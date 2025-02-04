Oxygen-Free Copper Global Market Report 2025: Outlook on Growing Market Size, Dominant Players, and Emerging Trends

Oxygen-free Copper Market

Oxygen-Free Copper Market to cross $30.6 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.5% CAGR: AMR

The Cu-OFE grade copper is oxygen-free up to 99.99%. It is purer than Cu-OF grade oxygen-free copper and exhibits around 1% more electrical conductivity as compared to Cu-OF grade oxygen-free copper.” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Oxygen-Free Copper Market by Grade (Cu-OF and Cu-OFE), Product Type (Plate, Wire, Strip, Rod, and Others) and End User (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global oxygen-free copper industry was accounted for $18.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $30.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.Oxygen-free copper is excessively unadulterated copper with excessively low oxygen content. It has undergone an electrolytic clarification procedure to eliminate all but an indicated level of oxygen. It is the uncontaminated commercial copper grade obtainable, entailing 99.99% copper with the least aggregate of debasement, and is excessively endorsed for applications needing higher conductivity and congruences such as superconducting wires, PCBs, x-ray tubes, vacuum interpreters, rotor bars, and motor coils.Key Insights from the Report:The market for oxygen-free copper is significantly shaped by the scaling up of production of electronics, automotive, and renewable energy, which causes the demand for high-conductivity substances.The oxygen-free copper market segmentation is mainly based on grade, product, application, and region.Based on grade, the Cu-OF segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Cu-OF segment held the largest shareBy grade type, the Cu-OF segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global oxygen-free copper market. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in utilization of Cu-OF grade oxygen-free copper in manufacturing thermoelectric wires in the electrical & electronics sector. The report includes an analysis of the Cu-OFE segment.The electrical & electronics segment dominated the marketBy end use, the electrical & electronics segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to around two-thirds of the global oxygen-free copper market. In addition, the same segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in demand for electronics such as mobiles, laptops, and others. The electrical & electronics segment dominated the marketBy end use, the electrical & electronics segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to around two-thirds of the global oxygen-free copper market. In addition, the same segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in demand for electronics such as mobiles, laptops, and others. The report includes an analysis of segments such as automotive and others.Market's Growth Drivers:Growth of the Automotive Industry: The augmentation of the automotive industry is notably propelling the growth of the market. As automotive makers increasingly acquire progressive technologies, the demand for elevated presentation substances such as oxygen-free copper surges. This copper alternative is forced for its superlative conductivity and aversion to abrasion, making it perfect for utilization in electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and modern in-car electronics, contributing to the oxygen-free copper market growth.Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics: The growing demand for consumer electronics is notably pushing the market. It is acknowledged for its outstanding aversion proof and superlative electrical conductivity. It is growingly approved for improving the dependability and presentation of electronic gadgets. This elevated presentation substance is becoming a favored option among manufacturers looking to encounter the growing consumer demand for progressive, resistant electronics. Subsequently, several industry contenders are shifting to oxygen-free copper to influence its advantages.Technological Progressions: Technological progression in oxygen-free copper to improve the substance's attributes and applications pushes the market growth. Inventions in production methodologies and clarification procedures have given rise to enhanced clarity and conductivity of oxygen-free copper rendering it growingly treasured in elevated presentation electronics and other challenging applications. These progressions sanction superior performance, dependability, and productivity in commodities such as accelerated data cables, connectors, and electronic constituents. 