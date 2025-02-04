EcoEngineers Expands Accreditation and Scope Extensions Internationally

ANAB Scope Extension Blosters Firm’s Auditing and Verification Capabilities

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EcoEngineers (Eco), a consulting, auditing, and advisory firm with an exclusive focus on the energy transition and decarbonization, today announced two new scope extensions granted by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board (ANAB).

The ANAB scope accreditations are a testament to the firm’s commitment to robust and comprehensive quality management systems. The accreditations underscore the firm’s dedication to providing clients with the assurance, credibility, rigor, and continuous improvement they need on their journey to develop green hydrogen and greenhouse gas (GHG)-mitigation projects worldwide.

Specifically, Eco was granted scope accreditation for the following:

Green Hydrogen (CFR Sector 4): Verification of applications and reports under Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR), strengthening the company’s leadership in hydrogen verification and bolstering Eco’s ability to support U.S.-based clients expanding into Canada and open new avenues for verification projects. Land Use and Forestry (ANAB Group 3): Verification of GHG emission reductions and removals, including soil carbon sequestration, positioning the company as a leading verifier of sustainable farming practices for Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) crops used as biofuel feedstock.

The latest scope extensions follow Eco's accreditation granted by ANAB as a validation and verification body (VVB) in accordance with International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards in 2023 and the CFR Sector 2 Renewable/Bio/Low-CI Fuels scope accreditation achieved in 2024.

“These new scope extensions demonstrate Eco’s ongoing dedication to excellence in verification and our ability to adapt to the evolving needs of the carbon marketplace,” said Randy Prati, vice president of strategic initiatives at EcoEngineers. “Our clients can rely on us to deliver robust, credible, and transparent verification services.”

Poised for Growth

In parallel, Eco is pursuing additional accreditations such as becoming a certification body under international voluntary and regulatory compliance schemes. Eco is also expanding its presence in Europe to obtain national body accreditation recognition, which will allow the firm to offer its clients verification and certification services under multiple European voluntary schemes.

“Our ability to help clients substantiate their GHG claims through accurate and transparent processes strengthens their credibility and advances the energy transition,” said Shashi Menon, CEO of EcoEngineers. “These new capabilities highlight our position as a trusted partner in the carbon marketplace.”

About ANAB

Launched in 2008, ANAB's accreditation program for GHG/verification bodies oversees the competence and professional conduct of third parties responsible for verifying the accuracy of emission attestations and applies to a broad spectrum of industries. For more information, visit www.anab.org.

About EcoEngineers

EcoEngineers is a consulting, auditing, and advisory firm with an exclusive focus on the energy transition and decarbonization. Its team of engineers, scientists, auditors, consultants, and researchers live and work at the intersection of low-carbon fuel policy, innovative technologies, and the carbon marketplace. Eco’s global team is shaping the response to climate change by advising businesses across the energy transition. Visit www.ecoengineers.us.

Contact:

Mary Shaughnessy

For EcoEngineers

marys@astorystore.com

312.218.4508

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.