confectionery. • Pharmaceuticals: Used in drug formulations as binders, disintegrants, and fillers. • Paper & Textile Industry: Enhances paper strength and textile sizing. • Biodegradable Plastics: Key ingredient in sustainable packaging solutions. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 • Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region, led by India and China, driven by high demand in food processing and industrial applications. • North America: Strong growth due to increasing consumer preference for gluten-free and clean-label food ingredients. • Europe: Stringent food safety regulations encourage innovation in modified starch solutions. • Latin America & MEA: Emerging markets with increasing adoption in food and non-food industries. 