Astrad Delivers Major Upgrades to ABM Platform for B2B Engagement

Advanced Intent-Based Targeting and Deterministic Data Capabilities Transform B2B Marketing





TALLINN, Estonia, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrad, a global leader in digital advertising, announces significant enhancements to its Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform , introducing advanced deterministic data capabilities and sophisticated intent-based targeting features. These upgrades enable B2B marketers to identify and engage high-value accounts with impressive precision.

The enhanced platform is based on 100% deterministic data, making sure that marketing efforts reach the right decision-makers within target accounts. Such data veracity is a significant advancement from traditional probabilistic models, dramatically improving campaign accuracy and reducing wasted ad spend.

"With these platform enhancements, we're rethinking the very basis of how B2B companies engage with their most valuable prospects," says Daniel Macia, CEO of Astrad. "Our new intent-based targeting capabilities, as well as our 100% deterministic data, can help marketers achieve higher engagement rates. Basically, it’s a major boost to your return on investment."

The upgraded platform introduces advanced targeting options based on vertical, headcount, and intent levels, allowing marketers to create highly focused campaigns. This comes at a pivotal moment, as the ABM market is projected to reach $3.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Early deployments of Astrad's enhanced ABM platform have shown remarkable results, including a reported 29% increase in deal size, 62% improvement in landing page rates, and a 0.7% enhancement in click-through rates.

"The days of old are long gone. Technology and algorithms is the path forward," Macia adds. "These upgrades are just the start. We plan to continue improving our solutions, anticipating future challenges in the B2B marketing world."

The enhanced platform now incorporates advanced features designed to maximize marketing effectiveness. At a base level, the system employs advanced intent signal monitoring across multiple channels, allowing marketers to track and respond to prospect behavior in real-time. This is further complemented by customized targeting sequences that adapt based on account behavior, allowing for dynamic campaign adjustments.

The platform's real-time optimization capabilities also work in tandem with enhanced data analytics and reporting tools, providing marketers with actionable insights. Furthermore, cross-platform operability with existing marketing systems allows for smooth implementation and operation within current technology stacks.

Recent industry data indicates that 47% of B2B marketers use ABM to improve marketing efficiency and boost ROI. Astrad's enhanced platform addresses this growing demand by providing comprehensive tools for precise account targeting and engagement.

The platform eliminates minimum spending requirements, making sophisticated ABM capabilities accessible to businesses of all sizes while maintaining enterprise-grade features and scalability.

For more information about Astrad's ABM platform, visit Astrad's website https://astrad.io/.

About Astrad:

Astrad is a digital advertising company specializing in advanced marketing solutions. Focusing on using technology to deliver tailored marketing strategies, Astrad commits to helping businesses achieve tangible results through data-driven approaches.

Contact:

Name: Daniel Macia, CEO

Email: dan@astrad.io

Organization: Astrad

Website: https://astrad.io/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c5128c9-5b81-4388-b621-7ade6e670f6d

