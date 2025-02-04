Industrial Salts Market Analysis by Top Manufacturers with Recent Trends 2030

Industrial Salts Market

Industrial Salts Market to Garner $19.4 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 3.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

The industrial salts market is driven by rise in demand in water treatment applications, where salts are essential for processes such as softening and purification.” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Industrial Salts Market by Source (Rock Salt and Natural Brine), Manufacturing Process (Conventional Mining, Vacuum Evaporation and Solar Evaporation), and Application (Chemical processing, De-Icing, Water treatment, Oil & gas, Agriculture, and Food processing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global industrial salts industry generated $14.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $19.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.Industrial salts, also referred to as sodium chloride, are white crystalline solids manufactured from seawater and rock salt deposits using traditional methods like vacuum evaporation, mining, and solar evaporation. The rising product utilization in water treatment, oil and gas, and de-icing applications, increasing chemical manufacturing, and ongoing innovations in salt mining and purification techniques are some of the key factors contributing to the market expansion.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14577 The growth of the industry salts market is driven by increasing demand in vital sectors such as oil and gas, highway deicing, agriculture, water treatment, and chemical processing, especially for producing caustic soda, chlorine, and soda ash. Anticipated growth drivers include growing demand for direct uses like agriculture and deicing and indirect applications in chemical processing.This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on source, product, application, and region.Breakup by Source:BrineSalt MinesThe surging demand for brine, a high-concentration solution of salt in water, extracted primarily through solution mining where water is injected into underground salt deposits, is contributing to the market growth. This method is advantageous as it allows for the extraction of salts without extensive surface mining. Moreover, brine is used in various applications, including water softening, food processing, and as a base for chemical production, which is further propelling the market demand.Get Detailed Analysis on the Industrial Salts Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14577 Besides this, salt mines, or rock salt mines, are a traditional source of industrial salts, where salt is extracted through conventional mining techniques. The extracted salt is a valuable raw material in the production of chemicals and is used for a variety of purposes, such as de-icing and water treatment. The accessibility and abundant reserves make salt mines a vital component of the industrial salt market, fostering market expansion.Breakup by Product:Rock SaltSalt in BrineSolar SaltVacuum Pan SaltThe industrial salt market overview shows the rising use of rock salt for de-icing roads and highways due to its effectiveness in melting ice and snow is fueling the market growth. Its coarse texture and relatively low cost make it an essential commodity for winter road maintenance in many cold regions worldwide.North America to maintain its dominance by 2030:-Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global industrial salts market. This is due to the high demand from the various industries in this region. Leading Market Players:-Cargill, Inc.Compass Minerals America Inc.China National Salt Industry Co.Dominion Salt Ltd.INEOSK+SAGMitsui 7 Co. Ltd.NouryonRio Tinto GroupTata Chemical Ltd 

