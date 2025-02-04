Business Email Compromise Market to Reach USD 7.24 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Cybersecurity Demand

The Business Email Compromise market is rapidly growing, driven by rising cyber threats and the increasing demand for advanced security solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Business Email Compromise Market was valued at USD 1.35 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.24 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.53% from 2024 to 2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3453 Keyplayers:Acronis International GmbH (Acronis Cyber Protect, Acronis True Image)Broadcom (Symantec Endpoint Protection, Web Security Service)Cellopoint International Corp. (CelloPoint Mail Filtering, CelloPoint Data Protection)Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check Point Anti-Bot, Check Point Threat Prevention)Fortra, LLC (GoAnywhere, Data Security Solutions)GreatHorn, Inc. (GreatHorn Email Security, GreatHorn Phishing Detection)Mimecast.com (Mimecast Email Security, Mimecast Archiving)Proofpoint (Proofpoint Email Protection, Proofpoint Threat Response)Tessian Limited (Tessian for Gmail, Tessian for Microsoft 365)Trend Micro Incorporated (Trend Micro Apex One, Trend Micro Cloud App Security)Agari Inc. (Agari Phishing Defense, Agari Email Security)Armorblox Incorporation (Armorblox Email Security, Armorblox Threat Intelligence)Abnormal Security Inc. (Abnormal Email Security, Abnormal Behavioral AI)Barracuda Networks Incorporation (Barracuda Email Security, Barracuda Web Security)Clearswift GmbH (ClearSwift Secure Email Gateway, ClearSwift Secure Web Gateway)Cisco Inc. (Cisco Umbrella, Cisco Email Security)Check Point Inc. (Check Point SandBlast, Check Point Endpoint Protection)Fortinet Corporation (FortiMail, FortiGate)GreatHorn Incorporation (GreatHorn Advanced Threat Protection, GreatHorn Digital Risk Protection)Heimdal Security Solutions Company Ltd. (Heimdal Security Threat Prevention, Heimdal Endpoint Protection)IRONSCALES (IRONSCALES Email Security, IRONSCALES Phishing Simulation)Mimecast Limited (Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection, Mimecast Secure Email Gateway)Proofpoint Inc. (Proofpoint Essentials, Proofpoint Advanced Threat Protection)PhishLabs Corp. (PhishLabs Security Awareness Training, PhishLabs Phishing Protection)Significant Surge in Business Email Compromise Threats Drives Demand for Advanced Security SolutionsThe Business Email Compromise market is expanding rapidly due to a significant rise in cyberattacks. Acronis’ H1 2024 report highlighted a 293% increase in email attacks, with phishing and social engineering tactics growing more sophisticated. From October 2013 to December 2023, over 305,000 BEC incidents resulted in losses exceeding USD 55.5 billion. This surge is driven by increased reliance on digital communication and remote work, heightening organizations' vulnerability to these scams.Industries such as finance, healthcare, and e-commerce are notably impacted, resulting in an increasing need for sophisticated BEC prevention solutions. The incorporation of AI and machine learning technologies into cybersecurity measures, such as Mimecast's 2024 AI-powered email protection, is a significant trend in tackling these dangers. As cybercriminals advance, businesses are putting resources into strong, AI-driven security systems to remain proactive, generating substantial growth prospects for the BEC market in the future.Solutions Lead Business Email Compromise Market, While Services Segment Poised for Rapid GrowthIn 2023, the Solution segment held the largest share of the Business Email Compromise market, contributing approximately 72% to overall revenue. This dominance is driven by the growing demand for advanced security solutions, including AI-powered threat detection and robust email filtering systems, essential for combating the rise in sophisticated BEC attacks. As organizations prioritize proactive security measures, solutions offering enhanced protection continue to lead market expansion.The Service segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 22.24% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by an increasing need for specialized services such as incident response, threat intelligence, and security consulting. As BEC tactics evolve, businesses are increasingly relying on expert services to implement, manage, and optimize their security systems, making continuous support and tailored solutions critical for effective defense strategies.BFSI Dominates BEC Market, While Healthcare Sector Sees Rapid GrowthIn 2023, the BFSI segment led the Business Email Compromise market, accounting for around 23% of the total revenue. This dominance is attributed to the sector's vulnerability to cyber threats, as financial institutions manage vast amounts of sensitive data and transactions, making them prime targets for BEC attacks. To mitigate these risks, BFSI organizations are investing heavily in advanced email security solutions to protect against fraud and unauthorized access.The Healthcare segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 24.03% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing digitalization of healthcare services, which has led to a rise in email-based communication. As healthcare organizations store sensitive patient data, they have become increasingly attractive targets for BEC attacks, prompting the need for stronger security measures to protect confidential information and ensure regulatory compliance.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3453 North America Leads BEC Market, While Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid GrowthIn 2023, North America held the largest share of the Business Email Compromise market, accounting for approximately 42% of the revenue. This dominance is driven by the region's advanced infrastructure, technological innovations, and the presence of major financial institutions and corporations. As one of the most targeted regions for cyberattacks, North American businesses are increasingly investing in sophisticated email security solutions to protect sensitive data and prevent financial losses from BEC scams. Enhanced cybersecurity awareness and regulatory requirements further bolster the region's strong market position.The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 22.39% from 2024 to 2032. This rapid growth is fueled by the region’s digital transformation and the rising adoption of cloud services. As businesses shift to digital platforms, the demand for advanced email security to combat BEC threats is intensifying, positioning the region for significant market expansion.Recent Developments in Business Email Compromise MarketIn 2024, Cellopoint partnered with Abusix to integrate Mail Intelligence, enhancing email security by reducing spam, malware, and false alerts.Mimecast introduced AI-powered updates to its email security solutions in 2024, focusing on improved protection against Business Email Compromise attacks and insider data breaches.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/business-email-compromise-market-3453 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.