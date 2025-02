Food Coating Ingredients Market to Reach USD 10.58 Billion by 2035, Driven by a 6.7% CAGR | FMI

Food Coating Ingredients Market Regional Analysis of Food Coating Ingredients Market

UK leads Europeโ€™s food coating market, while Chinaโ€™s urbanization and Indiaโ€™s clean-label demand drive global growth.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global demand for food coating ingredients is projected to reach USD 5.53 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2035, reaching an estimated value of USD 10.58 billion. From 2020 to 2025, the market recorded a CAGR of 5.9%, highlighting steady growth in the industry.Food coating ingredients are essential compounds used to enhance the appearance, texture, and flavor of various food products. These ingredients play a key role in confectionery and bakery applications, improving the surface quality of cakes, rolls, cookies, chocolates, toffees, and other items. The most commonly used food coating ingredients include flours, hydrocolloids, sugars, syrups, flavors, cocoa, chocolates, starches, fats, and oils.While food coatings were initially developed to prevent spoilage, industrial food processing has significantly expanded their purpose. Today, food coatings are widely used to enhance product appeal, introduce new flavors, and extend shelf life, making them essential for packaged food manufacturers aiming to improve product quality and consumer experience. The global food coating ingredients market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by rising consumer demand for processed and convenience foods, advancements in food processing technology, and the expanding bakery, confectionery, and snack industries. The market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of innovative coating techniques to enhance food texture, taste, and shelf life.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ:โ€ข The food coating ingredients market is experiencing robust growth due to increasing consumption of processed foods.โ€ข Technological advancements in coating techniques are driving market expansion.โ€ข Growing demand for clean-label and organic food coatings is shaping market trends.โ€ข The bakery, confectionery, and meat industries are key consumers of food coating ingredients.โ€ข North America and Europe dominate the market, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region.๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐‚๐จ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ1. ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐The expansion of the processed food sector is fueled by rapid urbanization, evolving consumer lifestyles, and rising disposable incomes. Currently, over 50% of the global population resides in urban areas, with projections indicating an increase to 6 billion by 2045. Additionally, factors such as a growing millennial population, an increasing number of working women, and fast-paced lifestyles with on-the-go consumption habits are expected to boost the demand for processed food products.The flourishing food and beverage (F&B) industry has heightened the demand for healthy ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-drink (RTD) food and beverages. As a result, food coating ingredients are increasingly being utilized to enhance the sensory appeal of processed, fried, and baked goods, driving market growth.2. ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐‹๐š๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ฌIndustry players are leveraging product innovation as a key strategy to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2021, Sufresca, an Israel-based AgTech company, launched an invisible edible coating designed to extend the shelf life of fresh vegetables, including cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and mangoes.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌR&D efforts are accelerating the development of eco-friendly and sustainable food coatings. A study published in ACS Food Science & Technology highlights the effectiveness of chitosan-based coatings in extending the freshness of avocados. Chitosan, a biopolymer derived from shellfish exoskeletons, has demonstrated antibacterial properties when applied as a protective coating on fruits.Moreover, in September 2022, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati developed an innovative coating that preserves produce freshness for over two months post-harvest. This breakthrough aligns with the United Nationsโ€™ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12.3, which aims to reduce food loss across the supply chain. These advancements present lucrative opportunities for food coating ingredient manufacturers to introduce next-generation, sustainable coating solutions.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:โ€ข North America: Leading market with high demand for processed and convenience foods. The U.S. and Canada are major contributors.โ€ข Europe: Strong presence of bakery and confectionery industries drives market growth. โ€ข North America: Leading market with high demand for processed and convenience foods. The U.S. and Canada are major contributors.
โ€ข Europe: Strong presence of bakery and confectionery industries drives market growth. Germany, France, and the U.K. are key players.
โ€ข Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region due to increasing urbanization and rising disposable income. China, India, and Japan are major markets.
โ€ข Latin America: Growing demand for frozen and processed foods, with Brazil and Mexico leading the market.
โ€ข Middle East & Africa: Expanding food industry and rising investments in food processing boost the market in the region.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค

The market players are engaged in constant strategic initiatives including joint ventures and merger & acquisition. Efforts toward global footprints and capacity enhancement are undertaken by major companies including Ashland Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Dohler. Prominent companies are also working to diversify their product range to obtain a competitive edge over the others in growing regions including Asia Pacific.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐ฎ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

โ€ข Cargill Inc.
โ€ข Associated British Foods PLC
โ€ข Archer Daniels Midland Company
โ€ข Agrana BeteiligungsAg
โ€ข Cooperative AVEBE U.A.
โ€ข Pioneer Foods
โ€ข Ingredion Incorporated
โ€ข Kerry Group
โ€ข Tate & Lyle PLC

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ

๐๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ:

By ingredient, industry has been categorized into chocolate, oil, bread, flour, batter, syrup, spices, salts and seasonings

๐๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ:

By form industry has been categorized into liquid and dry

๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

By application type industry has been categorized into meat and seafood products, bakery products, confectionery products, cereals, bakery and snacks

๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America; Europe, Middle East, Africa, ASEAN, South Asia, Asia, New Zealand and Australia (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware โ€“ 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

