Cloud Native Storage Market to Reach USD 100.09 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Scalable Solutions

The Cloud Native Storage Market was valued at USD 16.19 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 100.09 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5% from 2024 to 2032.

The Cloud Native Storage Market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-native technologies across various industries. As organizations accelerate their digital transformation, the need for scalable, flexible, and efficient storage solutions is becoming more critical. Cloud-native storage, designed for containerized applications and microservices, provides key advantages such as scalability, automation, and seamless integration with cloud environments, making it an ideal choice for sectors like BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and government.In 2023, the U.S. federal government focused on modernizing its IT infrastructure through the "Cloud Smart" strategy, which emphasizes cloud adoption to enhance efficiency, security, and cost savings. Despite challenges such as cybersecurity and workforce training, the government has committed billions of dollars annually to cloud investments. This shift to cloud-native storage solutions is expected to drive further growth as federal agencies migrate to secure, scalable, and cost-effective cloud services.Public Cloud Dominates Cloud Native Storage Market, While Private Cloud Sees Rapid GrowthThe Public Cloud segment dominated the Cloud Native Storage Market in 2023, accounting for 68% of total revenue. This growth is driven by enterprises increasingly adopting cloud infrastructures that offer flexible, cost-efficient, and scalable storage solutions. Leading providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are continually innovating their cloud-native storage offerings. For example, AWS launched Amazon FSx for OpenZFS, and Azure enhanced its Blob Storage to support a broader range of cloud-native workloads.The Private Cloud segment is growing at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 23.44%, as organizations seek more tailored and secure cloud storage solutions. Private clouds provide greater control over data, meet regulatory requirements, and ensure enhanced security. VMware's Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and IBM's Cloud for Financial Services are examples of private cloud innovations, offering seamless integration and compliance with industry regulations. For example, AWS introduced AWS Media Services, enabling content creators to edit and deliver video files directly from the cloud, while Google Cloud launched Cloud Storage for Firebase, optimizing storage for video and media applications.The BFSI sector is experiencing the highest growth rate in the forecasted period, as digital banking, online transactions, and secure data storage become more essential. Financial institutions are increasingly adopting cloud-native storage solutions to ensure data security, scalability, and regulatory compliance. IBM’s Cloud for Financial Services and Oracle’s Autonomous Database on Cloud are key offerings catering to these needs.North America Leads Cloud Native Storage Market, While APAC Shows Rapid GrowthIn 2023, North America dominated the Cloud Native Storage Market with an estimated share of 37%, driven by the swift adoption of cloud technologies, advanced digital infrastructure, and the presence of leading cloud service providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. AWS’s S3 Storage and Amazon EFS have become crucial for businesses requiring scalable and cost-effective storage solutions, with the U.S. government also accelerating cloud adoption to further fuel market growth.The Asia Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 24.06% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by increasing digitalization, high mobile internet penetration, and widespread cloud adoption across industries like retail, manufacturing, BFSI, and telecommunications. Companies like Alibaba Cloud and TCS are leading the way, offering scalable storage solutions for businesses managing large data volumes.

Recent Developments in Cloud Native Storage Market
In August 2023, Microsoft upgraded its Azure Elastic SAN service, adding private endpoint support and enabling volume sharing via SCSI Persistent Reservation.
In August 2023, AWS launched the AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to offer local hosting options for developers, enterprises, and public sector organizations.
In August 2023, Google unveiled three advanced cloud storage solutions: Cloud Storage FUSE, Parallelstore for AI and HPC workloads, and NetApp integration for data management. 